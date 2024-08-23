What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Aug. 23-25

The Ottawa Redblacks take the field at TD Place, fair season continues in eastern Ontario, it's the final weekend for Ottawa Greek Festival and see Come from Away and Cirque du Soleil.

Ottawa Redblacks

The Ottawa Redblacks ride a five-game unbeaten streak into Saturday night's game at TD Place.

The Redblacks host the BC Lions at 7 p.m. Saturday.

It's also the Redblacks All-Decade Game, celebrating the best players with the club over the first 10 years.

For tickets, visit www.ottawaredblacks.com.

Ottawa Greek Festival

Live a day the Greek Way this weekend at Ottawa Greek Fest.

The annual festival features Greek music, traditional dances, Greek cuisine and demonstrations. Don't miss the Zorba Show nightly at 8:45 p.m.

The Ottawa Greek Festival runs until Sunday at the Hellenic Event Centre at 1315 Prince of Wales Drive.

For more information, visit www.ottawagreekfest.com.

Capital Fair

The Capital Fair continues all weekend at the Rideau-Carleton Raceway.

Enjoy the midway, truck pull, animal shows, entertainment, musical acts and more.

See BarrelHouse on Friday. On Saturday, Evil Creek performs on the Entertainment Stage.

For tickets and information, visit www.capitalfair.ca.

Chesterville Fair

The Chesterville Fair is this weekend in Chesterville.

The three-day fair includes a Midway, magic show, truck pull, horse show, a demolition derby and more. Musical performances include The Junction Boys on Friday and the Country Lads on Saturday.

For more information, visit www.chestervillefair.com.

Capital Pride

It is the final weekend for Capital Pride in Ottawa, with the theme this year, "Listen. Learn. Act."

Events this weekend include the TD Main Stage at Bank and Slater streets, the Family Pride Zone on Saturday at Dundonald Park, Tegan and Sara performing Saturday evening and the Capital Pride Parade on Sunday.

For a full list of events, visit capitalpride.ca.

Nostalgia Music Festival

The Nostalgia Music Festival is this weekend at LeBreton Flats.

Relive the music of the 70's, 80's and 90s.

Friday's lineup includes Night Fever with an evening of Bee Gees music and Abbamania paying tribute to Abba.

On Saturday see Practically Petty, the Crush Bon Jovi Experience and 21 Gun Salute (AC/DC).

For tickets and information, visit https://nostalgiafestival.ca/.

Indian Food Festival

The Indian Food Festival of Ottawa is this weekend at Clarke Fields Park on Houlahan Street.

Enjoy a fun-filled festival that brings together diverse options and celebrates the community's passion for delicious cuisine.

Come From Away

The NAC English Theatre presents Come From Away at the National Arts Centre until Sept. 1.

The most successful Canadian musical ever shares the story of the 7,000 airplane passengers who were grounded in Gander, Newfoundland in the wake of 9/11, and the small community that invited these "come from aways" into their lives, says the NAC website.

For tickets, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/33674.

Cirque du Soleil ECHO

Cirque du Soleil's new show, ECHO is in Gatineau, featuring poetry, stagecraft and acrobatics.

See ECHO under the Big Top, "a story of connection, intention, and the symbiotic unions between humans and the animal kingdom." It's a show that combines poetry, stagecraft, daring acrobatics and technology to explore the "precious balance between people, animals, and the world we all share."

"ECHO invites the audience to participate in a universe of colour, wonder and infinite possibilities."

ECHO runs until Sept. 22.

For show times and tickets, visit www.cirquedusoleil.com.

Major League Show Jumping

International athletes and horses will be in Ottawa this weekend for Major League Show Jumping Ottawa.

"Prepare to be captivated as world-class riders and their equine partners come together for an electrifying display of athleticism and precision."

The competition runs Friday to Sunday at Wesley Clover Parks.

NCC Bikedays

The National Capital Commission's Weekend Bikedays continue all weekend.

Roads will be closed to vehicles along the Ottawa River and Rideau Canal for active transportation. Here is a look at the schedule for Saturday and Sunday.

Queen Elizabeth Driveway, between Fifth Avenue and Somerset Street – 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Kichi Zībī Mīkan, westbound lanes between Vimy Place and Carling Avenue – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sir George-Étienne Cartier Parkway, between Aviation Parkway and St. Joseph Boulevard - 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Queen Elizabeth Drive is closed daily this summer between Somerset Street and Catherine Street for the NCC fun zone.

Lansdowne Farmers' Market

The Lansdowne Farmers' Market is open this weekend.

Visit the vendors at the Aberdeen Pavilion on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

613flea

The popular 613flea is back at Lansdowne this weekend.

Visit 150 vendors selling different foods and items.

613flea runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Stittsville Cornfest

Stittsville's third annual Cornfest fundraiser is Saturday at 1469 Stittsville Main Street.

"The Corn will be available by the dozen to take home or you may wish to have your cobs cooked right there to eat!" organizers say.

Farmers Markets in Ottawa

The Parkdale Market is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Beechwood Market is every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Westboro Market is open Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Barrhaven Market is open Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Kanata Farmers Market is open Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Visit the Barrhaven Farmers Market every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Check out the Metcalife Farmers Market every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Carp Farmers' Market is open Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Museums

Click on the links for the schedule at museums in Ottawa and eastern Ontario:

Parliament of Canada Tours

Enjoy a free, guided tour of the Senate at the Senate of Canada Building, the House of Commons in the West Block and the East Block.

For tickets and tour times, visit https://rts.parl.ca/.

Parliament: The Immersive Experience

Explore the main Parliament Building, also called Centre Block, in this new innovative experience.

Parliament: The Immersive Experience at 211 Sparks Street includes an exhibition and a 360-degree multimedia show that takes you on a tour through Centre Block, which has been closed since 2019.

The self-guided tour is 45 minutes.

Tickets are available at no cost at visit parl.ca.

Kingston Farmers' Market

The Kingston Memorial Centre Farmers Market is every Sunday.

The market is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Memorial Centre.

Movie Night at the Kingston Penitentiary

Enjoy an outdoor movie at the Kingston Penitentiary on Friday and Saturday.

On Friday, see Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl.

Saturday night's movie is Oppenheimer.

For tickets and information, visit www.kingstonpentour.com/event/movie-night/.

North Lanark Highland Games

Celebrate the Scottish culture and heritage of the Ottawa Valley at the 39th North Lanark Highland Games in Almonte.

More than 20 pipe bands, hundreds of dancers and heavyweight athletes will perform on Saturday.

The North Lanark Highland Games are at the Almonte Fair Grounds.

Canadian Dock Jumping Championships

The Canadian Dock Jumping Championships are this weekend at Hardy Park in Brockville.

Agile and energetic dogs will leap into the water, showcasing their incredible skills and athleticism.

Poutine Love

Cornwall restaurants will be showing love to fries, cheese curbs and gravy.

Poutine Love is a 10-day event where local restaurants put their unique spin on a classic poutine.

Tarts and Arts in the Park

Don't miss the Buttertart festival and sale on Saturday at Robert Simpson Park in Arnprior.

Kevin's Magic Show will start at 11 a.m.