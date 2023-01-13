What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Jan. 13-15
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.
Ottawa 67's
It is Legacy Night on Friday night as the Ottawa 67's host the Hamilton Bulldogs.
Game time is 7 p.m. at the Arena at TD Place.
On Sunday, the 67's host the Sarnia Sting at 2 p.m. at TD Place.
For tickets, visit Ottawa67s.com.
National Arts Centre Orchestra
The National Arts Centre Orchestra Pops Series presents Bond and Beyond this weekend.
Guest conductor Michelle Merrill, vocalist Rebecca Noelle and the NAC Orchestra celebrate the superspy and the music that is as timeless as the man himself.
Don't miss an evening of undercover music at its best.
For tickets, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/30535.
Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel
You can see Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel – the Exhibition at the EY Centre until Jan. 22.
The exhibit showcases the awe and wonder of Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel from an up-close, life-size and never-before-seen perspective.
For tickets and information, visit https://chapelsistine.com/
Outdoor skating rinks
- The Rink of Dreams at Ottawa City Hall is open daily from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. (weather permitting).
- Lansdowne Park skating court is open daily from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. (weather permitting).
- The Jim Tubman Chevrolet Rink (Canterbury) is open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. (weather permitting).
- Ben Franklin Place Skating Rink (101 Centrepointe Drive) Open daily (weather permitting).
- Kingston's Springer Market Square Rink is open daily for skating from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. For information on all outdoor rinks in Kingston, visit https://www.cityofkingston.ca/residents/recreation/facilities/arenas/outdoor-rinks
Skaters on the Rink of Dreams at Ottawa City Hall on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020.
Outdoor skating trails
Click the links for information on outdoor skating trails in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec.
- The Little Penguin Trail – 312 Chem. Tache, Gatineau, Que.
- Éco-Odyssée - 52 Chem. des Sources, Wakefield, Que.
- Icelynd - 6865 Fernbank Rd., Stittsville
- River Oak Estates Skating Trail – 2900 York's Corners Rd, Metcalfe
- Patinage En Foret – Mnt Beausoleil, Lac-des-Loups, Que.
- Countryside Adventures – 16595 Sixth Rd., Moose Creek, Ont.
- Laurentian Valley Four Seasons Trail – 2 Henan Rd., Pembroke, Ont.
- Brewery Creek Skating Rink – 185 sentier du Russieau-de-la-Brasserie, Gatineau, Que.
Cross-country skiing
This week's fresh snow will be great for cross-country skiing. For information on locations in Ottawa and Gatineau, click the links.
- Gatineau Park features over 200 kilometres of cross-country skiing trails
- Mooney's Bay Ski Centre at the Terry Fox Athletic Facility opens 5 kilometres of trails
- Britannia Winter Trail offers nearly 17 kilometres of trails around Britannia Park
- Kichi Sibi Winter Trail features 18 kilometres from the Canadian War Museum to Ottawa's west end.
- Rideau Winter Trail loops through parkland beside the Rideau River, just east of downtown Ottawa.
- Ski Heritage East runs 17 kilometres of trails along the Ottawa River east of downtown.
- Wesley Clover Park ski trails are managed by Kanata Nordic.
Skiing and snowboarding in the Ottawa area
The 20 to 30 cm of snow in the forecast is great news for skiers. Here's a look at downhill skiing and snowboarding runs in the Ottawa area. Visit each resort's website for conditions.
- Camp Fortune in Chelsea, Que. is home to more than 20 different downhill runs
- Ski Vorlage features 18 different runs in Wakefield, Que.
- Sommet Edelweiss features 20 runs in Wakefield, Que.
- Mont Cascades Ski Resort in Cantley, Que. is home to 20 runs that range from easy to extremely difficult
- Mount Pakenham is located 45 minutes west of downtown in Pakenham, Ont. with 10 runs.
- Calabogie Peaks Ski Resort in Calabogie, Ont. features 24 different trails that range from easy to expert.
- Mont Ste-Marie features nearly 30 runs, including a ski-snowboard cross run.
Gatineau Park
Gatineau Park has snowshoe trails and snow biking trails available for outdoor enthusiasts.
Gatineau Park has close to 80 kilometres of snowshoe trails, ranging in level of difficulty from easy to very difficult – with about half of the trails shared with snow bikers.
For more information about snowshoeing in Gatineau Park, click here.
For snow biking information, click here.
Museums
For information on each museum in Ottawa, click on the websites.
- Canadian Museum of Nature
- Canada Agriculture and Food Museum
- Canada Science and Technology Museum
- Canada Aviation and Space Museum
- Canadian War Museum
- Canadian Museum of History
- National Gallery of Canada
- The Diefenbunker
Lansdowne Winter Market
The Lansdowne Winter Market is every Sunday at Lansdowne.
The year-round, producer-run farmers market will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Aberdeen Pavilion.
Kingston Frontenacs
The Kingston Frontenacs are home twice this weekend.
Friday night, the Frontenacs host the Sarnia Sting at 7 p.m.
On Saturday, Kingston hosts Hamilton at 7 p.m.
For tickets and information, visit https://kingstonfrontenacs.com/.
University sports
The University of Ottawa Gee-Gees women's volleyball team hosts Sherbrooke Friday night at Montpetit Hall. Game time is 6 p.m.
The Gee-Gees women's hockey team hosts Bishop's University Friday night at the Minto Sports Complex. Game time is 7 p.m.
The Gee-Gees men's hockey team hosts UQTR Saturday afternoon at Minto Sports Complex. Game time 3 p.m.
The Gee-Gees men's and women's basketball teams host Ontario Tech on Saturday at Montpetit Hall. The women's game starts at 6 p.m., followed by the men's game at 8 p.m.
The Gee-Gees men's and women's basketball teams host Guelph on Sunday at Montpetit Hall. The women's game starts at 2 p.m., followed by the men's game at 4 p.m.
The Carleton Ravens women's hockey team hosts Concordia Friday night at the Carleton Ice House. Game time is 7 p.m.
The Carleton Ravens men's and women's basketball teams host Ontario Tech on Friday at the Ravens Nest. The women's game starts at 6 p.m., followed by the men's game at 8 p.m.
The Carleton Ravens men's and women's basketball teams host Guelph on Saturday at the Ravens Nest. The women's game starts at 6 p.m., followed by the men's game at 8 p.m.
Queen's University hosts Windsor in volleyball action Friday night at the main gym. The women's game starts at 6 p.m., followed by the men's game at 8 p.m.
The Queen's University women's hockey team hosts Toronto for two games this weekend. Friday's game is set for 7:30 p.m. at the Memorial Centre, while Saturday's game is at 2:30 p.m.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
WINTER STORM WARNING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Stephanie Warriner's sister blindsided; jury will never see this video footage after guards cleared of charges
A jury will never see this newly-released video after the manslaughter charges were thrown out.
BREAKING | Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
Lisa Marie Presley, a singer, Elvis' only daughter and a dedicated keeper of her father's legacy, died Thursday after being hospitalized for a medical emergency. She was 54.
'She should be here': Nova Scotia family says loved one died shortly after leaving busy ER
Another Nova Scotia family is speaking out about the death of a loved one following a lengthy wait at an emergency department -- and they’ve created a website where others can share their own stories.
At least three people missing after explosion at Quebec propane company
Quebec provincial police (SQ) are now reporting at least three people missing following an explosion at a fuel distribution company in the Lanaudiere region. As of 10:30 p.m. Thursday, no deaths have been confirmed.
More than 2,000 anomalies found during radar search of former Sask. residential school site, officials say
Star Blanket Cree Nation said it has located over 2,000 anomalies after completing phase one of a ground-penetrating radar (GPR) search at the site of the former Qu’Appelle Indian Residential School.
Construction company charged in Barrie, Ont., crash that killed 6 young adults
Con-Drain Group is charged with six counts of criminal negligence causing death following an investigation into an August 2022 collision that claimed the lives of six young adults in Barrie.
