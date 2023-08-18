What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Aug. 18-20
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.
Ottawa Greek Festival
Live a day the Greek way this weekend at the Ottawa Greek Festival.
It is the final weekend for the Greek Festival at the Hellenic Event Centre at 1315 Prince of Wales Drive.
Enjoy Greek food, music and the Zorba Show nightly at 8:45 p.m.
For more information, visit www.ottawagreekfest.com.
Capital Pride
Capital Pride kicks off in Ottawa on Saturday.
Events this weekend include the Capital Pride Pageant at the National Arts Centre Saturday night and the Family Picnic on Sunday at Hintonburg Park.
For a list of events, visit https://capitalpride.ca/.
Ottawa Redblacks
The Ottawa Redblacks host the Montreal Alouettes Saturday night at TD Place.
Celebrate diversity and inclusion at the game, with pre-game festivities recognizing the community's diversity and celebrating Capital Pride.
For tickets and information, visit https://www.ottawaredblacks.com/.
WWE Supershow
The WWE Supershow visits Canadian Tire Centre Saturday night.
See some of your favourite WWE superstars, including Seth 'Freakin' Rollins vs. Finn Balor for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship and the WWE Women's Championship Triple Threat Match featuring Bianca Belair vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka.
For tickets, visit https://www.canadiantirecentre.com/event/wwe-supershow/.
Les Grands Feux Casino Lac-Leamy
Les Grand Feux du Casino Lac-Leamy wraps up Saturday night at the Canadian Museum of History with the grand finale.
It's a mystery theme for the final night of the popular fireworks festival over the Ottawa River.
For tickets and information, visit https://feux.qc.ca/en/home/.
The rains came, the rains went, the rain held off for a beautiful fireworks display from the Philippines at the, Grands Feux du Casino Lac-Leamy. Positioned at the Alexandria Bridge and the Marina du Hull. (Daryl Lepine/CTV Viewer)
Capital Fair
The Capital Fair runs until Aug. 27 at the Rideau Carleton Raceway.
Checkout the midway, the Kids Big Tent, arm wrestling, Birds of Prey show, agriculture shows and musical acts.
For more information, visit https://capitalfair.ca/.
The Vankleek Hill Fair
The 178th Vankleek Hill Fair is this weekend in Vankleek Hill.
The fair includes machinery displays, a Combine Derby, the North American Six-Horse Hitch Classic, Demolition Derby, agriculture shows and the kids' fest.
For more information, visit https://vankleekhillfair.ca/.
Russell Agricultural Fair
The Russell Agricultural Fair continues until Sunday in Russell.
The musical lineup includes Dallas Smith and Rivertown Saints on Friday night and Double Edge and Eastbound of Bytown on Saturday.
Don't miss the midway, demolition derby, exhibitors and more.
For more information, visit https://russellagriculturalsociety.com/.
Capital Ukrainian Festival
The Capital Ukrainian Festival is this weekend in Ottawa.
Events include the Doors (Art Exhibit) on Saturday and Yarmarok (Marketplace) on Sunday at Lansdowne.
For more information, visit https://www.capitalukrainianfestival.com/.
The Chef's Table
The Chef's Table, a farm-to-table feast, is at the National Arts Centre this weekend.
Chef Carmen Ingham and Chef Kenton Leier (NAC) prepare a meal while you enjoy music by the Jeff Rogers Trio.
For tickets and information, visit https://ontariosmallhalls.com/the-chefs-table-2023/.
Northern Lights – Sound and Light Show
It's the final summer for Northern Lights, the sound and light show on Parliament Hill.
"Learn about Canada’s great achievements and key milestones in its history through sound and light," Canadian Heritage says on its website. "If you’ve already seen the show, you’ll be delighted to discover 2 new segments that showcase significant Canadian anniversaries."
The sound and light show on Parliament Hill runs Thursday to Monday, until Sept. 4. The show begins at 9:30 p.m. in August.
For more information, visit https://www.canada.ca/en/canadian-heritage/campaigns/sound-light-show.html.
Swimming
You can go for a swim at beaches in Ottawa and in Gatineau Park.
In Ottawa, lifeguards are on duty between 12 p.m. and 7 p.m. daily at Mooney's Bay, Britannia and Petrie Island Beaches.
In Gatineau Park, you can swim at Philippe Lake, Parent Beach, La Peche Lake Beach, Meech Lake, O'Brien's Beach and Lac Leamy.
You can also swim at the new swimming location at the NCC River House along the Ottawa River. Lifeguards are on duty daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
A Company of Fools
A Company of Fools presents Shakespeare in the Park this summer.
This year, A Company of Fools performs Hamlet.
For more information and locations, visit https://fools.ca/
NCC Bikedays
The parkways and Queen Elizabeth Driveway will be open for active transportation this weekend.
