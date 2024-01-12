What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Jan. 12-14
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in the Ottawa area this weekend.
Ottawa Senators
It's Star Wars Night on Saturday at the Ottawa Senators game.
The Senators host the San Jose Sharks at Canadian Tire Centre.
Game time is 4 p.m.
For tickets, visit www.ottawasenators.com.
Hobbies and Miniatures Festival
Checkout an amazing collection of miniatures, electric train sets, radio-controlled models, games and collectibles at the Hobbies and Miniatures Festival.
The festival runs Saturday and Sunday at Galeries Aylmer on Principale Street in Gatineau.
For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100072308927949.
Rideau Hall
Rideau Hall opens its outdoor skating rink this weekend.
The rink is open to the public Saturday and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Skating
You can skate for free on Ottawa's outdoor refrigerated rinks, weather permitting.
Here is a list of locations in Ottawa. For more information, visit the city of Ottawa's website.
- Rink of Dreams at Ottawa City Hall
- Lansdowne Park skating court
- Ben Franklin Place skating rink
- Jim Tubman Chevrolet Rink (Canterbury)
Downhill skiing
There are several ski resorts near Ottawa. Visit each hill's website for ski conditions.
- Camp Fortune in Chelsea, Que.
- Ski Vorlage in Wakefield, Que.
- Sommet Edelweiss in Wakefield, Que.
- Mont Cascades Ski Resort in Cantley, Que.
- Mount Pakenham is located 45 minutes west of downtown in Pakenham, Ont.
- Calabogie Peaks Ski Resort in Calabogie, Ont.
- Mont Ste-Marie in Lac-Sainte-Marie, Que.
Cross-country skiing
You can go cross-country skiing on several trails in Ottawa this winter, weather permitting. Donations are appreciated.
- Britannia Winter Trail
- Kichi Sibi Winter Trail
- Ottawa West Winter Trail
- Rideau Winter Trail
- Ski Heritage East
Cross-country skiing and snowshoeing is available in Gatineau Park, but a winter pass (seasonal or daily) is required to access the trails.
Museums
Museums in Ottawa and Gatineau are open this weekend. Visit each museum's website for the schedule.
- Canadian Museum of Nature
- Canada Agriculture and Food Museum
- Canada Science and Technology Museum
- Canada Aviation and Space Museum
- Canadian War Museum
- Canadian Museum of History
- National Gallery of Canada
- Ottawa Art Gallery
Parliament of Canada Tours
Enjoy a free, guided tour of the Senate at the Senate of Canada Building and the House of Commons in the West Block this winter.
For tickets and tour times, visit https://rts.parl.ca/.
Parliament: The Immersive Experience
Explore the main Parliament Building, also called Centre Block, in this new innovative experience.
Parliament: The Immersive Experience at 211 Sparks Street includes an exhibition and a 360-degree multimedia show that takes you on a tour through Centre Block, which has been closed since 2019.
Tickets are available at no cost at visit parl.ca.
Lansdowne Market
The winter market is back at Lansdowne Park.
More than 75 local producers are on display every Sunday in the Aberdeen Pavilion at Lansdowne.
The market is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Kingston Frontenacs
The Kingston Frontenacs host the Oshawa Generals Friday night at the Leon's Centre.
Game time is 7 p.m.
For tickets, visit https://chl.ca/ohl-frontenacs/.
Gatineau Olympiques
The Gatineau Olympiques host Val-d'Or Friday night at the Slush Puppie Centre.
Game time is 7 p.m.
For tickets, visit https://chl.ca/lhjmq-olympiques/.
University Athletics
The University of Ottawa Gee-Gees host Laurentian in OUA basketball action Friday night at Montpetit Hall. The women's game is at 6 p.m., followed by the men's game at 8 p.m.
The Carleton Ravens host Nipissing Friday night at the Ravens Nest. The women's game is at 6 p.m., followed by the men's game at 8 p.m.
The Queen's Gaels host McMaster in OUA basketball action on Friday. The women's game is at 6 p.m. in the Main Gym, followed by the men's game at 8 p.m.
The Carleton Ravens host McGill in women's hockey action on Friday night at the Carleton Ice House. Game time is 7 p.m.
The University of Ottawa Gee-Gees women's hockey team hosts Bishop's Friday night at the Minto Sports Complex. Game time is 7:30 p.m.
The uOttawa Gee-Gees host Nipissing on Saturday in OUA basketball action. The women's game is at 2 p.m., followed by the men's game at 4 p.m.
The Carleton Ravens host Laurentian in OUA basketball action on Saturday. The women's game is at 6 p.m., followed by the men's game at 8 p.m.
The Carleton Ravens women's hockey team faces Bishop's on Saturday at the Carleton Ice House. Game time is 7 p.m.
Queen's host York in OUA basketball action on Saturday at the Main Gym. The women's game is at 6 p.m., followed by the men's game at 8 p.m.
