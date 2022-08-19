What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Aug. 19-21

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at activities and events happening in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.

OTTAWA REDBLACKS

Friday night football takes over TD Place.

The Ottawa Redblacks host the Edmonton Elks Friday night. Kick-off is 7 p.m.

Don't miss the End of Summer Bash celebration, along with Capital Pride.

For tickets, visit ottawaredblacks.com.

BINGHAM CUP

The 10th biennial Bingham Cup continues until Sunday in Ottawa.

The Mark Kendall Bingham Memorial Tournament is the biennial world championships of gay and inclusive rugby.

Eighty-three clubs and 148 teams from 20 countries will participate in the tournament at the Hornets Nest.

For more information, visit www.binghamcup.com/.

THE CAPITAL FAIR

The Capital Fair continues until Sunday at Rideau Carleton Raceway.

Events include the Midway, Hollywoof Animal Actors, Ontario Demolition Derby, the Capital Fair Blues Revue, the Highland Games and more.

For more information, visit capitalfair.ca.

VANKLEEK HILL FAIR

The Vankleek Hill Fair continues until Sunday in Vankleek Hill, Ont.

The theme for the 178th Vankleek Hill Fair is "Blue Jeans and Country Scenes." Don't miss the Fair Parade, homecraft exhibition, animal exhibitors, antique tractor pull, combine derby, horse pull, kids activities and more.

For more information, visit vankleekhillfair.ca.

SOUTH MOUNTAIN FAIR

The 130th South Mountain Fair continues until Sunday in South Mountain, south of Ottawa.

Musical acts include the Reklaws Friday night, the Washboard Union and Derringers with DW James on Saturday night, and the Wilkinsons on Sunday.

The South Mountain Fair also includes a Midway, Duke the Dinosaur, Demolition Derby, Children's Entertainment and more.

For more information, visit southmountainfair.ca.

SOUND OF LIGHT SHOW

Saturday night is the final night of the Grand Feux du Casino du Lac-Leamy.

It is the 25th anniversary of the sound of light fireworks show over the Ottawa River.

For tickets, visit https://feux.qc.ca/en/home/.

CAPITAL PRIDE

The 2022 Capital Pride Festival kicks off on Sunday with two events.

The Youth Art Exhibition is at the Ottawa Art Gallery from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The Capital Pride Family Picnic begins at 2 p.m. at Hintonburg Park.

For more information on all the Capital Pride events, visit capitalpride.ca.

RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE – WERQ THE WORLD

The world's largest drag show returns to the stage at the National Arts Centre.

Don't miss RuPaul's Drag Race Sunday at the NAC.

For tickets, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/30313

BANKSY360

Checkout the work of the world's most elusive street artist as it comes to life in an unauthorized immersive exhibit at Lansdowne Park.

See over 50 of Banksy's work come alive across multi-media surfaces in this imaginative and immersive art experience.

For tickets, visit https://banksy360.com/.

NORTHERN LIGHTS – SOUND AND LIGHT SHOW

Northern Lights sound and light show continues nightly this weekend on Parliament Hill.

Enjoy the free and unique multimedia experience and discover Canada's great achievements and our history's key milestones.

The show runs Thursday to Monday, starting at 9:30 p.m. in August.

THE CHEF'S TABLE

The Chef's Table is a local farm to table feast curated by Canadian chefs and musical entertainment by the Rideau Canal.

This weekend features Chef Kenton Leier of the National Arts Center and Chef Yannick Anton (Signatures by Le Cordon Bleu), along with music by Angelique Francis.

For more information, visit https://ontariosmallhalls.com/the-chefs-table-2022/chefs-table-august-18-21-2022/

MUSEUMS

For information on each museum in Ottawa, click on the websites.

BEACHES

Beaches in Ottawa and Gatineau are open for the season.

In Ottawa, lifeguards are on duty at Britannia Beach, Mooney's Bay Beach and Petrie Island Beach from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Westboro Beach is closed for the season.

Six NCC beaches in Gatineau Park are open for the summer. Lifeguards will be on duty at the O'Brien, Blanchet, Breton, Parent, Smith and La Peche Lake beaches

WEEKEND BIKE DAYS

The NCC's popular weekend bike days continue all spring and summer.

Queen Elizabeth Driveway will be open for active transportation 24 hours a day all summer. The road will be closed to vehicles between Fifth Avenue and Somerset Street.

The parkways will be closed to vehicles and open for active transportation users during the following periods:

Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Both westbound lanes of the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway, located on the south side of the Ottawa River just west of the downtown core, from Vimy Place to Carling Avenue.

Sir George-Etienne Cartier Parkway

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Both lanes of the Sir George-Étienne Cartier Parkway, running along the south side of the Ottawa River, just east of the downtown core, between the Aviation Parkway and St. Joseph

613FLEA

613flea is set for Saturday at Lansdowne.

See over 130 vendors featuring eclectic goods, handmade, antiques, vintage clothing, great foods and one-of-a-kinds!

For more information, visit www.613flea.ca/.

OTTAWA FARMERS' MARKET

The Ottawa Farmers Market is open every Sunday at Lansdowne Park.

The market is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Aberdeen Pavilion.

YORK STREET FARMERS MARKET

The York Street Farmers Market is open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Shop for fresh farmed goods at this producer-only farmers' market.

For more information, visit https://ottawamarkets.ca/byward-market.

CARP FARMERS MARKET

The 32nd season of the Carp Farmers Market is underway.

Visit the farmers' market every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Carp Fairgrounds.

For more information, visit carpfarmersmarket.ca.

METCALFE FARMERS MARKET

The Metcalfe Farmers' Market is every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Metcalfe Fairgrounds.

For more information, visit metcalfefm.com.

BARRHAVEN MARKET

The Barrhaven Market is open every Sunday.

Visit the Nepean Woods Park and Ride from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Sunday until Oct. 30.

BARRHAVEN FARMERS MARKET

The Barrhaven Farmers' Market is open every Saturday at the Log Farm on Cedarview Road.

The market is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information, visit https://barrhavenfarmersmarket.com/.

CLASSIC THEATRE FESTIVAL

The Classic Theatre Festival returns to live performances in Ottawa.

See The Fourposter by Jan de Hartog from Aug. 5 to 28 at the Arts Court Theatre.

For more information, visit https://classictheatre.ca/.

SAUNDERS FARM SUMMER MAZE DAYS

Saunders Farm presents Summer Maze Days all summer.

Checkout the summer maze on display at the farm in Munster.

For more information, visit saundersfarm.com.

AFROBEAT MUSIC FESTIVAL

The Afrobeat Music Festival is set for Saturday at the Ottawa Baseball Stadium.

The one-day festival is designed to take the world into the knowledge base of African musical genre, celebration of talents and experiential immersion into the spirit of Afrobeats.

For more information, visit https://www.afrobeatmusicalfestival.ca/.

NATIONAL CAPITAL HOCKEY SHOW

Get set for hockey season with the National Capital Hockey Show this weekend at the EY Centre.

Join thousands of hockey fans checking out the exhibits, meeting the personalities, participate in the games, hockey history and lots of hockey fun.

For more information, visit https://ottawahockeyshow.com/.

OTTAWA COFFEE FEST

Celebrate your love of coffee at Ottawa Coffee Fest on Saturday.

Support the local coffee community and enjoy samples during the event at Dominion City Brewing.

For more information, visit ottawacoffeefest.ca.

HOUSE OF PAINT

The 19th House of PainT continues all weekend at the Dunbar Bridge.

For more information, visit https://houseofpaint.ca/.