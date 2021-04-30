OTTAWA -- It's the first weekend of May, and the tulips are starting to bloom across the national capital region.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca look at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.

The Ontario government says during the stay-at-home order, you should only go out for necessities, including "outdoor exercise or walking pets in your community."

WALK IN THE TULIPS

The tulips are starting to bloom in Ottawa and Gatineau.

The National Capital Commission asks you to be safe as you admire the tulips in Commissioners Park and across Ottawa.

Follow directions from local and provincial public health authorities

Avoid crowds: The NCC recommends finding your way to less-visited destinations and visit popular sites at off-peak times.

For tulip locations in Ottawa, visit https://ncc-ccn.gc.ca/places/tulips-in-the-capital

HIKING IN OTTAWA AND GATINEAU

The National Capital Commission invites you to go for a physically-distanced hike in the Greenbelt and Gatineau Park this weekend.

For a list of trails in the Greenbelt, visit https://ncc-ccn.gc.ca/places/hiking-and-walking-greenbelt

For a list of recommended trails in Gatineau Park, visit https://ncc-ccn.gc.ca/places/gatineau-park-trails-in-spring

Health officials in Ontario and Quebec recommend residents avoid non-essential interprovincial travel.

ACTIVE TRANSPORTATION ON THE PARKWAYS

The National Capital Commission is providing space for activities to promote physical and mental well-being this weekend.

Here is a look at the road closures:

Queen Elizabeth Driveway (2.4 kilometres): 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Both lanes of the Queen Elizabeth Driveway, located on the west side of the Rideau Canal, from Fifth Avenue to Somerset Street.

Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway (9 kilometres): 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Both westbound lanes of the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway, located on the south side of the Ottawa River just west of the downtown core, from Booth Street to Carling Avenue.

Sir George-Étienne Cartier Parkway (8 kilometres): 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Both lanes of the Sir George-Étienne Cartier Parkway, running along the south side of the Ottawa River, just east of the downtown core, between the Aviation Parkway and St. Joseph Boulevard in Orléans.

PARC OMEGA

Parc Omega is open in Montebello, Que.

Discover Canada's wildlife along a 12 kilometre long safari, seeing elk, bison, wolves, bears and foxes. Parc Omega also has a wolf observatory.

For more information, visit parcomega.ca

OTTAWA FARMERS MARKET

The Ottawa Farmers Market is open on Sunday at Aberdeen Pavilion at Lansdowne Park.

The market is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

BYWARD MARKET AND PARKDALE MARKET

The ByWard Market and Parkdale Public Market open for the season this weekend.

For more information, visit www.ottawamarkets.ca

CANADIAN WAR MUSEUM

The Canadian War Museum invites you to enjoy the Museum at Home.

The museum offers resources online during these challenging times.

Visit: https://www.warmuseum.ca/museum-at-home/

CANADIAN MUSEUM OF HISTORY

When you can't go to the museum, let the Canadian Museum of History come to you.

Explore the Canadian Museum of History online at https://www.historymuseum.ca/museum-at-home/

INGENIUM

Ingenium is hosting online exhibitions for you to enjoy during the stay-at-home order.

The Canada Agriculture and Food Museum presents Food for Health

The Canada Science and Technology Museum presents Hidden Worlds: Online Exhibition

KRIS DAVIS

Enjoy a free livestream performance by Canadian pianist-composer Kris Davis Friday night.

The special concert co-presented by the National Arts Centre and the Canada Council for the Arts for jazzhead! And Canada's Guest of Honour presentation at the Frankfurt Fair in 2021.

For more information, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/28489

GUMBOOT

The National Arts Centre presents the Body Beats workshop, Gumboot.

This workshop is the fourth in a series of five musical creation workshops in a virtual format that prepare audiences for the concerts Giggle and Stomp! (ages 4-6) and The Beginnings of Bing Bang (ages 7-12)

Tickets for Sunday's show are available through the NAC website at https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/27391