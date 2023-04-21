What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: April 21-23
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.
Ottawa Cottage Life and Backyard Show
Get ready for the spring and summer season at the Ottawa Cottage Life and Backyard Show this weekend at the EY Centre.
Meet exhibitors showing docks, builders, contractors, innovative building products, decor and style, arts and crafts, food and entertaining, water toys and more.
The Ottawa Cottage Life and Backyard Show runs until Sunday.
For tickets and information, visit https://shows.cottagelife.com/ottawa-cottage-life-backyard-show/.
Ottawa 67's
The Ottawa 67's host the Peterborough Petes for game five of their OHL playoff series Saturday afternoon.
Game time is 4 p.m.
For tickets, visit ottawa67s.com.
Ottawa Grassroots Festival
The Ottawa Grassroots Festival is a family-friendly event with music in English and French and rich in Indigenous voices.
The festival is at St. Andew's Presbyterian Church and Irene's Pub.
For tickets, visit https://ottawagrassrootsfestival.com/.
Ontario Welsh Festival
The Ontario Welsh Festival is all weekend at the Hilton Garden Inn in downtown Ottawa.
For a list of events, visit https://ontariowelshfestival.ca/.
Social Tango Project
See the Social Tango Project Saturday night at the National Arts Centre.
After the performance, enjoy a free post show milonga organized by Siempre Tango Ottawa.
For tickets, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/31886.
The First Stone
It's the final weekend to see the First Stone at the Great Canadian Theatre Company.
The First Stone by Donna-Michelle St. Bernard runs until Sunday.
For tickets and show times, visit https://www.gctc.ca/shows/first-stone
Show Tune Showdown
Don't miss Show Tune Showdown on Saturday at the Meridian Theatres at Centrepointe.
Show Tune Showdown is a popular musical theatre competition and game show.
For tickets, visit https://meridiancentrepointe.com/en/show-tune-showdown
Patsy Cline Show
The Legendary Patsy Cline Show featuring Amberley Beatty takes the stage Saturday night at the Shenkman Arts Centre.
For tickets, visit https://shenkmanarts.ca/en/legendary-patsy-cline
Parliament of Canada Tours
Take a guided tour of the Senate at the Senate of Canada Building and the House of Commons in the newly resorted West Block.
For tickets and tour times, visit https://rts.parl.ca/.
Museums
For information on each museum in Ottawa, click on the websites.
- Canadian Museum of Nature
- Canada Agriculture and Food Museum
- Canada Science and Technology Museum
- Canada Aviation and Space Museum
- Canadian War Museum
- Canadian Museum of History
- National Gallery of Canada
- The Diefenbunker
Wolves: Shape-shifters in a Changing World
Visit the Canadian Museum of Nature's new exhibit – Wolves: Shape-shifters in a Changing World.
The exhibition explores the evolution and adaptations of these charismatic animals through scientific research, museum specimens, video, cultural stories and art, and vivid photographs.
Admission to see Wolves: Shape-shifters in a Changing World is included with general admission.
Television of our Childhoods
The Canadian Museum of History presents a special exhibition, 'From Pepinot to Paw Patrol: Television of our Childhoods'.
Explore 70 years of Canadian children's television at the Canadian Museum of History until September.
The exhibit features original costumes, puppets and numerous clips from everyone's favourite shows.
Brockville Aquatarium
Check out the Brockville Aquatarium at Tall Ships Landing.
For more information, visit https://aquatarium.ca.
Lansdowne Market
The Lansdowne Market is every Sunday at Lansdowne.
The year-round, producer-run farmers market will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Aberdeen Pavilion.
Autorickshaw
See internationally renowned, Canadian-band Autorickshaw Friday night in Kingston.
For tickets, visit https://www.queensu.ca/theisabel/whats-on/autorickshaw-global-grooves-ancient-voices
Corks and Forks Festival
Raise a glass of red or white wine and celebrate at the Corks and Forks – Kingston Wine Festival on Friday and Saturday.
For tickets and information, visit https://savvycompany.ca/product/corks-forks-kingstons-wine-festival-april-21-2023-and-saturday-april-22-2023/
Kingston Psychic and Crystal Fair
The Kingston Psychic and Crystal Fair runs this weekend at the Travel Lodge Hotel, Kingston LaSalle on Princess Street.
For more information, click here.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: April 21-23
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Families minister says Canada will offer access to abortion pill if U.S. ban upheld
Canada's families minister says the federal government is prepared to offer Americans access to a widely used abortion pill that could be restricted in the United States.
What you eat during early pregnancy could affect miscarriage risk: study
Our diet can affect many aspects of our health, but according to a new study, eating the right foods may also help to reduce the risk of miscarriages.