'She had to buy the coffee': Stranded traveller scores ride with Canadian Olympic curling champion
The thick, soupy fog hanging over Edmonton this week has been a pain for travellers and airline staff alike, but for one B.C. woman it led to a cute story she'll never forget.
opinion | Don Martin: How bad was the committee hearing over holiday travel woes? Let me count the ways
The Standing Committee on Transport gathered Thursday with MPs demanding an explanation for how that highly unusual Canadian winter combination of heavy snow and cold temperatures which delayed or cancelled thousands of post-pandemic reunions. What they got was a gold-medal finger-pointing performance, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
Cases of 'Kraken' subvariant of COVID-19 double in one week, PHAC says
As of Monday, the Public Health Agency of Canada has confirmed up to 42 new cases of the new COVID-19 subvariant, known as XBB.15 or 'Kraken.' It’s a high leap from the 21 cases reported last week.
Atlantic
-
'She should be here': Nova Scotia family says loved one died shortly after leaving busy ER
Another Nova Scotia family is speaking out about the death of a loved one following a lengthy wait at an emergency department -- and they’ve created a website where others can share their own stories.
-
Winter storm timing and impacts for the Maritimes
A developing winter storm moving towards Quebec and Maine will bring a mix of heavy snow, freezing rain, rain and gusty southerly winds to the Maritimes Friday into Saturday.
-
'We deserve coverage': Why one rural Nova Scotia ER is closed for a month
Residents of a rural part of the Halifax municipality are concerned after learning the emergency department at their hospital would be closed for all of January.
Toronto
-
Stephanie Warriner's sister blindsided; jury will never see this video footage after guards cleared of charges
A jury will never see this newly-released video after the manslaughter charges were thrown out.
-
Ontario man denied car insurance coverage after 3.5 metre fall takes company to court and wins
An Ontario man who suffered debilitating injuries in a 3.5 metre fall from the top of his fifth-wheel trailer was denied insurance coverage for years until he took the company to court and won.
-
Body of murdered Ontario woman still not found, suspect last seen boarding flight to Mexico
A suspect in the 2021 murders of an Ontario couple was last seen boarding a plane to Mexico days after the attack, police said at a Thursday news conference.
Montreal
-
At least three people missing after explosion at Quebec propane company
Quebec provincial police (SQ) are now reporting at least three people missing following an explosion at a fuel distribution company in the Lanaudiere region. As of 10:30 p.m. Thursday, no deaths have been confirmed.
-
Inappropriate behaviour by coaches ‘normalized’ for years at Montreal high school: report
A government report into a Montreal high school where three basketball coaches were charged with sexual assault suggests that female student-athletes were put into vulnerable situations over a 20-year period in a school culture that 'normalized' the behaviour.
-
Woman found dead, baby injured at Mont-St-Hilaire, Que. home
Quebec provincial police (SQ) are investigating after a woman in her thirties was found dead and a baby injured inside a home in Mont-Saint-Hilaire Thursday afternoon.
Northern Ontario
-
Sunwing cancelling Sudbury, North Bay service again
CTV News confirmed Thursday afternoon Sunwing is cancelling all flights out of Sudbury and North Bay starting Feb. 1.
-
Animal rescue group to offer veterinary services on James Bay Coast
Paws of the North Rescue is a charity that helps isolated communities in northern Ontario by offering veterinarian services to families with pets.
-
OLG contacts the owner of $48M winning lotto ticket sold in the Sault
A winning $48-million lottery ticket was recently sold in Sault Ste. Marie, the largest prize in the province for several years.
London
-
Affordable housing agreements jeopardized by recent property sales
It may be a tough lesson in not counting your chickens until they’re hatched.
-
Three-vehicle Huron County crash claims life of driver
Police are trying to piece together what led to three vehicles colliding, east of Clinton this afternoon, killing one of the drivers.
-
40 years later: Centre Y still evolving after rising from the ashes of devastating fire
Fred Galloway walks through the front door of the Centre branch YMCA at King and Waterloo streets in downtown London, Ont.
Winnipeg
-
Big plans unveiled for Polo Park development
After more than a decade sitting vacant, the vision for a new development around CF Polo Park has been unveiled, featuring park and retail spaces, bike paths along with thousands of apartments.
-
Breakthrough leads to arrest three years after random kidnapping in southern Manitoba
More than three years after a kidnapping in southern Manitoba RCMP called completely random, Mounties have arrested and charged a man thanks to a breakthrough in the investigation.
-
From the ground up: Downtown Winnipeg tower taking shape
Month by month, storey by storey – a tower in Downtown Winnipeg has been growing. Watch it rise from the ground in this timelapse video.
