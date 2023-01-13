What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Jan. 13-15

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.

Ottawa 67's

It is Legacy Night on Friday night as the Ottawa 67's host the Hamilton Bulldogs.

Game time is 7 p.m. at the Arena at TD Place.

On Sunday, the 67's host the Sarnia Sting at 2 p.m. at TD Place.

For tickets, visit Ottawa67s.com.

National Arts Centre Orchestra

The National Arts Centre Orchestra Pops Series presents Bond and Beyond this weekend.

Guest conductor Michelle Merrill, vocalist Rebecca Noelle and the NAC Orchestra celebrate the superspy and the music that is as timeless as the man himself.

Don't miss an evening of undercover music at its best.

For tickets, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/30535.

Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel

You can see Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel – the Exhibition at the EY Centre until Jan. 22.

The exhibit showcases the awe and wonder of Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel from an up-close, life-size and never-before-seen perspective.

For tickets and information, visit https://chapelsistine.com/

Outdoor skating rinks

The Rink of Dreams at Ottawa City Hall is open daily from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. (weather permitting).

Lansdowne Park skating court is open daily from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. (weather permitting).

The Jim Tubman Chevrolet Rink (Canterbury) is open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. (weather permitting).

Ben Franklin Place Skating Rink (101 Centrepointe Drive) Open daily (weather permitting).

Kingston's Springer Market Square Rink is open daily for skating from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. For information on all outdoor rinks in Kingston, visit https://www.cityofkingston.ca/residents/recreation/facilities/arenas/outdoor-rinks

Skaters on the Rink of Dreams at Ottawa City Hall on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020.

Outdoor skating trails

Click the links for information on outdoor skating trails in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec.

Cross-country skiing

This week's fresh snow will be great for cross-country skiing. For information on locations in Ottawa and Gatineau, click the links.

Skiing and snowboarding in the Ottawa area

The 20 to 30 cm of snow in the forecast is great news for skiers. Here's a look at downhill skiing and snowboarding runs in the Ottawa area. Visit each resort's website for conditions.

Gatineau Park

Gatineau Park has snowshoe trails and snow biking trails available for outdoor enthusiasts.

Gatineau Park has close to 80 kilometres of snowshoe trails, ranging in level of difficulty from easy to very difficult – with about half of the trails shared with snow bikers.

For more information about snowshoeing in Gatineau Park, click here.

For snow biking information, click here.

Museums

For information on each museum in Ottawa, click on the websites.

Lansdowne Winter Market

The Lansdowne Winter Market is every Sunday at Lansdowne.

The year-round, producer-run farmers market will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Aberdeen Pavilion.

Kingston Frontenacs

The Kingston Frontenacs are home twice this weekend.

Friday night, the Frontenacs host the Sarnia Sting at 7 p.m.

On Saturday, Kingston hosts Hamilton at 7 p.m.

For tickets and information, visit https://kingstonfrontenacs.com/.

University sports

The University of Ottawa Gee-Gees women's volleyball team hosts Sherbrooke Friday night at Montpetit Hall. Game time is 6 p.m.

The Gee-Gees women's hockey team hosts Bishop's University Friday night at the Minto Sports Complex. Game time is 7 p.m.

The Gee-Gees men's hockey team hosts UQTR Saturday afternoon at Minto Sports Complex. Game time 3 p.m.

The Gee-Gees men's and women's basketball teams host Ontario Tech on Saturday at Montpetit Hall. The women's game starts at 6 p.m., followed by the men's game at 8 p.m.

The Gee-Gees men's and women's basketball teams host Guelph on Sunday at Montpetit Hall. The women's game starts at 2 p.m., followed by the men's game at 4 p.m.

The Carleton Ravens women's hockey team hosts Concordia Friday night at the Carleton Ice House. Game time is 7 p.m.

The Carleton Ravens men's and women's basketball teams host Ontario Tech on Friday at the Ravens Nest. The women's game starts at 6 p.m., followed by the men's game at 8 p.m.

The Carleton Ravens men's and women's basketball teams host Guelph on Saturday at the Ravens Nest. The women's game starts at 6 p.m., followed by the men's game at 8 p.m.

Queen's University hosts Windsor in volleyball action Friday night at the main gym. The women's game starts at 6 p.m., followed by the men's game at 8 p.m.

The Queen's University women's hockey team hosts Toronto for two games this weekend. Friday's game is set for 7:30 p.m. at the Memorial Centre, while Saturday's game is at 2:30 p.m.