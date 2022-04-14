What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: April 14-17

Easter egg hunt. (Photo courtesy: Gabe Pierce on Unsplash) Easter egg hunt. (Photo courtesy: Gabe Pierce on Unsplash)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Ukraine says it hit Russian flagship, crew evacuates

Ukrainian forces said they hit and badly damaged the flagship of Russia's Black Sea fleet, and Russia said its crew was forced to evacuate as a result of a fire without acknowledging an attack, as the battle shifts east and around the battered city of Mariupol where the defenders were still holding out.

Inside the 30-hour search for the Brooklyn subway shooting suspect

A key, a neon construction jacket, a gun. These items, left behind in a bloody crime scene at a Brooklyn subway station Tuesday morning, offered investigators some of their first clues as they worked to figure out who had opened fire on dozens of unsuspecting New Yorkers commuting to school and work.

Russia bans Canadian senators in latest 'counter' sanctions

Russia has banned most Canadian senators from entering the country, in its latest volley of counter sanctions. According to a statement posted on the Russian foreign ministry's website, 86 of the current 90 senators are now on the 'stop list' of foreigners that will be denied entry to the Russian Federation. Russia also added one former member of the upper chamber.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina