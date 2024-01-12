What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Jan. 12-14

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in the Ottawa area this weekend.

Ottawa Senators

It's Star Wars Night on Saturday at the Ottawa Senators game.

The Senators host the San Jose Sharks at Canadian Tire Centre.

Game time is 4 p.m.

For tickets, visit www.ottawasenators.com.

Hobbies and Miniatures Festival

Checkout an amazing collection of miniatures, electric train sets, radio-controlled models, games and collectibles at the Hobbies and Miniatures Festival.

The festival runs Saturday and Sunday at Galeries Aylmer on Principale Street in Gatineau.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100072308927949.

Rideau Hall

Rideau Hall opens its outdoor skating rink this weekend.

The rink is open to the public Saturday and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Skating

You can skate for free on Ottawa's outdoor refrigerated rinks, weather permitting.

Here is a list of locations in Ottawa. For more information, visit the city of Ottawa's website.

Rink of Dreams at Ottawa City Hall

Lansdowne Park skating court

Ben Franklin Place skating rink

Jim Tubman Chevrolet Rink (Canterbury)

Downhill skiing

There are several ski resorts near Ottawa. Visit each hill's website for ski conditions.

Cross-country skiing

You can go cross-country skiing on several trails in Ottawa this winter, weather permitting. Donations are appreciated.

Cross-country skiing and snowshoeing is available in Gatineau Park, but a winter pass (seasonal or daily) is required to access the trails.

Museums

Museums in Ottawa and Gatineau are open this weekend. Visit each museum's website for the schedule.

Parliament of Canada Tours

Enjoy a free, guided tour of the Senate at the Senate of Canada Building and the House of Commons in the West Block this winter.

For tickets and tour times, visit https://rts.parl.ca/.

Parliament: The Immersive Experience

Explore the main Parliament Building, also called Centre Block, in this new innovative experience.

Parliament: The Immersive Experience at 211 Sparks Street includes an exhibition and a 360-degree multimedia show that takes you on a tour through Centre Block, which has been closed since 2019.

Tickets are available at no cost at visit parl.ca.

Lansdowne Market

The winter market is back at Lansdowne Park.

More than 75 local producers are on display every Sunday in the Aberdeen Pavilion at Lansdowne.

The market is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Kingston Frontenacs

The Kingston Frontenacs host the Oshawa Generals Friday night at the Leon's Centre.

Game time is 7 p.m.

For tickets, visit https://chl.ca/ohl-frontenacs/.

Gatineau Olympiques

The Gatineau Olympiques host Val-d'Or Friday night at the Slush Puppie Centre.

Game time is 7 p.m.

For tickets, visit https://chl.ca/lhjmq-olympiques/.

University Athletics

The University of Ottawa Gee-Gees host Laurentian in OUA basketball action Friday night at Montpetit Hall. The women's game is at 6 p.m., followed by the men's game at 8 p.m.

The Carleton Ravens host Nipissing Friday night at the Ravens Nest. The women's game is at 6 p.m., followed by the men's game at 8 p.m.

The Queen's Gaels host McMaster in OUA basketball action on Friday. The women's game is at 6 p.m. in the Main Gym, followed by the men's game at 8 p.m.

The Carleton Ravens host McGill in women's hockey action on Friday night at the Carleton Ice House. Game time is 7 p.m.

The University of Ottawa Gee-Gees women's hockey team hosts Bishop's Friday night at the Minto Sports Complex. Game time is 7:30 p.m.

The uOttawa Gee-Gees host Nipissing on Saturday in OUA basketball action. The women's game is at 2 p.m., followed by the men's game at 4 p.m.

The Carleton Ravens host Laurentian in OUA basketball action on Saturday. The women's game is at 6 p.m., followed by the men's game at 8 p.m.

The Carleton Ravens women's hockey team faces Bishop's on Saturday at the Carleton Ice House. Game time is 7 p.m.

Queen's host York in OUA basketball action on Saturday at the Main Gym. The women's game is at 6 p.m., followed by the men's game at 8 p.m.

The Queen's Gaels host RMC in men's hockey action on Saturday. Game time is 7:30 p.m. at the Kingston Memorial Centre.