What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Aug. 5-7

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at activities and events happening in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec during the first weekend in August.

OTTAWA REDBLACKS

The Ottawa Redblacks host Legacy Night at TD Place Friday night.

Celebrate the 2016 Grey Cup champions as the Redblacks host Calgary.

Kickoff is 7:30 p.m.

For tickets, visit ottawaredblacks.com.

NAVAN FAIR

The Navan Fair continues until Sunday at the Navan Fairgrounds.

Celebrate 75 years of family traditions with a midway, antique tractors & machinery, cattle shows, demolition shows, horse shows, the Navan Fair parade and more.

For more information, visit navanfair.com.

OTTAWA GREEK FESTIVAL

It's the opening weekend of Ottawa Greek Fest.

"Live a day the Greek Way," with food, Greek band Alexandros, the Zorba Show nightly at 8:45 p.m. and more.

Greek Fest will run Friday to Sunday, and then from Aug. 12 to 15 at the Hellenic Event Centre at 1315 Prince of Wales Drive.

For more information, visit http://www.ottawagreekfest.com/.

SOUND OF LIGHT SHOW

Grand Feux du Casino du Lac-Leamy celebrates its 25th anniversary with six nights of fireworks over the Ottawa River.

France takes centre stage Saturday night with its show, called "Musicals."

For tickets, visit https://feux.qc.ca/en/home/.

OTTAWA TITANS

The Ottawa Titans host Sussex County for a three game set at the Ottawa Baseball Stadium.

Game times are 6:30 p.m. Friday, 6 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. on Sunday.

ATLETICO OTTAWA

Atletico Ottawa hosts Edmonton Sunday afternoon at TD Place.

Don't miss $2 hot dogs and a wiener dog race. Game time is 2 p.m.

For tickets, visit https://atleticoottawa.canpl.ca/.

CANADA'S FAST PITCH CHAMPIONSHIP

The U23 Men's Canadian Fast Pitch Championship continues all weekend at the Carp Fairgrounds.

The championship game is set for 3 p.m. on Sunday.

For more information, visit https://softball.ca/u23mens.

FESTIVAL COUNTRY DU GRAND GATINEAU

More than 40 country music artists perform on outdoor stages and indoors at Festival Country du Grand Gatineau this weekend.

For tickets and information, visit https://www.countrygatineau.com/.

BANKSY360

Checkout the work of the world's most elusive street artist as it comes to life in an authorized immersive exhibit at Lansdowne Park.

See over 50 of Banksy's work come alive across multi-media surfaces in this imaginative and immersive art experience.

For tickets, visit https://banksy360.com/.

IMAGINE MONET

Immerse yourself in Claude Monet's paintings.

Claude Monet is considered to be the leading artist of impressionism, a movement that was called after his famous painting Impression Soleil Levant.

See Imagine Monet at the EY Centre until Aug. 14. For more information, visit https://www.imagine-monet.com/ottawa-tickets/?lang=en.

NORTHERN LIGHTS – SOUND AND LIGHT SHOW

The Northern Lights sound and light show is back on Parliament Hill this summer.

Enjoy the free and unique multimedia experience and discover Canada's great achievements and our history's key milestones.

The show runs Thursday to Monday, starting at 9:30 p.m. in August.

NOTRE DAME DE PARIS

See Notre Dame de Paris until Saturday at the National Arts Centre.

The musical is based on Victor Hugo's novel The Hunch Back of Notre Dame.

For more information, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/20729.

MUSEUMS

For information on each museum in Ottawa, click on the websites.

BEACHES

Beaches in Ottawa and Gatineau are open for the season.

In Ottawa, lifeguards are on duty at Britannia Beach, Mooney's Bay Beach and Petrie Island Beach from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Westboro Beach is closed for the season.

Six NCC beaches in Gatineau Park are open for the summer. Lifeguards will be on duty at the O'Brien, Blanchet, Breton, Parent, Smith and La Peche Lake beaches

WEEKEND BIKE DAYS

The NCC's popular weekend bike days continue all spring and summer.

Queen Elizabeth Driveway will be open for active transportation 24 hours a day all summer. The road will be closed to vehicles between Fifth Avenue and Somerset Street.

The parkways will be closed to vehicles and open for active transportation users during the following periods:

Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Both westbound lanes of the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway, located on the south side of the Ottawa River just west of the downtown core, from Vimy Place to Carling Avenue.

Sir George-Etienne Cartier Parkway

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Both lanes of the Sir George-Étienne Cartier Parkway, running along the south side of the Ottawa River, just east of the downtown core, between the Aviation Parkway and St. Joseph Boulevard in Orléans.

OTTAWA FARMERS' MARKET

The Ottawa Farmers Market is open every Sunday at Lansdowne Park.

The market is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Aberdeen Pavilion.

YORK STREET FARMERS MARKET

The York Street Farmers Market is open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Shop for fresh farmed goods at this producer-only farmers' market.

For more information, visit https://ottawamarkets.ca/byward-market.

CARP FARMERS MARKET

The 32nd season of the Carp Farmers Market is underway.

Visit the farmers' market every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Carp Fairgrounds.

For more information, visit carpfarmersmarket.ca.

METCALFE FARMERS MARKET

The Metcalfe Farmers' Market is every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Metcalfe Fairgrounds.

For more information, visit metcalfefm.com.

BARRHAVEN MARKET

The Barrhaven Market is open every Sunday.

Visit the Nepean Woods Park and Ride from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Sunday until Oct. 30.

BARRHAVEN FARMERS MARKET

The Barrhaven Farmers' Market is open every Saturday at the Log Farm on Cedarview Road.

The market is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information, visit https://barrhavenfarmersmarket.com/.

TORCHLIGHT SHAKESPEARE IN THE PARK

A Company of Fools brings Shakespeare's The Tempest to Ottawa parks this summer.

The Fools take on Shakespeare's story of freedom and redemption during this 90 minute play in a park near you.

For show information, visit https://fools.ca/.

CLASSIC THEATRE FESTIVAL

The Classic Theatre Festival returns to live performances in Ottawa.

See The Fourposter by Jan de Hartog from Aug. 5 to 28 at the Arts Court Theatre.

For more information, visit https://classictheatre.ca/.

ART IN STRATHCONA PARK

See Art in Strathcona Park on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Many talented artists and artisans will be on display to sell their work and raise public awareness about mental health.

For more information, visit www.micaontario.com.

DINO AND DRAGON STROLL

Don't miss an amazing dinosaur walk through the EY Centre this weekend.

The Dino and Dragon Stroll runs Saturday and Sunday.

For more information, visit https://www.dinostroll.com/events/ottawa-on