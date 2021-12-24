CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at activities and events happening in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec over the Christmas weekend.

SKATING

The city of Ottawa's outdoor skating rinks are open for the season.

Rink of Dreams at Ottawa City Hall

Daily: 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Dec. 24: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Dec. 25 and 26 – 1 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Lansdowne Park Skating Court

Daily: 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Ben Franklin Place Skating Rink

Daily: 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Jim Tubman Chevrolet Rink

For skating times, visit https://ottawa.ca/en/jim-tubman-chevrolet-rink#schedule

SKIING

Ski resorts are open across eastern Ontario and western Quebec. Visit each resort's website for details.

CHRISTMAS LIGHTS ACROSS CANADA

Parliament Hill and downtown Ottawa are dressed up for the holiday season with the Christmas Lights Across Canada.

Checkout the multimedia projection on Parliament Hill and the Pathway of Lights in Canada's Capital Region.

Christmas Lights Across Canada continues until Jan. 7.

MAGIC OF LIGHTS

The Magic of Lights light up Wesley Clover Parks this holiday season.

Don't miss this dazzling, drive-through holiday lights experience featuring favourite holiday scenes and characters of the season.

Every ticket to Magic of Lights benefits CHEO.

The Magic of Lights runs until Jan 8.

For tickets, visit https://magicoflights.com/events/ottawa/.

A COUNTRY CHRISTMAS AT SAUNDERS FARM

Celebrate a Country Christmas at Saunders Farm with a drive-thru light and sound experience through its 180-year-old family farm and forest.

The Country Christmas Light and Sound Show runs until Dec. 30.

Guests visiting Saunders Farm for the drive-thru experience only do not need to be vaccinated. All guests 13 years old and older must be fully vaccinated to visit the Farm Shop, CiderHouse and Christmas Tree lot.

For more information, visit https://saundersfarm.com/.

ALIGHT AT NIGHT AT UPPER CANADA VILLAGE

Alight at Night is billed as eastern Ontario's biggest outdoor light festival.

Lights adorn the heritage buildings, trees, and fences of Upper Canada Village in Morrisburg, Ont. creating a one-of-a-kind magical backdrop for its annual Alight at Night Festival.

Alight at Night runs until Jan. 1

Visit uppercanadavillage.com for details and tickets.

MUSEUMS

A look at museum hours in the national capital region over the holidays.

Museum of Nature

Open: Dec. 27 to Dec. 30

Closed: Dec. 24, Dec. 25, Dec. 26, Dec. 31, Jan. 1.

Canada Agriculture and Food Museum

Open: Dec. 24, Dec. 26, Dec. 27, Dec. 28, Dec. 29, Dec. 30, Dec. 31, Jan 1, Jan. 2

Closed: Dec. 25

Canada Science and Technology Museum

Open: Dec. 24, Dec. 26, Dec. 27, Dec. 28, Dec. 29, Dec. 30, Dec. 31, Jan 1, Jan. 2

Closed: Dec. 25

Canada Aviation and Space Museum

Open: Dec. 24, Dec. 26, Dec. 27, Dec. 28, Dec. 29, Dec. 30, Dec. 31, Jan 1, Jan. 2

Closed: Dec. 25

Canadian War Museum

The Canadian War Museum is closed over the holidays.

Canadian Museum of History

The Canadian Museum of History is closed over the holidays.

National Gallery of Canada

Open: Dec. 24 (10 a.m. to 2 p.m.), Dec. 26 (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.), Dec. 27 (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.), Dec. 28 (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.), Dec. 29 (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.), Dec. 30 (10 a.m. to 8 p.m.), Dec. 31 (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.), Jan. 1 (12 p.m. to 5 p.m.)

Closed: Dec. 25

The Diefenbunker

Open: Dec. 29, Dec. 30. Dec. 31 (10 a.m. to 2 p.m.)

Closed: Dec. 24, 25, 26, 27, 28 and Jan. 1.

As of Dec. 1, all guests 12 and older must show proof of full vaccination to visit the Canadian Museum of Nature, Canada Agriculture and Food Museum, Canada Science and Technology Museum, Canada Aviation and Space Museum, Canadian War Museum, Canadian Museum of History and the National Gallery of Canada.

OWLS RENDEZ-VOUS

Come face-to-face with live owls at the Canadian Museum of Nature.

Don't miss this outdoor exhibition, created in partnership with Little Ray's Nature Centre. See owls and an eagle in their specially-designed habitat enclosures.

BYWARD MARKET AND PARKDALE MARKET

The ByWard Market and Parkdale Public Market are open.

For more information, visit www.ottawamarkets.ca.

PARC OMEGA

Parc Omega is open in Montebello, Que.

For more information, visit https://www.parcomega.ca/en/.