OTTAWA -- Tis for the season for Christmas and holiday events across the region.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.

Santa Parade of Lights – Kanata

Santa Claus is coming to Kanata on Saturday.

Enjoy the Parade of Lights at the Eagleson Park and Ride Saturday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

This is a drive-thru parade.

Navan is rolling out the red carpet for Santa Claus on Saturday.

Drive through a route on the grounds of the Navan Fairgrounds to see all the wonderful floats and displays from the comfort and warmth of your own vehicle.

See the Navan Fair "Upside Down" Parade on Saturday, Dec. 12 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 1279 Colonial Road.

Heading to the @NavanFair “Upside Down” Holiday parade on Sat. Dec 12 at 6PM?



‼️NEW‼️Toy Mountain will also have a truck on site! You can bring an unwrapped toy �� & drop off while you drive thru.



Help ensure all kids have a gift this Christmas��



➡️ https://t.co/k6kkJBkYdf pic.twitter.com/t0kOWUFaxH — Jim Watson (@JimWatsonOttawa) December 10, 2020

The 11th annual Santa Claus Parade will be a drive-thru parade Saturday at the Carp Fairgrounds.

The parade route starts at the entrance of the W. Erskin Johnston Arena, exit at the Curling Club.

Entry is food donations to the West Carleton Food Access Centre. Cash, gift cards and food donations will be collected along the route.

The parade begins at 7 p.m.

Metcalfe Santa Claus Drive-Thru Parade

The Metcalfe Santa Claus Drive-Thru Parade is Sunday, Dec. 13 at the Metcalfe Fairgrounds.

Enjoy the parade from your vehicle between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Lace up the skates

The Sens Rink of Dreams at Ottawa City Hall is open daily from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The Lansdowne Park Skating Court is open daily from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily (weather permitting)

The Jim Tubman Chevrolet Rink is open daily. For information on skating times, visit https://ottawa.ca/en/jim-tubman-chevrolet-rink

Indoor public skating is available at 11 City of Ottawa arenas. For information, visit https://ottawa.ca/en/recreation-and-parks/skating

Magic of Lights Ottawa

Enjoy a dazzling, drive-thru holiday lights experience from the comfort of your vehicle at Wesley Clover Parks.

Magic of Lights features favourite holiday scenes and characters of the season using the latest LED technology and digital animations.

The cost is $22 + HST and fees online or $35 at the gate Friday-Sunday.

Magic of Lights runs until Jan. 9, 2021.

For more information, visit wesleycloverparks.com

Christmas Lights Across Canada

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas across the national capital region.

The 36th edition of Christmas Lights Across Canada runs nightly from 5:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. until Jan. 7.

Enjoy the pathway of lights that brighten Confederation Boulevard, Canada's ceremonial route that circles the heart of the capital. Follow the route and admire the illuminated sites including the National War Memorial, the Garden of Provinces and Territories and the view from the Alexandra Bridge.

Lights at Lansdowne

Lansdowne is dressed up for the holiday season.

Enjoy Lights at Lansdowne in the area in and around Casino Lac-Leamy Plaza and other elements at Lansdowne.

The Lights at Lansdowne is free.

A Country Christmas at Saunders Farm

A Country Christmas continues at Saunders Farm.

During the day, enjoy mazes, play structures, wagon rides, patios and a Christmas Artisan Market. Session times are 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are $15 per person

At night, enjoy the Holiday Light & Sound Drive-Through Show. It's a two kilometre drive through the 180-year-old family farm and magical forest. Tickets are $25 a vehicle online and $36 at the gate.

For ticket information, visit saundersfarm.com

Christmas Village at Stanley's Farm

Enjoy the spirit of the Christmas holidays at Stanley's Farm.

The visit includes a tractor-drawn sleigh ride to the Christmas Villages, where you can explore the village, play games, see the animals in the barn and meet Santa Claus.

The fully outdoors activity is one hour long.

