What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Feb. 12-15
Skaters pass sign on COVID-19 measures on the Rideau Canal Skateway on its opening day in Ottawa, on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. (Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
OTTAWA -- It’s the Family Day long weekend in Ottawa and eastern Ontario.
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do with the family across the region over the long weekend.
RIDEAU CANAL SKATEWAY
Grab your skates and go for a skate along the Rideau Canal Skateway.
The National Capital Commission says all 7.8 kilometres of the world's largest skating rink are open from Dow's Lake to the National Arts Centre.
For more information, visit https://ncc-ccn.gc.ca/places/rideau-canal-skateway
LACE UP THE SKATES
Ottawa’s outdoor refrigerated rinks are open for the season. The city says you must book a free 45-minute reservation for a skating time at www.ottawa.ca/skating.
Reservations will be required to skate at the following peak times:
City Hall Rink of Dreams, 9 a.m. – 11 p.m. daily
Jim Tubman Chevrolet Rink of Dreams, 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. weekends, 8 a.m. – 10 p.m. weekdays
Lansdowne Park Skating Court, 9 a.m. – 10 p.m. weekends, 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. weekdays
Ben Franklin Place Skating Rink, 9 a.m. – 10 p.m. weekends, 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. weekdays
Ottawa's community outdoor rinks are also open, weather permitting. A maximum of 25 people can skate on the outdoor rinks at one time.
SLEDDING HILLS
The city of Ottawa's sledding hills are open for the season. Just a reminder, capacity in gathering areas is limited to 25 people at one time.
For a list of sledding hills in the city of Ottawa, visit https://ottawa.ca/en/recreation-and-parks/sports-fields-and-outdoor-recreation#sledding-hills-1
The National Capital Commission also operates sledding hills in Ottawa. https://ncc-ccn.gc.ca/places/tobogganing-greenbelt
CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING, SNOWSHOEING, HIKING
The National Capital Commission invites you to get outdoors this winter.
"With over 450 km of trails for skiing, snowshoeing, snow biking, walking and hiking, hills for tobogganing and fire pits to warm up by, there's something for everyone to enjoy in our 'Winter Capital,'" says the NCC.
Check out the NCC's Winter Capital interactive map to find suggested routes. Visit: https://ncc-ccn.gc.ca/places/experience-your-winter-capital-ottawa-gatineau
Snowshoe trails are now open at Mount Pakenham. For more information, visit https://www.mountpakenham.com/
SKI SEASON
It’s the opening weekend of the season at Calabogie Peaks Resort. For more information, visit calabogie.com
The ski season is officially underway at Mount Pakenham. The popular hill will be open all weekend, including 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Family Day Monday. For more information, visit https://www.mountpakenham.com/
Camp Fortune is open. For more information, visit https://campfortune.com/en/
Mont Ste. Marie is open for the season. For hours of operation, visit www.montstemarie.com
Health officials in Ontario and Quebec ask residents to avoid non-essential travel during the COVID-19 pandemic.
RIVEROAK SKATING TRAIL
You are invited to RiverOak Nature's Playground to skate on the winter trails.
Riveroak is located on York's Corners Road in Ottawa.
You must book tickets for Saturday and Sunday in advance at riveroak.ca
CANADIAN MUSEUM OF HISTORY
The Canadian Museum of History has reopened in Gatineau during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The museum is open Friday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.
For more information and to get tickets, visit www.historymuseum.ca
FRIDAYS AT THE FOURTH
The National Arts Centre presents Fridays at the Fourth with Angelique Francis.
Enjoy a free, livestreamed concert previously aired on Sept. 18.
For more information, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/28180
VALENTINE’S DAY WITH JILL BARBER
The National Arts Centre invites you to enjoy Valentine’s Day with Jill Barber.
The show is livestreamed from the Vancouver East Cultural Centre’s Historic Theatre directly to your home.
For tickets, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/28127
WINTERLUDE
The 43rd edition of Winterlude is being celebrated virtual this year.
Enjoy the show “Exploring Canada’s Winter Traditions” on the Canadian Heritage YouTube channel until Feb. 21.
You can also vote in the Winterlude National Ice-Carving Competition. Visit, https://www.canada.ca/en/canadian-heritage/campaigns/winterlude/sculptures.html
WINTERLUDE WITH INGENIUM
Celebrate Winterlude online with Ingenium.
The Canada Agriculture and Food Museum, the Canada Aviation and Space Museum and the Canada Science and Technology Museum offer fun online activities for the whole family.
Canada Agriculture and Food Museum: https://ingeniumcanada.org/agriculture/events/winterlude-activities
Canada Aviation and Space Museum: https://ingeniumcanada.org/aviation/events/winterlude-activities
Canada Science and Technology Museum: https://ingeniumcanada.org/scitech/events/winterlude-activities