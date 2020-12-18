OTTAWA -- The two-week holiday break kicks-off this weekend for tens of thousands of students and parents across the region.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do with the family in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.

Drive-thru Santa Claus Parade – Pembroke

Santa will make a special trip through the neighbourhoods of Pembroke Saturday.

The City of Pembroke says Santa will be driving around the streets of Pembroke to wish everyone a happy and safe holidays, starting at 4 p.m.

For more information, visit Pembroke.ca

Kellylee Evans' Winter Song

JUNO Award-winning jazz vocalist Kellylee Evans warms up the holiday season with Winter Song. It's a night of holiday classics, new standards and Kellylee's own gems.

See Kellylee Evans' Winter Song at the National Arts Centre. There are a limited number of tickets available to encourage physical distancing.

For more information, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/27827

Fridays at the Fourth – Celeigh Cardinal

The National Arts Centre presents Fridays at the Fourth with Celeigh Cardinal.

Enjoy a free livestream performance by Caleigh Cardinal from Festival Hall in Calgary.

For more information, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/27889

Lace up the skates

You can go skating at several indoor and outdoor rinks across the City of Ottawa.

The Sens Rink of Dreams at Ottawa City Hall is open daily from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The Lansdowne Park Skating Court is open daily from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily (weather permitting)

The Jim Tubman Chevrolet Rink is open daily. For information on skating times, visit https://ottawa.ca/en/jim-tubman-chevrolet-rink

Indoor public skating is available at 11 City of Ottawa arenas. For information, visit https://ottawa.ca/en/recreation-and-parks/skating

Public Skate at TD Place

TD Place is hosting public skates on Sunday between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

For tickets, visit tdplace.ca

But first, let's go skating!⛸️



Join us on Sunday for a public skate from 10-1pm at The Arena at TD Place. | https://t.co/iBGHb21udu pic.twitter.com/XlpqSqnNdC — TD Place (@TD_Place) December 17, 2020

Ski season

Camp Fortune says Marshall, Pineault and the magic carpet are open daily from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Night skiing starts on Dec. 28. For more information, visit https://campfortune.com/en/

Mont Ste. Marie is open for the season. For hours of operation, visit www.montstemarie.com

Calabogie Peaks Resort in Calabogie is open for the season. For hours of operation, visit www.calabogie.com

Magic of Lights Ottawa

Enjoy a dazzling, drive-thru holiday lights experience at Wesley Clover Parks over the holidays.

Magic of Lights features favourite holiday scenes and characters of the season using the latest LED technology and digital animations.

The cost is $22 + HST and fees online or $35 at the gate Friday-Sunday.

Magic of Lights runs until Jan. 9, 2021.

For more information, visit wesleycloverparks.com

Christmas Lights Across Canada

The 36th edition of Christmas Lights Across Canada runs nightly from 5:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. until Jan. 7.

Enjoy the pathway of lights that brighten Confederation Boulevard, Canada's ceremonial route that circles the heart of the capital. Follow the route and admire the illuminated sites including the National War Memorial, the Garden of Provinces and Territories and the view from the Alexandra Bridge.

Lights at Lansdowne

Lansdowne is dressed up for the holiday season.

Enjoy Lights at Lansdowne in the area in and around Casino Lac-Leamy Plaza and other elements at Lansdowne.

The Lights at Lansdowne is free.

A Country Christmas at Saunders Farm

A Country Christmas continues at Saunders Farm until January 3.

During the day, enjoy mazes, play structures, wagon rides, patios and a Christmas Artisan Market. Session times are 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are $15 per person

At night, enjoy the Holiday Light & Sound Drive-Through Show. It's a two kilometre drive through the 180-year-old family farm and magical forest. Tickets are $25 a vehicle online and $36 at the gate.

For ticket information, visit saundersfarm.com

Christmas Village at Stanley's Farm

Celebrate the Christmas holidays at Stanley's Farm until Dec. 23.

The visit includes a tractor-drawn sleigh ride to the Christmas Villages, where you can explore the village, play games, see the animals in the barn and meet Santa Claus.

The fully outdoors activity is one hour long.

Bookings at the Christmas Village are for up to six persons. The cost is $120.

