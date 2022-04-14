What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: April 14-17

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at activities and events happening in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec during the Easter weekend.

ATLETICO OTTAWA

Atletico Ottawa hosts the Halifax Wanderers on Saturday afternoon at TD Place. Game time is 1 p.m.

For tickets, visit https://atleticoottawa.canpl.ca/.

OTTAWA 67s

The Ottawa 67's host the Kingston Frontenacs on Friday night at TD Place. It's the final home game for the 67's during the regular season.

Game time is 7 p.m.

Face masks are no longer mandatory inside the Arena at TD Place.

For more information, visit https://ottawa67s.com/ .

OTTAWA SENATORS

The Ottawa Senators host the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday evening at Canadian Tire Centre. Game time is 7 p.m.

Masks are no longer mandatory inside Canadian Tire Centre.

For ticket information, visit nhl.com/senators.

RIVERDANCE

Its Riverdance, as you've never seen it before.

Riverdance is at the National Arts Centre Friday to Sunday.

For more information, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/30049.

SUGAR BUSH SEASON

MUSEUMS

SWIMMING

Ottawa's indoor swimming pools are open.

For information on swim times and reservations, visit https://ottawa.ca/en/recreation-and-parks/swimming#public-swimming

OTTAWA FARMERS' MARKET

The Ottawa Farmers Market is open every Sunday at Lansdowne Park.

The market is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Aberdeen Pavilion.

613 FLEA

The Easter edition of 613 Flea hops into the Aberdeen Pavilion on Saturday at Lansdowne Park.

Visitors will find eclectic goods, handmade, antique and vintage finds, food, one-of-a-kinds and lots of Easter treats.

The Easter edition of 613 Flea is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, visit 613flea.ca.

METCALFE EASTER FARMERS MARKET

The Metcalfe Easter Farmers Market features more than 50 vendors, all with locally produced items.

The Metcalfe Easter Farmers Market is Saturday at the Greely Community Centre.

EASTER AT THE ESTATE

Celebrate Easter at the Billings Estate National Historic Site on Saturday.

The cost is $17 per group, with at least one adult per registered group.

For more information, visit https://ottawa.ca/en/arts-heritage-and-events/museums-and-historic-sites/billings-estate-national-historic-site#programs-and-special-events.

PERTH TOURISM EASTER EGG HUNT

Perth Tourism hosts an Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday.

Children aged eight and under are invited to visit Stewart Park to collect eggs at 11 a.m. The eggs can be exchanged for a treat.

For more information, visit https://www.perth.ca/en/visit/festivals-and-events.aspx.

OTTAWA FIRE VIRTUAL TOURS

The Ottawa Fire Service is inviting you to tour two fire stations virtually.

The service has teamed up with a local videographer to create two high-quality virtual station tours of Fire Station 53 in Orleans and Fire Station 73 in Vars.

The virtual station tours are in English with French subtitles.

For Station 53, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fx6dyMNVkLE

For Station 73, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s3hqBTnW29k

PARC OMEGA

Parc Omega is open in Montebello, Que.

For more information, visit https://www.parcomega.ca/en/.