Kitchener
-
'Like a missile that could explode': Dozens of propane tanks found in area of Cambridge encampment fire
The Cambridge fire department says an encampment fire that shut down Highway 401 in Cambridge could have been a lot worse as dozens of propane tanks were later found in the area of the fire.
-
Serious collision involving pedestrian in Brantford
A collision in Brantford on Thursday evening left a pedestrian with serious injuries, and brought a heavy police presence to a busy road in the city.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | OPP search for 3 suspects after armed bank robbery in St. George, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are searching for three suspects after an armed robbery at a bank on Beverly Street West in the village of St. George.
Calgary
-
'Canadians are worried': new poll suggests cost of living crisis is bad...and getting worse
Canadians are expecting a rough economic ride in 2023, according to a new nationwide Pollara survey.
-
CTV Calgary news anchor hits health battle milestone
CTV Calgary news anchor Jocelyn Laidlaw rang the bell at the Tom Baker Cancer Centre recently, signalling the end to her cancer treatment.
-
Dillon Dube scores twice, Calgary Flames rolls past St. Louis Blues 4-1
Dillon Dube scored twice in the third period and Dan Vladar made 25 saves to help the Calgary Flames to a 4-1 win over the St. Louis Blues on Thursday night.
Saskatoon
-
More than 2,000 anomalies found during radar search of former Sask. residential school site, officials say
Star Blanket Cree Nation said it has located over 2,000 anomalies after completing phase one of a ground-penetrating radar (GPR) search at the site of the former Qu’Appelle Indian Residential School.
-
Why these rabid junior hockey fans from the U.S. are on a whirlwind trip through Saskatchewan
Spending $2,800 USD on a 10-day trip to Saskatchewan and Manitoba might not be high on many people’s priority list. For a group from Portland, Oregon, they couldn't have been happier to be spending time on the prairies during January.
-
Saskatoon woman creating sculptures out of snow from the winter storm
While the city’s snow graders are hard at work removing snow from neighborhoods streets, one Saskatoon woman is getting creative with snow removal in her backyard.
Edmonton
-
'Scared and shattered': Family says Edmonton man killed, daughter shot in random home invasion
Jasjeet Kaur recalls being in a deep sleep just hours after ringing in 2023 when she says she was jolted awake by banging, yelling and gunshots in her southeast Edmonton home.
-
Shots fired during Edmonton robbery; police believe it's related to shooting of pawn shop workers
Another pawn shop was robbed in Edmonton Tuesday and officers think it's the same people who stole from another store and shot two employees just weeks earlier.
-
HBO's The Last of Us to show Alberta's beauty 'in its entirety'
Alberta's film and television industry says the widely anticipated HBO adaption of 'The Last of Us' is a successful proof-of-concept showing the province can handle any size of production.
Vancouver
-
Ordering B.C. woman to reimburse ex-employer for 'time theft' sets alarming precedent, lawyer says
A small claims case in which a B.C. woman was ordered to reimburse her former employer for "time theft" after she was fired is not only rare, but has dangerous implications, says a labour lawyer.
-
UBC student critical of school after room keys and contracts stolen from residence building
A student at the University of British Columbia feels the school could have done more to prevent hundreds of room keys and student contracts from being stolen from a residence building.
-
YVR grilled on December travel chaos, passengers promised better protection
The travel chaos that erupted at Vancouver International Airport over the holidays is under scrutiny in Ottawa as federal politicians demand answers and call for better passenger protections.
Regina
-
More than 2,000 anomalies found during radar search of former Sask. residential school site, officials say
Star Blanket Cree Nation said it has located over 2,000 anomalies after completing phase one of a ground-penetrating radar (GPR) search at the site of the former Qu’Appelle Indian Residential School.
-
'Empty shelves': Cough, cold and pain medication shortages continue for Sask. pharmacists
Medication shortages are common for pharmacies, but some Saskatchewan pharmacists have not experienced a widespread issue quite like the current shortage of cough and cold medication.
-
White City boundary application to annex Emerald Park and surrounding areas denied
White City’s application to incorporate Emerald Park, Park Meadows Estates, Meadow Ridge Estates, Escott/Deneve, and Great Plains Industrial Park into a single municipality has been denied by the Saskatchewan Municipal Board (SMB).