The Queen's Gaels host RMC in men's hockey action on Saturday. Game time is 7:30 p.m. at the Kingston Memorial Centre.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
NEW THIS MORNING
-
WINTER STORM WATCH
WINTER STORM WATCH More snow expected for Ottawa region on Friday and Saturday
-
-
-
-
1936-2024
1936-2024 Former NDP leader Ed Broadbent dead at 87
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Donald Trump defies judge, gives courtroom speech on tense final day of New York civil fraud trial
Barred from giving a formal closing argument, Donald Trump wrested an opportunity to speak in court at the conclusion of his New York civil fraud trial Thursday, unleashing a barrage of attacks in a six-minute diatribe before being cut off by the judge.
Meta offers Canadian Facebook users $51M to settle lawsuit in 4 provinces
Meta is offering $51 million to settle a class-action lawsuit in four Canadian provinces over the use of some users' images in Facebook advertising.
Canadian homeowners face large increases to property taxes
Several major cities have approved or proposed major property tax hikes this year as municipalities struggle with inflation, high interest rates, crumbling infrastructure and soaring demand for services.
U.S., U.K. militaries launch massive retaliatory strike against Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen
The U.S. and British militaries bombed more than a dozen sites used by the Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen on Thursday, in a massive retaliatory strike using warship and submarine-launched Tomahawk missiles and fighter jets, U.S. officials said. The military targets included logistical hubs, air defence systems and weapons storage and launching locations, they said.
Who are the Houthis and why did the U.S. and U.K. retaliate for their attacks on ships in the Red Sea?
Here's a look at the Houthis and their increasing attacks, and why the U.S. believes it is more acceptable to bomb some Iranian-linked targets than others.
1936-2024 Former NDP leader Ed Broadbent dead at 87
Former federal NDP leader and founder of the Broadbent Institute Ed Broadbent has died at the age of 87. 'Our country has lost a fierce champion for ordinary Canadians, an intellectual who strongly believed in building a good society,' the Broadbent Institute said in a statement announcing his death.
Some iPhone users could soon get a cheque from Apple
If you owned an iPhone before December, 2017, you may soon be eligible for a payout from Apple, which has agreed to pay over $11 million to settle a class-action lawsuit.
South Africa tells top UN court Israel is committing genocide in Gaza as landmark case begins
In a case that strikes at the heart of Israel's national identity, South Africa formally accused the country of committing genocide against Palestinians and pleaded Thursday with the United Nations' top court to order an immediate halt to Israeli military operations in Gaza.
Edmonton mayor to declare 'housing and homelessness' emergency next Monday
The mayor of Edmonton is going to declare a "housing and homelessness" emergency on Monday, days after local police finished the removal of eight "high-risk" encampments.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
Weather deja vu: Saturday storm system to mirror Wednesday’s snow, rain and wind
A large storm system that passed just the west of the Maritimes Wednesday brought a combination of snow, rain, and high winds.
-
Some Canadians moving from alcohol to cannabis
Alcohol sales are dipping while cannabis sales seem to be going up in Canada.
-
3 semi-tractor trailers collide on N.S. highway
Three semi-tractor trailers collided on Highway 101 in South Alton, N.S., early Thursday morning.
Toronto
-
Winter storm warning released for parts of GTA ahead of heavy snow
Some parts of the Greater Toronto Area are now under a winter storm warning ahead of a system that could dump up to 25 centimetres of snow beginning Friday night.
-
12-year-old boy charged with robbing east-Toronto convenience store, stabbing employee in the back: police
A 12-year-old boy who allegedly robbed an east-end Toronto convenience store at knifepoint and then stabbed an employee in the back as they were running away is facing charges.
-
Man charged after 5 puppies found abandoned in frigid river waters in Niagara Falls
A man has been charged after five puppies were found abandoned, including one that was dead, in a river in Niagara Falls late last month.
Montreal
-
Montreal strip club hit with $30,000 fine, liquor licence suspension over security concerns
A popular strip club in downtown Montreal was ordered to pay a $30,000 fine and had its liquor licence suspended for two weeks last month after serious public security concerns over a six-year period were brought forward by Quebec's liquor and gaming control board.
-
Montreal man charged with inciting hatred against Jewish community after RCMP investigation
A Montreal man has been charged with inciting hatred toward an identifiable group after allegedly making anti-Jewish statements on social media.
-
Another snowstorm is on its way to Montreal
Montreal is getting ready for a third storm in less than a week.
Northern Ontario
-
Orange smoke in Sudbury caused by chemical reaction, not explosion: fire officials
Emergency crews were called Thursday morning to an industrial business on Maley Drive that manufactures specialty mining supply equipment after a chemical reaction created red/orange smoke.
-
No domestic violence was reported in 911 calls that preceded Thunder Bay woman’s death
The initial 911 calls received before a Thunder Bay woman died were not about domestic violence, the Special Investigations Unit said Thursday.
