What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: April 21-23

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.

Ottawa Cottage Life and Backyard Show

Get ready for the spring and summer season at the Ottawa Cottage Life and Backyard Show this weekend at the EY Centre.

Meet exhibitors showing docks, builders, contractors, innovative building products, decor and style, arts and crafts, food and entertaining, water toys and more.

The Ottawa Cottage Life and Backyard Show runs until Sunday.

For tickets and information, visit https://shows.cottagelife.com/ottawa-cottage-life-backyard-show/.

Ottawa 67's

The Ottawa 67's host the Peterborough Petes for game five of their OHL playoff series Saturday afternoon.

Game time is 4 p.m.

For tickets, visit ottawa67s.com.

Ottawa Grassroots Festival

The Ottawa Grassroots Festival is a family-friendly event with music in English and French and rich in Indigenous voices.

The festival is at St. Andew's Presbyterian Church and Irene's Pub.

For tickets, visit https://ottawagrassrootsfestival.com/.

Ontario Welsh Festival

The Ontario Welsh Festival is all weekend at the Hilton Garden Inn in downtown Ottawa.

For a list of events, visit https://ontariowelshfestival.ca/.

Social Tango Project

See the Social Tango Project Saturday night at the National Arts Centre.

After the performance, enjoy a free post show milonga organized by Siempre Tango Ottawa.

For tickets, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/31886.

The First Stone

It's the final weekend to see the First Stone at the Great Canadian Theatre Company.

The First Stone by Donna-Michelle St. Bernard runs until Sunday.

For tickets and show times, visit https://www.gctc.ca/shows/first-stone

Show Tune Showdown

Don't miss Show Tune Showdown on Saturday at the Meridian Theatres at Centrepointe.

Show Tune Showdown is a popular musical theatre competition and game show.

For tickets, visit https://meridiancentrepointe.com/en/show-tune-showdown

Patsy Cline Show

The Legendary Patsy Cline Show featuring Amberley Beatty takes the stage Saturday night at the Shenkman Arts Centre.

For tickets, visit https://shenkmanarts.ca/en/legendary-patsy-cline

Parliament of Canada Tours

Take a guided tour of the Senate at the Senate of Canada Building and the House of Commons in the newly resorted West Block.

For tickets and tour times, visit https://rts.parl.ca/.

Museums

For information on each museum in Ottawa, click on the websites.

Wolves: Shape-shifters in a Changing World

Visit the Canadian Museum of Nature's new exhibit – Wolves: Shape-shifters in a Changing World.

The exhibition explores the evolution and adaptations of these charismatic animals through scientific research, museum specimens, video, cultural stories and art, and vivid photographs.

Admission to see Wolves: Shape-shifters in a Changing World is included with general admission.

Television of our Childhoods

The Canadian Museum of History presents a special exhibition, 'From Pepinot to Paw Patrol: Television of our Childhoods'.

Explore 70 years of Canadian children's television at the Canadian Museum of History until September.

The exhibit features original costumes, puppets and numerous clips from everyone's favourite shows.

Brockville Aquatarium

Check out the Brockville Aquatarium at Tall Ships Landing.

For more information, visit https://aquatarium.ca.

Lansdowne Market

The Lansdowne Market is every Sunday at Lansdowne.

The year-round, producer-run farmers market will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Aberdeen Pavilion.

Autorickshaw

See internationally renowned, Canadian-band Autorickshaw Friday night in Kingston.

For tickets, visit https://www.queensu.ca/theisabel/whats-on/autorickshaw-global-grooves-ancient-voices

Corks and Forks Festival

Raise a glass of red or white wine and celebrate at the Corks and Forks – Kingston Wine Festival on Friday and Saturday.

For tickets and information, visit https://savvycompany.ca/product/corks-forks-kingstons-wine-festival-april-21-2023-and-saturday-april-22-2023/

Kingston Psychic and Crystal Fair

The Kingston Psychic and Crystal Fair runs this weekend at the Travel Lodge Hotel, Kingston LaSalle on Princess Street.

For more information, click here.