'Very rare' heist at Toronto Pearson Airport leads to $20M in gold, high-value goods stolen
A total of $20 million worth of gold and other high-value goods have been stolen after being offloaded from an aircraft at Toronto Pearson International Airport, police say.
Industry minister defends Canada's $13B Volkswagen battery plant subsidy plans
Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne says the federal government's plans to provide approximately $13 billion in subsidies over the next decade, in order to see Volkswagen build its first overseas battery manufacturing plant in southwestern Ontario is 'a very good investment.'
How you type and move your mouse could predict your stress level at work: Swiss study
Researchers out of Switzerland say how a person types or clicks could be a better predictor of their stress level at work than their heart rate.
Reduce, reuse, recycle: Here are four new Rs to help shrink your environmental footprint
You may already know the phrase reduce, reuse, recycle, but according to Fashion Takes Action founder Kelly Drennan, there are four new Rs to consider this Earth Day.
Canadians divided on whether the justice system is fair for everyone: survey
A new survey conducted by Research. Co found Canadians are divided on whether the justice system is fair for everyone.
U.S. girl, 6, and parents shot over stray ball: neighbour
A North Carolina man shot and wounded a 6-year-old girl and her parents after children went to retrieve a basketball that had rolled into his yard, according to neighbours and the girl's family -- another in a string of recent shootings sparked by seemingly trivial reasons.
Canadian Tire stores broke privacy laws on facial ID technology, B.C. privacy commissioner says
British Columbia’s privacy commissioner says Canadian Tire stores that used facial recognition technology didn’t adequately notify their customers and didn’t get consent to collect the personal information.
Atlantic
-
Judge rules former N.S. med student who killed 22-year-old eligible for parole in 2030
A Nova Scotia judge has ruled that a former medical student who killed another student during a drug deal -- and then disposed of his body -- will be eligible for parole in about seven-and-a-half years.
-
Not just wages, federal workers strike for ability to work from home
As the federal workers strike enters its second day, the union and government are at the negotiating table. One of the main issues dividing the two sides is work from home.
-
Acadian groups looking to raise $2.5 million to save Nova Scotia church
Two Acadian organizations are working together to save a huge Catholic church in southwestern Nova Scotia.
Toronto
-
'Very rare' heist at Toronto Pearson Airport leads to $20M in gold, high-value goods stolen
A total of $20 million worth of gold and other high-value goods have been stolen after being offloaded from an aircraft at Toronto Pearson International Airport, police say.
-
Maple Leafs win 7-2 vs Lightning in Game 2
The Toronto Maple Leafs, coming off an embarrassing 7-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series, once again find themselves with their backs against the wall.
-
12-year-old boy arrested in connection with string of sexual assaults in Toronto last summer
Police have arrested and charged a 12-year-old boy suspected in a string of sexual assaults against women walking on public trails and parks in Toronto last summer.
Montreal
-
'Check ton verre': Glass protectors to prevent drink spiking part of pilot project at Montreal bars
The next time you go out for drinks with friends in Montreal, you might see a new protective cover keeping your gin and tonic safe from tampering. As part of a new pilot project, glass protectors are being distributed to local bars to prevent illicit drugs from being added to people's drinks without their knowledge.
-
Minor turns himself in after Jewish men attacked in Montreal
A minor accused of attacking two Hasidic men in Montreal last January has turned himself in to police one day after surveillance photos of the suspect were released publicly.
-
Montreal university to keep donation linked to Chinese government influence effort
A Montreal university says it will keep a donation that has been linked to an alleged plot by the Chinese government to influence Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, but it will now use the money to promote democracy.
Northern Ontario
-
Conservation officers investigating after northern pike abandoned
Conservation officers are investigating after several northern pike were found abandoned on a frozen northern Ontario lake earlier this month.
-
'Very rare' heist at Toronto Pearson Airport leads to $20M in gold, high-value goods stolen
A total of $20 million worth of gold and other high-value goods have been stolen after being offloaded from an aircraft at Toronto Pearson International Airport, police say.
-
Tractor-trailer, school bus with students on board avoid disaster in northern Ont.
There was a scary incident this week in the community of Englehart when a tractor-trailer avoided a major collision with a school bus with students on board.
London
-
Fire crews battle blaze at abandoned Adelaide Street House
A fire broke out in an abandoned home in the 300 block of Adelaide Street, north of York Street, around 8 p.m. Thursday.
-
30,000 chicks stolen from Huron County farmer
Huron Perth Crime Stoppers and local police are investigating after a farmer notified them Thursday that thousands of 15-day-old chicks were missing from their chicken barn on Line 17, South Huron.