For more information, visit https://stanleysfarm.com/

Vintage Village of Lights: Drive-through edition

Share in the holiday cheer with your household at Cumberland Heritage Village Museum until Dec. 23.

This year, the Vintage Village of Lights is a drive-thru experience, allowing you to pass through a 1920s and 30s village illuminated by over 30,000 lights.

The cost is $25 per vehicle.

For more information, visit https://ottawa.ca/en/arts-heritage-and-events/museums-and-historic-sites/cumberland-heritage-village-museum#programs-and-special-events

For tickets, visit https://apps102.ottawa.ca/Start/start.asp

Enchanted Holiday Drive

The Enchanted Holiday Drive at Karters' Korner on Fallowfield Road. Enjoy the immersive holiday drive-thru experience until Dec. 23.

For more information, visit https://www.enchantedottawa.ca/

Alight at Night at Upper Canada Village

Eastern Ontario's biggest outdoor lights festival continues until Jan. 2 at Upper Canada Village in Morrisburg.

Over one million lights adorn the heritage buildings, trees, and fences of Upper Canada Village creating a one-of-a-kind magical backdrop for the annual Alight at Night Festival.

Visit uppercanadavillage.com for details on tickets.

Winter experience at Parc Omega

Parc Omega in Montebello is hosting new activities this winter.

Enjoy snowshoeing and walking trails, horse-drawn carriage rides, the wolf observatory and a brand-new outdoor skating trail, along with a massive outdoor fireplace.

Santa will be visiting the park every Saturday and Sunday in December so he can train his reindeer before the long trip on Christmas Eve.

For more information, visit www.parcomega.ca

Ottawa Farmers' Market December Market

The Ottawa Farmers Market December Market at Lansdowne Park is open Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, visit ottawafarmersmarket.ca

Planet Ice: Mysteries of the Ice Ages

The Canadian Museum of Nature's new exhibit, "Planet Ice: Mysteries of the Ice Ages" continues until Jan. 3.

Explore the power of ice and cold in sharing the world we live in today.

This world premiere exhibition features more than 120 real specimens, amazing models and artifacts. Journey across more than 80,000 years of Earth's history.

Forever Changed – Stories from the Second World War

The Canadian War Museum presents "Forever Changed – Stories from the Second World War."

Forever Changed marks the 75th anniversary of the end of the Second World War and explores the first-hand impact of war on the lives of Canadians.

The exhibit runs until Sept. 6, 2021.

For more information, visit www.warmuseum.ca/foreverchanged

Museums in Ottawa and Gatineau

The Canadian Museum of Nature

Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 18 to 23 and Dec. 26 to 30

Closed Dec. 24, Dec. 25, Dec. 31 and New Year's Day

For more information, visit www.nature.ca

The Canada Agriculture and Food Museum

Open Dec. 18 to 20, Dec. 24, Dec. 26-Jan. 3

Closed Dec. 21-23, Christmas Day

For more information, visit https://ingeniumcanada.org/

The Canada Aviation and Space Museum

Open Dec. 18-21, Dec. 24, Dec. 26 to Jan. 3, inclusively

Closed on Christmas Day

For more information, visit https://ingeniumcanada.org/aviation/visit#hours

The Canada Science and Technology Museum

Open Dec. 18-20, Dec. 23-24, Dec. 26 to Jan. 3

Closed Christmas Day

For more information, visit https://ingeniumcanada.org/scitech/visit#hours

The National Gallery of Canada

Open Dec. 18 to 20, Dec. 24, Dec. 26, 27, 30, 31, Jan 1, Jan. 2, Jan. 3

Closed Dec. 21-23, Christmas Day, Dec. 28-29

For more information, visit: www.gallery.ca

The Canadian War Museum

Open Dec. 18 to 20, Dec. 23, Dec. 24, Dec. 26-27, Dec. 30, Dec. 31, Jan 2-3

Closed Christmas Day, New Year's Day

For more information, visit www.warmuseum.ca

The Diefenbunker

Open: Dec. 18-20, Dec. 30, Dec. 31, Jan. 2-3

Closed: Dec. 21-27, Jan. 1

For more information, visit https://diefenbunker.ca/en/

The Canadian Museum of History