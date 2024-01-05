What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Jan. 5-7

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in the Ottawa area during the first weekend of 2024.

Ottawa 67's

See the Ottawa 67's twice this weekend at TD Place.

On Friday night, the 67's host the North Bay Battalion at 7 p.m.

On Saturday, the 67's face the Kingston Frontenacs at 3 p.m.

For tickets to 67's games, visit https://chl.ca/ohl-67s/.

Sleeping Beauty

See Sleeping Beauty – An Annual Panto this weekend in Ottawa.

Ottawa Musicals presents its family musical at the iconic Gladstone Theatre until Sunday.

For tickets, visit www.ottawamusicals.com.

Hotel California – the Original Eagles Tribute

Hotel California – the Original Eagles Tribute is at the Shenkman Arts Centre on Saturday and Sunday.

For tickets, visit https://shenkmanarts.ca/en/hotel-california.

Magic of Lights

It's the final weekend for Magic of Lights, the drive-thru holiday lights experience at Wesley Clover Parks.

The lights display features your favourite holiday scenes and characters using the latest LED technology and digital animations.

Magic of Lights continues until Saturday.

For more information and tickets, visit https://magicoflights.com/events/ottawa/.

Winter Lights Across Canada

Thousands of lights are on display in downtown Ottawa and Gatineau this weekend as part of the Pathway of Lights.

As part of the Winter Lights Across Canada program, several sites will be lit up for the holidays, including the National War Memorial, Confederation Park, Jacques-Cartier Park, Portage Park and the Supreme Court of Canada.

The Pathway of Lights continues until Sunday. For more information, visit https://www.canada.ca/en/canadian-heritage/campaigns/winter-lights.html.

Alight at Night

Over one million lights light up the heritage buildings, trees and fences at Upper Canada Village for one final weekend.

Alight at Night brings Christmas magic to the historic village in Morrisburg until Saturday.

For tickets and information, visit https://www.uppercanadavillage.com/event/alight-at-night/.

Skating

You can skate for free on Ottawa's outdoor refrigerated rinks, weather permitting.

Here is a list of locations in Ottawa. For more information, visit Ottawa.ca.

Rink of Dreams at Ottawa City Hall

Lansdowne Park skating court

Ben Franklin Place skating rink

Jim Tubman Chevrolet Rink (Canterbury)

Downhill skiing

There are several ski resorts near Ottawa. Visit each hill's website for ski conditions.

Museums

Museums in Ottawa and Gatineau are open this weekend. Visit each museum's website for the schedule.

Parliament of Canada Tours

Enjoy a free, guided tour of the Senate at the Senate of Canada Building and the House of Commons in the West Block this winter.

For tickets and tour times, visit https://rts.parl.ca/.

Parliament: The Immersive Experience

Explore the main Parliament Building, also called Centre Block, in this new innovative experience.

Parliament: The Immersive Experience at 211 Sparks Street includes an exhibition and a 360-degree multimedia show that takes you on a tour through Centre Block, which has been closed since 2019.

Tickets are available at no cost at visit parl.ca.

Kingston Frontenacs

The Kingston Frontenacs host the Mississauga Steelheads Friday night at the Leon's Centre.

Game time is 7 p.m.

For tickets, visit https://chl.ca/ohl-frontenacs/.

University Athletics

The Queen's Gaels face the University of Ottawa Gee-Gees in OUA basketball action Friday night at Montpetit Hall. The women's game is 6 p.m., followed by the men's game at 8 p.m.

The Carleton Ravens host Ontario Tech Friday night at the Ravens Nest. The women's game is at 6 p.m., followed by the men's game at 8 p.m.

The Queen's Gaels women's hockey team hosts the Guelph Gryphons Friday night. Game time is 7:30 p.m. at the Kingston Memorial Centre.

The Queen's Gaels men's volleyball team hosts Sherbrooke for two exhibition volleyball games this weekend. Check out the action Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 3 p.m. at the Main Gym.

The uOttawa Gee-Gees host Ontario Tech Saturday night at Montpetit Hall. The women's game is at 2 p.m., followed by the men's game at 4 p.m.

The Queen's Gaels host Brock in women's hockey action on Saturday. Game time is 2:30 p.m. at the Kingston Memorial Centre.

The Carleton Ravens host the Queen's Gaels Saturday night at the Ravens Nest. The women's game is at 6 p.m., followed by the men's game at 8 p.m.

The University of Ottawa Gee-Gees women's hockey team hosts McGill Saturday night at the Minto Sports Complex. Game time is 7 p.m.

The Carleton Ravens men's hockey team hosts Ontario Tech on Saturday night. Game time is 7 p.m. at the Carleton Ice House.

The uOttawa Gee-Gees men's hockey team hosts Ontario Tech on Sunday at the Minto Sports Complex. Game time is 4 p.m.