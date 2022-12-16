What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Dec. 16-18

Camp Fortune

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Feds: Imprisoned U.S. polygamous leader helped plan kidnapping

The leader of a small polygamous group on the Arizona-Utah border helped orchestrate the escape of eight girls he considered his wives from a group home where they were placed after authorities learned of what was happening, prosecutors allege in a Wednesday court filing.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina