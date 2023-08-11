What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Aug. 11-13
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.
Ottawa Greek Festival
Live a day the Greek way this weekend at the Ottawa Greek Festival.
It's the first of two weekends for the Greek Festival at the Hellenic Event Centre at 1315 Prince of Wales Drive.
Enjoy Greek food, music and the Zorba Show nightly at 8:45 p.m.
For more information, visit www.ottawagreekfest.com.
Navan Fair
From Field to Fair – enjoy the Navan Fair this weekend at the Navan Fairgrounds.
The fair includes the Midway, agriculture shows, and entertainment. Bif Naked performs Friday night and Tim and the Glory Boys take the stage Saturday night.
For more information, visit www.navanfair.com.
The Links at Lansdowne
Tee it up this weekend at TD Place.
The Links at Lansdowne is stadium golf, with the stadium transformed into a target focused 9-hole golf course.
For tickets, visit https://www.tdplace.ca/event/the-links-at-lansdowne-stadium-golf/.
Les Grands Feux Casino Lac-Leamy
Enjoy fireworks over the Ottawa River Saturday night.
It's night four of the popular Les Grands Feux du Casino Lac-Leamy at the Canadian Museum of History.
The Philippines takes centre stage Saturday night, with the theme 'The Colours of the Ukrainian Soul.'
For tickets and information, visit https://feux.qc.ca/en/home/.
Ottawa Titans
The Ottawa Titans host the New York Boulders for a three-game series this weekend at the Ottawa Baseball Stadium.
It's Ottawa's Pure Country 94 night Friday night at the stadium, with fireworks after the game.
For game times and tickets, visit https://www.ottawatitans.com/.
Asinabka Film and Media Arts Festival
The Asinabka Film and Media Arts Festival is an opportunity for Indigenous peoples to tell their own stories and showcase their rich and vibrant culture.
The festival runs all weekend, with the Closing Night Outdoor Film Screening on Sunday at Club SAW Courtyard.
For more information, visit https://asinabkafestival.org/.
House of PainT
House of PainT returns to the Dunbar Bridge in Ottawa this weekend.
The free outdoor 4 elements HipHop festival features music, MCs, DJs, dance battles, poetry slam and more.
For more information, visit https://houseofpaint.ca/.
Halal Ribfest Ottawa
The Halal Ribfest Tour stops at Lansdowne Park in Ottawa this weekend.
Get your hands saucy at North America's largest Halal food event.
For more information, visit https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/halal-ribfest-ottawa-tickets-633912538467.
A Midsummer Night's Scream
Saunders Farm hosts a Midsummer Night's Scream Friday and Saturday night.
Experience the thrills of Frightfest in the summer.
For tickets and information, visit https://saundersfarm.com/.
PuppetCon!
Enjoy a variety of family-friendly puppet performances this weekend at PuppetCon in Almonte.
It's a weekend of workshops, shows and panel discussions.
For more information, visit https://puppetsup.com/puppetcon/.
Perth Garlic Festival
The 24th Perth Garlic Festival runs Saturday and Sunday.
The event includes cooking demonstrations, garlic braiding, wine and beer testing and more.
For more information, visit https://perthgarlicfestival.ca/Schedule.htm.
Cornwall Pride Parade
The Cornwall Pride Parade and Festival is Saturday at Lamoureux Park on Water Street.
The parade begins at 11 a.m. at the Cornwall Aquatic Centre and heads north on Sydney Street, west of Fifth Avenue and south on Pitt Street before arriving at Lamoureux Park.
The Pride Festival includes a Kid Zone, beer garden, BBQ, vendor market and musical entertainment.
For more information, visit https://cornwalltourism.com/event/pride-festival-and-parade/.
Northern Lights – Sound and Light Show
It's the final summer for Northern Lights, the sound and light show on Parliament Hill.
"Learn about Canada’s great achievements and key milestones in its history through sound and light," Canadian Heritage says on its website. "If you’ve already seen the show, you’ll be delighted to discover 2 new segments that showcase significant Canadian anniversaries."
The sound and light show on Parliament Hill runs Thursday to Monday, until Sept. 4. The show begins at 9:30 p.m. in August.
For more information, visit https://www.canada.ca/en/canadian-heritage/campaigns/sound-light-show.html.
Swimming
You can go for a swim at beaches in Ottawa and in Gatineau Park.
In Ottawa, lifeguards are on duty between 12 p.m. and 7 p.m. daily at Mooney's Bay, Britannia and Petrie Island Beaches.
In Gatineau Park, you can swim at Philippe Lake, Parent Beach, La Peche Lake Beach, Meech Lake, O'Brien's Beach and Lac Leamy.
You can also swim at the new swimming location at the NCC River House along the Ottawa River. Lifeguards are on duty daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
A Company of Fools
A Company of Fools presents Shakespeare in the Park this summer.
This year, A Company of Fools performs Hamlet.
For more information and locations, visit https://fools.ca/.
NCC Bikedays
The parkways and Queen Elizabeth Driveway will be open for active transportation this weekend.
Every Saturday and Sunday, the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway is open for active use between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m., while the Sir George Etienne Cartier Parkway is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
In Gatineau Park, the parkways are closed to vehicles all day Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, The parkways are open to cyclists only until 8 a.m. on Wednesday and until 12 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
The active transportation program on Queen Elizabeth Driveway is cancelled this weekend due to the construction on Highway 417.
613flea
Checkout 140 vendors on Saturday at 613flea.
The ever-changing marketplace at Lansdowne features eclectic goods, handmade, antiques, vintage clothing, great foods and one-of-a-kinds.
613flea runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday at Lansdowne.
Ottawa Farmers' Markets
The Ottawa Farmers' Market outdoor season continues all summer. Shop local from producers in the Ottawa region, eat lunch and enjoy live music.
Here are the four Ottawa Farmers' Market locations:
- Lansdowne Market (Aberdeen Square), Sundays 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Westboro Market (Byron Linear Park) Saturdays 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Orléans Market (Ray Friel Complex), Thursdays 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Barrhaven Market (Nepean Woods Park & Ride) Sundays 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Carp Farmers' Market
The 32nd season of the Carp Farmers' Market is underway at the Carp Fairgrounds.
It's the largest producer-based Farmers' Market in eastern Ontario.
The market is open Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Log Farm Farmers Market
The Farmers' Market is open every Saturday at the Log Farm on Cedarview Road.
The market runs from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Parliament of Canada Tours
The Senate at the Senate of Canada Building and the House of Commons in the newly restored West Block are open for tours every day through the summer.
For tickets and tour times, visit https://rts.parl.ca/.
Museums
For information on each museum in Ottawa, click on the websites.
- Canadian Museum of Nature
- Canada Agriculture and Food Museum
- Canada Science and Technology Museum
- Canada Aviation and Space Museum
- Canadian War Museum
- Canadian Museum of History
- National Gallery of Canada
- The Diefenbunker
- The Bytown Museum
- The Ottawa Art Gallery
Brockville Aquatarium
Check out the Brockville Aquatarium at Tall Ships Landing.
For more information, visit https://aquatarium.ca/
Travelling Bricks
Travelling Bricks is in Brockville until Aug. 20, an exhibition made out of Lego.
See 120 jaw-dropping, breathtaking models, featuring 60 epic scenes created by professional Lego builders.
Travelling Bricks is located at the Brockville Centennial Youth Arena in Brockville.
Kingston Farmers Market
The Kingston Farmers Market is every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday in Springer Market Square.
The market is open from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Perth Farmers' Market
The Perth Farmers' Market is open every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
For more information, visit www.perthfarmersmarket.ca.
Cornwall Kinsmen Farmers' Market
Over 40 vendors are expected at the Cornwall Kinsmen Farmers' Market every Sunday at St. Lawrence College.
The farmers' market is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Kingston Women's Art Festival
The Kingston Women's Art Festival runs Saturday and Sunday at City Park.
It's a celebration of women's creativity in the arts, with live music, art installations and a vibrant artisan marketplace.
For more information, visit https://www.womensartfestival.ca/.
The Kick and Push Festival in Kingston
The Kick and Push Festival continues until Aug. 19 in Kingston.
The theatre festival brings professional artists to Kingston from all over to share innovative works of great artistic and historical value.
For more information, visit www.thekickandpush.com.
Storefront Fringe Festival
The Storefront Fringe Festival continues this weekend in downtown Kingston.
For more information, visit https://kingstontheatre.ca/category/storefront-fringe-festival/.
St. Lawrence Shakespeare Festival
The St. Lawrence Shakespeare Festival runs until Saturday at the Kinsmen Amphitheatre in Prescott.
For information, visit https://www.stlawrenceshakespeare.ca/.
Williamstown Fairgrounds
Canada's oldest fair is back for another year this weekend.
The Williamstown Fair runs until Sunday at the Williamstown Fairgrounds.
For more information, visit https://williamstownfair.ca/.
