What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Jan. 6-8

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.

Ottawa Senators

The Ottawa Senators face the Seattle Kraken Saturday night at Canadian Tire Centre.

Game time is 7 p.m.

For tickets, visit nhl.com/senators.

Sens Skills

The Senators invite you to the Sens Skills competition Sunday at Canadian Tire Centre.

The Senators will be split into two squads to compete head-to-head in skills events, including the puck control relay, fastest skater, hardest shot, accuracy shooting and a 3-on-3 competition.

The Sens Skills competition is set for Sunday at 12 p.m.

For tickets, visit nhl.com/senators.

Ottawa 67's

The Ottawa 67's host the Owen Sound Attack at TD Place on Sunday.

Game time is 2 p.m.

For tickets, visit Ottawa67s.com.

Come From Away

It's the final weekend to see the Broadway musical Come From Away at the National Arts Centre.

The show takes you into the heart of the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them.

Come From Away continues until Sunday at the NAC.

For tickets, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/31390.

Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel

See Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel – the Exhibition at the EY Centre until Jan. 22.

The exhibit showcases the awe and wonder of Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel from an up-close, life-size and never-before-seen perspective.

For tickets and information, visit https://chapelsistine.com/

Outdoor skating rinks

The Rink of Dreams at Ottawa City Hall is open daily from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. (weather permitting).

Lansdowne Park skating court is open daily from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. (weather permitting).

The Jim Tubman Chevrolet Rink (Canterbury) is open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. (weather permitting).

Ben Franklin Place Skating Rink (101 Centrepointe Drive) Open daily (weather permitting).

Kingston's Springer Market Square Rink is open daily for skating from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. For information on all outdoor rinks in Kingston, visit https://www.cityofkingston.ca/residents/recreation/facilities/arenas/outdoor-rinks

Cross-country skiing

You can go cross-country skiing in Ottawa and Gatineau over the holidays. Click the link for conditions.

Skiing and snowboarding in the Ottawa area

Here's a look at downhill skiing and snowboarding runs in the Ottawa area. Visit each resort's website for conditions.

Museums

For information on each museum in Ottawa, click on the websites.

Lansdowne Winter Market

The Lansdowne Winter Market kicks off a new season on Sunday at Lansdowne.

The year-round, producer-run farmers market will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Aberdeen Pavilion.

Find seasonal produce, hand-made crafts, pantry staples, artisanal baked goods, hot meals and more.

Holiday lights

It's the final weekend to see Christmas lights in Ottawa and eastern Ontario.