Every Saturday and Sunday, the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway is open for active use between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m., while the Sir George Etienne Cartier Parkway is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
In Gatineau Park, the parkways are closed to vehicles all day Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. The parkways are open to cyclists only until 8 a.m. on Wednesday and until 12 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Queen Elizabeth Driveway is open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for active transportation between Fifth Avenue and Somerset Street.
613flea
613flea is back at Lansdowne Park this Saturday.
The ever-changing marketplace at Lansdowne features eclectic goods, handmade, antiques, vintage clothing, great foods and one-of-a-kinds.
613flea runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday at Lansdowne.
Ottawa Farmers' Markets
The Ottawa Farmers' Market outdoor season continues all summer. Shop local from producers in the Ottawa region, eat lunch and enjoy live music.
Here are the four Ottawa Farmers' Market locations:
- Lansdowne Market (Aberdeen Square), Sundays 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Westboro Market (Byron Linear Park) Saturdays 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Orléans Market (Ray Friel Complex), Thursdays 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Barrhaven Market (Nepean Woods Park & Ride) Sundays 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Carp Farmers' Market
The 32nd season of the Carp Farmers' Market is underway at the Carp Fairgrounds.
It's the largest producer-based Farmers' Market in eastern Ontario.
The market is open Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Log Farm Farmers Market
The Farmers' Market is open every Saturday at the Log Farm on Cedarview Road.
The market runs from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Parliament: the Virtual Experience
Take a 360-degree tour of Parliament Hill's Centre Block in the new immersive experience called, "Parliament: the Virtual Experience."
The 45-minute multimedia attraction at 211 Sparks Street takes visitors on a 360-degree journey through the main Parliament Building, which has been closed since 2019.
"The attraction includes an exhibit, as well as an immersive show featuring large-scale projections of key spaces in the main Parliament Building, including the Senate, House of Commons, Library of Parliament, Peace Tower and Memorial Chamber. With immersive sound, narration and visual effects, it also spotlights some of the decisions and debates that took place at Parliament over almost 100 years."
Tickets are available at no cost at visit parl.ca.
Parliament of Canada Tours
The Senate at the Senate of Canada Building and the House of Commons in the newly restored West Block are open for tours every day through the summer.
For tickets and tour times, visit https://rts.parl.ca/.
Museums
For information on each museum in Ottawa, click on the websites.
- Canadian Museum of Nature
- Canada Agriculture and Food Museum
- Canada Science and Technology Museum
- Canada Aviation and Space Museum
- Canadian War Museum
- Canadian Museum of History
- National Gallery of Canada
- The Diefenbunker
- The Bytown Museum
- The Ottawa Art Gallery
Brockville Aquatarium
Check out the Brockville Aquatarium at Tall Ships Landing.
For more information, visit https://aquatarium.ca/
Travelling Bricks
It is the final weekend to see Travelling Bricks in Brockville, an exhibition made out of Lego.
See 120 jaw-dropping, breathtaking models, featuring 60 epic scenes created by professional Lego builders.
Travelling Bricks is located at the Brockville Centennial Youth Arena in Brockville.
Kingston Farmers Market
The Kingston Farmers Market is every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday in Springer Market Square.
The market is open from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Perth Farmers' Market
The Perth Farmers' Market is open every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
For more information, visit www.perthfarmersmarket.ca.
Cornwall Kinsmen Farmers' Market
Over 40 vendors are expected at the Cornwall Kinsmen Farmers' Market every Sunday at St. Lawrence College.
The farmers' market is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Kick and Push Festival in Kingston
The Kick and Push Festival continues until Aug. 19 in Kingston.
The theatre festival brings professional artists to Kingston from all over to share innovative works of great artistic and historical value.
For more information, visit www.thekickandpush.com
Doors Open Cornwall and SDG Counties
Go behind the scenes at 19 locations on Friday and Saturday at Doors Open Cornwall and SDG Counties.
Buildings include the Historic SDG Jail, Glengarry County Archives and St. Columban's Church.
For more information, visit https://www.doorsopenontario.on.ca/pages/events/cornwall-and-sdg-counties.
South Mountain Fair
The 131st South Mountain Fair is this weekend in South Mountain.
Events include the children's pet show, demolition derby, truck and tractor pull, entertainment, culinary arts, home crafts and more.
For more information, visit https://southmountainfair.ca/#.
Cornwall Chaos
Cornwall Chaos is an all day, outdoor, free concert at the Cornwall Lions Club Bandshell on Saturday.
Festivities run from 12 p.m. to 10:10 p.m.
For more information, visit https://cornwalltourism.com/event/cornwall-chaos-2/.
Shop the Street
Saturday is Shop the Street in downtown Brockville on Saturday.
For more information, visit www.downtownbrockville.com.
Poutine Fest
Canada's largest touring poutine festival rolls into Brockville this weekend.
Try one (or two) of over 50 different kinds of poutine all weekend at Centennial Park in Brockville.
For more information, visit https://poutinefeastontario.com/.
