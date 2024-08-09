What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Aug. 9-11

Night four of Les Grands Feux du Casino Lac-Leamy, the Ottawa Titans in action, puppets take over Almonte and fair season kicks off.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa this weekend.

Grands Feux du Casino Lac-Leamy

Enjoy fireworks over the Ottawa River this weekend.

Saturday night is night four of the Les Grands Feux du Casino Lac-Leamy at the Canadian Museum of History.

This multi-sensory festival has the theme of Unifying Fire this year.

Saturday night's show will be presented by Firm Caribe Fire FX from Barbados, with the theme "Pyros of the Caribbean."

For tickets and information, visit www.feux.qc.ca.

The opening ceremony for the Les Grands Feux du Casino Lac-Leamy Fireworks from the Macdonald Cartier Bridge. (Andy Wade/CTV Viewer)

Navan Fair

The Navan Fair continues until Sunday at the Navan Fairgrounds.

Check out the midway, demolition derbies, agriculture shows, exhibits, wine tasting and more.

For more information, visit www.navanfair.com.

Ottawa Titans

The Ottawa Titans host Sussex County for a three-game series this weekend at the Ottawa Baseball Stadium.

Game times are 6:30 p.m. Friday, 6 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday.

Friday night is Country night with Ottawa's Pure Country 94, and there will be post-game fireworks.

For tickets, visit www.ottawatitans.com.

Les Misérables

See the Tony Award-winning musical Les Misérables at the National Arts Centre until Sunday.

The magnificent score of Les Misérables includes the songs "I Dreamed a Dream," "On my Own," and "One Day More."

There will be two shows on Saturday and Sunday.

For tickets, visit the NAC website.

National Arts Centre

Here's a look at some of the performances at the NAC this weekend:

Saturday: Theatre Games with Chancz Perry (Free)

Saturday: Summer Spirals (Free)

For more information, visit the NAC website.

Billy Idol

Bill Idol brings the Rebel Yell Canada 2024 tour to Ottawa Saturday night.

See Idol at Canadian Tire Centre at 8 p.m., with special guest Platinum Blonde.

For tickets, visit Ticketmaster's website.

Great Outdoor Comedy Festival

The Great Outdoor Comedy Festival runs Friday, Saturday and Sunday at LeBreton Flats.

The lineup features Tom Segura Friday night, Nate Bargatze and Gerry Dee on Saturday and Matt Rife on Sunday.

For tickets, visit https://greatoutdoorscomedyfestival.com/gocf-ottawa-ontario/.

Midsummer Night's Scream

Don't miss a Midsummer Night's Scream Friday and Saturday night at Saunders Farm.

Enjoy four favourite haunted attractions including Cirque Mcabre, The Barn of Terror and The Sawmill and cemetery.

For tickets, visit www.saundersfarm.com.

Water Lantern Festival

The Ottawa Water Lantern Festival is Saturday night at Andrew Haydon Park in Ottawa's west end.

As the sun begins to set, the Water Lantern Festival shines with the launch of the lanterns on the water.

For tickets and information, click here.

NCC Bikedays

The National Capital Commission's Weekend Bikedays continue all weekend.

Roads will be closed to vehicles along the Ottawa River and Rideau Canal for active transportation. Here is a look at the schedule for Saturday and Sunday.

Queen Elizabeth Driveway, between Fifth Avenue and Somerset Street – 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Kichi Zībī Mīkan, westbound lanes between Vimy Place and Carling Avenue – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sir George-Étienne Cartier Parkway, between Aviation Parkway and St. Joseph Boulevard - 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Queen Elizabeth Drive is closed daily this summer between Somerset Street and Catherine Street for the NCC fun zone.

Lansdowne Farmers' Market

The Lansdowne Farmers' Market is open this weekend.

Visit the vendors at the Aberdeen Pavilion on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Farmers Markets in Ottawa

The Parkdale Market is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Beechwood Market is every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Westboro Market is open Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Barrhaven Market is open Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Kanata Farmers Market is open Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Visit the Barrhaven Farmers Market every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Check out the Metcalife Farmers Market every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Carp Farmers' Market is open Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Museums

Click on the links for the schedule at museums in Ottawa and eastern Ontario:

Parliament of Canada Tours

Enjoy a free, guided tour of the Senate at the Senate of Canada Building, the House of Commons in the West Block and the East Block.

For tickets and tour times, visit https://rts.parl.ca/.

Parliament: The Immersive Experience

Explore the main Parliament Building, also called Centre Block, in this new innovative experience.

Parliament: The Immersive Experience at 211 Sparks Street includes an exhibition and a 360-degree multimedia show that takes you on a tour through Centre Block, which has been closed since 2019.

The self-guided tour is 45 minutes.

Tickets are available at no cost at visit parl.ca.

Kingston Farmers' Market

The Kingston Memorial Centre Farmers Market is every Sunday.

The market is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Memorial Centre.

Puppets Up

Don't miss Puppets Up! this weekend in Almonte.

The festival is back to entertain children and adults with innovative puppetry from around the world.

The festival runs until Sunday in downtown Almonte, featuring 14 professional troupes and six theatres.

Perth Garlic Festival

The 25th annual Perth Garlic Festival is Saturday and Sunday in Perth, Ont.

The festival includes cooking demonstrations, garlic ice cream, food and live entertainment.

St. Lawrence Shakespeare Festival

The St. Lawrence Shakespeare Festival continues Friday and Saturday in Prescott.

See The Tempest on Friday and Saturday, and She Stoops to Conquer on Saturday.

For tickets, visit www.stlawrenceshakespeare.ca.

Women's Art Festival

The 41st annual Women's Art Festival is Saturday in City Park in Kingston.

The festival includes free community programming, including live music, art installations and an artisan marketplace.

Williamstown Fair

Canada's oldest annual fair returns to Williamstown this weekend.

The Williamstown Fair runs Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Williamstown Fairgrounds.

Don’t miss the midway, entertainment, live shows, livestock shows, home and garden area and competitions.

Merrickville Fair

The Merrickville Fair runs Friday, Saturday and Sunday in Merrickville, Ont.

The fair includes a Kids Zone, exhibit hall, truck pull, sheep show, Canadian Horse Show, Horse Pull, petting zoo and entertainment.

For more information, click here.

Cornwall Waterfest

The Cornwall Waterfest Dragon Boat Festival takes over the Cornwall Canal on Saturday.

The 12th annual event includes dragon boat races, a unique market featuring local artisans and delicious food and drinks.