-
Sentencing in bizarre case of man who set pimp on fire in London, Ont.
William McDonald, 34, gave a sigh of relief during his sentencing hearing on Thursday when he learned he wouldn’t be headed to jail.
Winnipeg
-
Thousands without power in western Manitoba caused by spring snow storm
As snow continues to fall throughout Manitoba, the western part of the province is dealing with power outages, which at one point was impacting more than 6,000 people.
-
Vegas Stars shine bright as Golden Knights even series with Jets before series shifts to Winnipeg
A three goal third period lifts Vegas Golden Knights to a 5-2 win over the Winnipeg Jets to even first round series of the NHL Playoffs
-
'Some guys look at me like I'm a science project': Morgan Barron talks recovery from skate blade to face
"Some guys have told me it looks better than they expected and some guys look at me like I'm a science project," he said Thursday. "So I'm kind of getting both ends of the spectrum. But it feels pretty good actually.
Kitchener
-
Fatal crash closes Highway 401 westbound near Cambridge
A fatal crash has closed all westbound lanes of Highway 401 near Cambridge on Thursday night.
-
London Knights win the battle, eliminate Kitchener Rangers from playoffs
The Ranger’s 60th season has come to an end, and with it, the hopes of hoisting the J. Ross Robertson Cup.
-
Region gives first look at inner workings of hybrid shelter
The Region of Waterloo gave the first look at its hybrid shelter set to open towards the end of the month.
Calgary
-
Police believed human remains, pig mask, gun would be found at Richard Mantha's rental property
Calgary police believed a search of the rural property Richard Robert Mantha was renting near Chestermere would turn up human remains, according to a search warrant viewed by CTV News.
-
Vehicle sought in Spruce Cliff murder-suicide found
Calgary police say a vehicle sought in a murder-suicide investigation has been found.
-
Union representing DynaLife lab workers says job action could be on the horizon
Waits for blood work in many parts of Alberta may get even longer, as private lab company DynaLife continues to struggle after taking over from the public sector.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon man accused of hate speech for alleged comments on slain woman's online obituary
A 54-year-old man is facing three criminal charges after allegedly making hateful comments on the online obituary of Megan Gallagher.
-
Saskatoon police chief recovering after medical emergency
Saskatoon Police Services (SPS) Chief Troy Cooper is recovering at home after a medical emergency.
-
Construction of Saskatoon rare earths processing plant put on pause
Canada's only rare earths mining company is pausing all construction at its Saskatoon processing facility.
Edmonton
-
'I love you, I miss you, I'm proud of you': Family, community remembers Alberta RCMP officer killed in the line of duty
The regimental funeral for Const. Harvinder Dhami was held on Thursday.
-
'That's pretty cool': Oilers' Skinner calmly pulls off something not seen in Edmonton in 41 years
After losing his first ever NHL playoff game Monday night, Oilers rookie goalie Stuart Skinner said it was "good to get his first loss" to know "what it feels like."
-
RCMP warns public about spring scams for driveway work
RCMP are warning the public about two potential scams involving fixing up your driveway.
Vancouver
-
Dozens gather to celebrate life of 17-year-old who was fatally stabbed on Surrey bus
A celebration of life was held in a Surrey park Thursday for 17-year-old Ethan Besplug, who was fatally stabbed on board a transit bus last week.
-
Spirits high at Vancouver 4-20 events, but the weather put a damper on turnout
All the booths were set up, and merchandise of all kinds was ready to be sold, but strong wind and pounding rain kept a lot of the crowd away from this year's 4-20 celebrations in Vancouver.
-
Golf shirts, smaller guns part of VPD's 'softening' approach to revamped school liaison officer program
Thursday's Vancouver Police Board meeting provided a glimpse into what the new school liaison officer program will look like starting in September.
Regina
-
Charter bus collides with semi as spring snowstorm creates dangerous travel conditions in Sask.
RCMP said they responded to more than 50 calls for assistance relating to road conditions as a spring snowstorm creates hazardous travel conditions in southern Saskatchewan.
-
'Isn’t fair to anyone': Urban Sask. school divisions seek mid-year funding adjustment as enrolment surges
Saskatchewan school divisions are requesting a mid-year funding adjustment from the ministry of education as enrolment continues to rise.
-
'We can’t be quiet anymore': First Nations and opposition react to vote against Duty to Consult Act
The provincial government voted against the Duty to Consult Act in the Saskatchewan Legislature on Thursday. The act, also known as Bill 610, would have forced greater consultation with First Nations on Crown land sales.