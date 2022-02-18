Advertisement
What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Feb. 18-20
Courtesy: Andrea C.
Share:
It's the first long weekend of the year in Ottawa.
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at activities and events happening in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec over the Family Day long weekend.
Several businesses, museums and streets in the downtown core remain closed due to the "Freedom Convoy" demonstration. Ottawa police have set up a secured area in the area of the Queensway, Parliament Hill, the Rideau Canal and Bronson Avenue.
OTTAWA SENATORS
The Ottawa Senators play two games at Canadian Tire Centre this weekend.
Saturday, the Senators host the Boston Bruins at 7 p.m.
Sunday, the New York Rangers visit Ottawa to face the Senators at 5 p.m.
For ticket information, visit nhl.com/senators.
OTTAWA 67'S
The Ottawa 67's host North Bay Sunday at TD Place.
Game time is 2 p.m.
For ticket information, visit ottawa67s.com
RIDEAU CANAL SKATEWAY
The Rideau Canal Skateway is temporarily closed due to the weather conditions this week.
For more information, visit the National Capital Commission's website.
MUSEUMS
The Canadian Museum of Nature, Canadian War Museum, Canadian Museum of History and the National Gallery of Canada remain closed due to the ongoing demonstration in downtown Ottawa.
For information on each museum in the region, visit the websites.
- Museum of Nature
- Canada Agriculture and Food Museum
- Canada Science and Technology Museum
- Canada Aviation and Space Museum
- Canadian War Museum
- Canadian Museum of History
- National Gallery of Canada
- The Diefenbunker
SKATING
Three of Ottawa's four outdoor refrigerated skating rinks are open for skating.
Rink of Dreams at Ottawa City Hall
- Closed until further notice
Lansdowne Park Skating Court
- Daily: 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Ben Franklin Place Skating Rink
- Daily: 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Jim Tubman Chevrolet Rink
- For skating times, visit https://ottawa.ca/en/jim-tubman-chevrolet-rink#schedule
Residents must book reservations at ottawa.ca/skating to skate at the four rinks during peak periods.
For a list of outdoor rinks in the city of Ottawa, visit https://ottawa.ca/en/recreation-and-parks/skating/outdoor-rinks.
OUTDOOR RINKS ACROSS THE REGION
Gatineau has 82 outdoor rinks available. For more information, visit Gatineau's website
The city of Kingston's Springer Market Square Rink is open. For information on other rinks in Kingston, visit the city's website
ICELYND SKATING TRAILS
Check out Ottawa's newest skating rink and trail in the west end this weekend.
Icelynd Skating Trails and Outdoor Skating Rink is located on Fernbank Road, just minutes outside of Stittsville.
Skate through the trails in the forest this weekend. Passes must be purchased in advance.
For more information, visit icelynd.com.
RIVEROAK – NATURE'S PLAYGROUND
Enjoy a skate through an orchard, forest and meadows at RiverOak Winter Trails on York's Corners Road in Ottawa.
If you don't want to skate, RiverOak also provides snowshoe and hiking trails.
For more information, visit https://www.riveroak.ca/skating.
THE LITTLE PENGUIN TRAIL
Little Penguin Trail is an outdoor skating rink built on the Touraine Golf Club.
Located just 25 minutes from downtown Ottawa on Chemin Tache in Gatineau, enjoy skating on over 5 kilometres of icy path in the middle of nature.
A daily pass starts at $15.
For more information, visit https://thelittlepenguintrail.com/
COUNTRYSIDE ADVENTURES
Skate through the woods on a three kilometre trail at Countryside Adventures.
There's also three kilometres of snowshoe and cross-country ski trails, along with a tubing hill.
Countryside Adventures is located at 16495 Sixth Rd. in Moose Creek, 45 minutes north of downtown Ottawa.
For more information, visit https://www.countrysideadventures.ca/.
PATINAGE EN FORET
Discover the enchanting site of skating in the forest at Patinage en Foret in Lac-Des-Loups, Que, 45 minutes from downtown Ottawa.
Proof of vaccination and photo ID is required to access Patinage en Foret. The cost is $18 for adults and $14 for kids.
For more information, visit https://www.patinageenforet.com/en/.
GATINEAU PARK
You can go cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, snow biking and winter hiking in Gatineau Park this weekend.
For more information and winter passes to access the park, visit https://ncc-ccn.gc.ca/places/gatineau-parkhttps://ncc-ccn.gc.ca/places/gatineau-park
WINTER TRAILS IN OTTAWA
Over 100 kilometres of trails are groomed in Ottawa for winter recreational activities.
The National Capital Commission invites you to get out cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, fat biking and walking. Access is free.
Locations include the Mer Bleue conservation area and the Rideau Winter Trail along the Rideau River.
For information on winter trails in Ottawa, visit https://ncc-ccn.gc.ca/places/groomed-multi-use-winter-trails
MOONEY'S BAY SKI CENTRE
The Mooney's Bay Ski Centre at Terry Fox Athletic Facility features 5 kilometres of groomed trails for cross-country skiing, including lit trails for night skiing.
For more information, visit https://ottawa.ca/en/recreation-and-parks/sports#mooneys-bay-ski-centre
PINHEY FOREST TRAILS
You can go for a winter hike on two trails in the Pinhey Forest in the city of Ottawa.
Year-round parking access available behind the Nepean Sportsplex.
For more information, visit https://www.ontariotrails.on.ca/index.php?url=trails/view/pinhey-forest-trails
SKIING
Ski resorts are open across eastern Ontario and western Quebec. Visit each resort's website for details.
- Camp Fortune
- Calabogie Peaks
- Mont Cascades
- Mont Pakenham
- Mont Ste. Marie
- Ski Vorlage
- Sommet Edelweiss
SWIMMING
Ottawa's indoor swimming pools are open.
For information on swim times and reservations, visit https://ottawa.ca/en/recreation-and-parks/swimming#public-swimming
OTTAWA FARMERS' MARKET
The Ottawa Farmers Market Winter Market is open every Sunday at Lansdowne Park.
The market is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Aberdeen Pavilion.
BIG BANG FESTIVAL
The National Arts Centre invites you to enjoy the Big Bang Festival in your living room.
Get comfy on your sofa and dive into a delightful world of sound Saturday and Sunday.
For more information, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/bigbang
OTTAWA FIRE VIRTUAL TOURS
The Ottawa Fire Service is inviting you to tour two fire stations virtually.
The service has teamed up with a local videographer to create two high-quality virtual station tours of Fire Station 53 in Orleans and Fire Station 73 in Vars.
The virtual station tours are in English with French subtitles.
For Station 53, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fx6dyMNVkLE
For Station 73, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s3hqBTnW29k
PARC OMEGA
Parc Omega is open in Montebello, Que.
For more information, visit https://www.parcomega.ca/en/.
FEED THE CHICKADEES
While out for a family winter hike, feed the chickadees.
You can find chickadees at Stony Swamp Conservation, Mud Lake Conservation and Mer Bleue.
For more information, visit https://ottawariverlifestyle.com/blogs/news/where-to-feed-chickadees-in-ottawa