-
Sudbury pedestrian killed after being struck by vehicle in parking lot
A 57-year-old pedestrian has died after being hit by a vehicle in a Sudbury parking lot Wednesday afternoon, police say.
London
-
Kincardine, Ont. single mom fears homelessness in five days
The home Jenn Whalen and her three children have rented near Kincardine since 2021 is being torn down to make way for a commercial development.
-
Rapid transit funding shortfall might delay roadwork to resolve traffic bottleneck in west London, Ont.
Long-awaited work to alleviate traffic troubles on Oxford Street at Wharncliffe Road might be postponed.
-
'Left with no other choice': Coun. Stevenson wants public funds for judicial review of Integrity Commissioner ruling
A London city councillor is asking the public to pony up tens of thousands of dollars to hire a Toronto based lawyer, who also serves as Integrity Commissioner for 50 municipalities in Ontario, to fight her legal challenge.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeggers weren't expecting first winter storm to be this… dramatic
Winter arrived with a vengeance as Manitoba was hit with a major blast of snow that just kept on coming Thursday morning.
-
Developer moving forward with plans for controversial Lemay Forest land
A developer is moving ahead with plans to turn a forest in St. Norbert property into an assisted living facility and parking lot.
-
Eight cases of invasive meningococcal disease identified in Manitoba
The Manitoba government is warning the public that it is seeing an increase in cases of invasive meningococcal disease (IMD) and the virus that causes strep throat in the past month.
Kitchener
-
Driver charged with impaired driving after fatal Hwy. 6 crash
A 30-year-old from Tara has been charged with impaired driving after a fatal crash on Highway 6 between Fergus and Guelph.
-
'It's simply at a breaking point': Universities warn of dark days ahead and call for end of tuition freeze
“Governments have given institutions a choice between international students or nothing, and those who can't quite get enough international students are in trouble right now,” says Alex Usher, the president of Higher Education Strategy Associates.
-
Winter storm expected to hit Waterloo Region, Wellington
Another winter wallop is expected in Waterloo Region and Wellington on Friday night into Saturday.
Calgary
-
Two homes fully engulfed in Auburn Bay; firefighters battle elements as well as flames
Calgary firefighters battled a blaze in the city’s southeast that fully engulfed two homes on Thursday.
-
Calgary Fire Department stresses importance of carbon monoxide detectors during extreme cold snaps
The Calgary Fire Department is once again stressing the importance of working carbon monoxide detectors.
-
'Hasn't been the same since': Mother of teenage Calgary murder victim breaks silence
The mother of a Calgary murder victim is speaking out, urging anyone with information about her teenage daughter's death to come forward.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatchewan teachers to strike for one day
Teachers across Saskatchewan will strike for one day next week as a contract bargaining standoff continues.
-
Supreme Court to rule on Sask. jail policy that a prisoners' advocate says violates the Charter
A Saskatchewan advocate for prisoners’ rights is taking the province to Canada’s highest court over a regulation that it says lets correctional workers discipline inmates without sufficient proof.
-
Snow provides hope and little else for Saskatchewan producers
The snow arrived a couple of months later than many in Saskatchewan were expecting, and it's welcome news to farmers.
Edmonton
-
-40 C possible: Historic deep freeze sets in on Alberta
Arctic air is beginning to settle in over Alberta and the coldest days are yet to come.
-
Witnesses say Edmonton officer assaulted woman prior to arresting her husband near encampment
A police officer who claims he was assaulted by an Indigenous man during an encampment protest in Edmonton on Tuesday was actually the aggressor, according to several people who were there.
-
Pair of longtime Edmonton sports media fixtures dead
Two well-known Edmonton sports media personalities died Thursday, each familiar voices -- on the air and in print -- to different generations of the city's rabid sports fans.
Vancouver
-
Chaos on the roads as first snowfall of the year hits Metro Vancouver
Snow started falling across Metro Vancouver Thursday afternoon, and reports of spun-out vehicles and potentially lengthy travel delays for commuters quickly followed.
-
B.C.'s prescribed safer drug supply saved lives, landmark study finds
Providing prescription opioids to B.C. residents addicted to street drugs during the COVID-19 pandemic "significantly" reduced their likelihood of dying, according to a landmark study.
-
Concern for Victoria's homeless as island braces for cold snap
Vancouver Islanders prepared Thursday for the coldest night in more than a year, with the mercury expected to plunge to -10 C overnight, and feel like -20 C with the wind chill, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
Regina
-
Security footage shows people passing by Regina man who died on street corner
Disturbing video has surfaced surrounding the death of a Regina transit passenger last month.
-
Investigation continues into explosion at Luiggi's Pasta House
Members of Regina's Fire and Protective Services (RFPS) are continuing to investigate after Luiggi's Pasta House was heavily damaged in an explosion Wednesday.
-
Saskatchewan teachers to strike for one day
Teachers across Saskatchewan will strike for one day next week as a contract bargaining standoff continues.