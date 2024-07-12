What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: July 12-14
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa this weekend.
Ottawa Bluesfest
It is the final weekend for Ottawa Bluesfest at LeBreton Flats.
Here is a look at the headliners this weekend:
- Friday: Tyler Childers, TALK, Bahamas, Oddeline and Brittany Kennell
- Saturday: Motley Crue, The Tea Party, JJ Wilde, James Kennedy and Giacomo Turra
- Sunday: Nas, Down with Webster, Ben Howard and fanclubwallet
For tickets, visit www.ottawabluesfest.ca.
Canadian Men's Rugby
Canada's men's rugby team faces Romania on Friday night at TD Place.
It is the first time the two teams have met since 2017.
For tickets, visit www.tdplace.ca.
Ottawa Titans
The Ottawa Titans host Quebec for a three-game series this weekend at the Ottawa Baseball Stadium.
Game times are 6:30 p.m. Friday, 6 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. on Sunday.
Friday night's game includes fireworks and Saturday is Latin Night at the ballpark.
For tickets, visit www.ottawatitans.com.
HOPE Volleyball Summerfest
Volleyball takes over Mooney's Bay Beach this weekend.
The HOPE Volleyball Summerfest features volleyball, concerts and more.
See the Trews, Blackie and the Rodeo Kings and Dear Rouge.
For more information, visit www.hopehelps.com.
Euro 2024 Watch Party
Watch Spain and England compete in the Euro 2024 final on the big screen at TD Place.
Atletico Ottawa, TSN 1200 and MOVE 100 invite you to watch the European Championship final on Sunday on the field at TD Place.
Game time is 3 p.m.
For tickets, visit https://atleticoottawa.canpl.ca/article/bring-your-own-chair-an-epic-watch-party-on-the-pitch-at-td-place.
Music and Beyond
The Music and Beyond festival continues until July 17 in Ottawa.
The festival features dozens of concerts across Ottawa, showcasing orchestras, wind ensembles, choirs, bands and individual performers.
This weekend's performers include The Phaeton Trio and Freiburg Baroque Orchestra.
For tickets, visit www.musicandbeyond.ca.
National Arts Centre
Here's a look at some of the performances at the NAC this weekend:
- Friday: Valerie Ekoume
- Saturday: Gilsons
- Saturday NACO Brass Ensemble on the Rideau Canal
For more information, visit the NAC website.
Ottawa Equestrian Tournaments
Wesley Clover Parks invites you to enjoy the Ottawa Summer Tournaments this weekend.
Hundreds of horses and riders will compete in show jumping events through the weekend. You can also visit the Kids Zone and enjoy family-friendly entertainment.
For more information, visit www.ottawaequestriantournaments.com.
The World's Biggest Bouncy Castle!
Get ready to bounce this weekend at Saunders Farm.
Big Bounce Canada brings the World's Biggest Bouncy Castle to Ottawa this weekend.
There will be seven massive inflatable attractions, including the newly expanded 24,000 sq. ft. World's Largest Bounce House, the brand-new deep sea foam party inflatable OctoBlast, the incredible 900-plus foot-long obstacle course 'The Giant' and the customized sports area called 'Sport Slam.'
For tickets, visit www.thebigbouncecanada.ca.
Vankleek Hill Porchest
The Vankleek Hill Live Music Co-op presents Vankleek Hill Porchfest on Saturday.
See music on 15 porches across Vankleek Hill.
European Union Cultural Fair
The delegation of the European Union to Canada host a daylong cultural fair at Lansdowne Park on Saturday.
Enjoy cultural performances, games, activities for children and sample European traditional foods and beverages.
The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Fanaticcon
Fanaticcon is a true fan experience celebrating toys, comics, gaming, entertainment, cosplay and more.
Don't miss Fanaticcon on Sunday at the Ottawa Conference and Event Centre.
For more information, visit https://www.fanaticcon.ca/.
NCC Bikedays
The National Capital Commission's Weekend Bikedays continue all weekend.
Roads will be closed to vehicles along the Ottawa River and Rideau Canal for active transportation. Here is a look at the schedule for Saturday and Sunday.
- Queen Elizabeth Driveway, between Fifth Avenue and Somerset Street – 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Kichi Zībī Mīkan, westbound lanes between Vimy Place and Carling Avenue – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Sir George-Étienne Cartier Parkway, between Aviation Parkway and St. Joseph Boulevard - 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Queen Elizabeth Drive is closed daily this summer between Somerset Street and Catherine Street for the NCC fun zone.
Lansdowne Farmers' Market
The Lansdowne Farmers' Market is open this weekend.
Visit the vendors at the Aberdeen Pavilion on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Ottawa Chinatown Bazaar
The Ottawa Chinatown Bazaar is on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Visit the bazaar on Somerset Street West in Ottawa's Chinatown.
Farmers Markets in Ottawa
- The Parkdale Market is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- The Beechwood Market is every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- The Westboro Market is open Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- The Barrhaven Market is open Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- The Kanata Farmers Market is open Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Visit the Barrhaven Farmers Market every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Check out the Metcalife Farmers Market every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- The Carp Farmers' Market is open Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Museums
Click on the links for the schedule at museums in Ottawa and eastern Ontario:
- Canadian Museum of Nature
- Canada Agriculture and Food Museum
- Canada Science and Technology Museum
- Canada Aviation and Space Museum
- Canadian War Museum
- Canadian Museum of History
- National Gallery of Canada
- Ottawa Art Gallery
Parliament of Canada Tours
Enjoy a free, guided tour of the Senate at the Senate of Canada Building, the House of Commons in the West Block and the East Block.
For tickets and tour times, visit https://rts.parl.ca/.
Parliament: The Immersive Experience
Explore the main Parliament Building, also called Centre Block, in this new innovative experience.
Parliament: The Immersive Experience at 211 Sparks Street includes an exhibition and a 360-degree multimedia show that takes you on a tour through Centre Block, which has been closed since 2019.
The self-guided tour is 45 minutes.
Tickets are available at no cost at visit parl.ca.
Kingston Farmers' Market
The Kingston Memorial Centre Farmers Market is every Sunday.
The market is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Memorial Centre.
St. Lawrence Shakespeare Festival
The St. Lawrence Shakespeare Festival kicks off this weekend on the banks of the St. Lawrence.
See the Tempest from July 13 to Aug. 10 in Prescott.
For more information, visit www.stlawrenceshakespeare.ca.
Concerts in the Park
Enjoy Concerts in the Park at Robert Simpson Park in Arnprior every Sunday this summer.
On Sunday, see Steamy Boots from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., followed by Concession 23 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: July 12-14