Bookings at the Christmas Village are for up to six persons. The cost is $120.

For more information, visit https://stanleysfarm.com/

Vintage Village of Lights: Drive-through edition

Share in the holiday cheer with your household at Cumberland Heritage Village Museum.

This year, the Vintage Village of Lights is a drive-thru experience, allowing you to pass through a 1920s and 30s village illuminated by over 30,000 lights.

The cost is $25 per vehicle.

For more information, visit https://ottawa.ca/en/arts-heritage-and-events/museums-and-historic-sites/cumberland-heritage-village-museum#programs-and-special-events

For tickets, visit https://apps102.ottawa.ca/Start/start.asp

Enchanted Holiday Drive

The Enchanted Holiday Drive at Karters' Korner on Fallowfield Road. Enjoy the immersive holiday drive-thru experience until Dec. 22.

For more information, visit https://www.enchantedottawa.ca/

Alight at Night at Upper Canada Village

Eastern Ontario's biggest outdoor lights festival continues until Jan. 2 at Upper Canada Village in Morrisburg.

Over one million lights adorn the heritage buildings, trees, and fences of Upper Canada Village creating a one-of-a-kind magical backdrop for the annual Alight at Night Festival.

Tickets are $14 each. No walk-in tickets are available at admission.

Visit uppercanadavillage.com for details on tickets.

Winter experience at Parc Omega

Parc Omega in Montebello is hosting new activities this winter.

Enjoy snowshoeing and walking trails, horse-drawn carriage rides, the wolf observatory and a brand-new outdoor skating trail, along with a massive outdoor fireplace.

Santa will be visiting the park every Saturday and Sunday in December so he can train his reindeer before the long trip on Christmas Eve.

For more information, visit www.parcomega.ca

Ottawa Farmers' Market December Market

The Ottawa Farmers Market December Market at Lansdowne Park is open Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, visit ottawafarmersmarket.ca

Watson's Mill Virtual Christmas Craft Market

It's the final weekend for the Watson's Mill annual Christmas Market. This year, the Christmas market is online.

Shop safely in the comfort of your own home 24 hours a day until Dec. 13.

For more information, visit www.watsonsmill.com

Fridays at the Fourth - Ralph

The National Arts Centre's Fridays at the Fourth is live from the Horseshoe Tavern in Toronto Friday night.

Enjoy a free livestream performance by Ralph.

The show begins at 8 p.m.

For more information, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/27683

Céleste Lévis Christmas Show

The National Arts Centre presents the Céleste Lévis Christmas Show live at the NAC Fourth Stage Saturday night.

Accompanied by her musicians, Céleste Lévis invites you to an evening of fun for the whole family.

Limited tickets are available to enjoy the show at the NAC. You can also watch a free livestream.

For more information, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/27822

Planet Ice: Mysteries of the Ice Ages

The Canadian Museum of Nature's new exhibit, "Planet Ice: Mysteries of the Ice Ages" continues until Jan. 3.

Explore the power of ice and cold in sharing the world we live in today.

This world premiere exhibition features more than 120 real specimens, amazing models and artifacts. Journey across more than 80,000 years of Earth's history.

Forever Changed – Stories from the Second World War

The Canadian War Museum presents "Forever Changed – Stories from the Second World War."

Forever Changed marks the 75th anniversary of the end of the Second World War and explores the first-hand impact of war on the lives of Canadians.

The exhibit runs until Sept. 6, 2021.

For more information, visit www.warmuseum.ca/foreverchanged

Museums in Ottawa and Gatineau

The Canadian Museum of Nature will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday

The Canada Agriculture and Food Museum is open 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday

The Canada Aviation and Space Museum is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday

The Canada Science and Technology Museum is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday

The National Gallery of Canada is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday

The Canadian Museum of History remains closed due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions in the Outaouais.

The Canadian War Museum is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The Diefenbunker is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The Ottawa Art Gallery is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Correction: