What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: April 12-14

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa this weekend.

Queens of the Stone Age

Queens of the Stone Age bring "The End is Nero" tour to Canadian Tire Centre Friday night.

The band will be joined by special guests The Struts.

For tickets, visit www.ticketmaster.ca.

FMX World Tour

The FMX World Tour visits the Arena at TD Place Friday night.

The extreme sport sees pro riders participate in an intense competition, including best trick team competitions and head-to-head back flip competition.

For tickets, visit www.tdplace.ca.

Atletico Ottawa

Atletico Ottawa kicks off a new season on Saturday afternoon at TD Place.

Atletico Ottawa faces York United at 1 p.m.

For tickets, visit www.atleticoottawa.canpl.ca.

Ottawa Senators

The Ottawa Senators host the Montreal Canadiens Saturday night for the final home game of the regular season.

The Sens and Canadiens play at 7 p.m. at Canadian Tire Centre.

For tickets, visit www.ottawasenators.com.

The Ottawa Cottage Life and Backyard Show

Get ready for the season at the Ottawa Cottage Life and Backyard Show this weekend at the EY Centre.

Exhibitors will be showcasing docks, builders, contractors, innovative building products, green solutions and more.

The show runs until Sunday.

Ottawa Black Business Expo

The Ottawa Black Business Expo is scheduled for Sunday at the Shaw Centre.

The expo is organized to provide a platform for Black-owned businesses, Black-led organizations and service providers to promote their services, sell their products and generate leads to grow their brand, according to the Ottawa Tourism website.

National Arts Centre

Here is a look at some of the events at the National Arts Centre this weekend:

Friday and Saturday: Canada's Royal Winnipeg Ballet presents Snow White

Friday and Saturday: La mouette

Friday and Saturday: NAC Indigenous Theatre presents Inner Elder

Saturday: Bobby Dove on the NAC Fourth Stage

For tickets, visit www.nac-cna.ca.

Ottawa Little Theatre

See Grand Horizons at the Ottawa Little Theatre.

The comedy-drama by Bess Wohl runs until April 20.

For tickets, visit www.ottawalittletheatre.com.

Lansdowne Farmers' Market

The Lansdowne Farmers' Market is open this weekend.

Visit the vendors at the Aberdeen Pavilion on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

613flea

Don't miss 613flea this weekend at the Aberdeen Pavilion.

One-hundred-and-fifty vendors will be on display on Saturday between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Maple Syrup Season

Sugar bush season is underway in Ottawa and eastern Ontario.

Museums

Museums

Parliament of Canada Tours

Enjoy a free, guided tour of the Senate at the Senate of Canada Building, the House of Commons in the West Block and the East Block.

For tickets and tour times, visit https://rts.parl.ca/.

Parliament: The Immersive Experience

Explore the main Parliament Building, also called Centre Block, in this new innovative experience.

Parliament: The Immersive Experience at 211 Sparks Street includes an exhibition and a 360-degree multimedia show that takes you on a tour through Centre Block, which has been closed since 2019.

The self-guided tour is 45 minutes.

Tickets are available at no cost at visit parl.ca.

Kingston Farmers' Market

The Kingston Memorial Centre Farmers Market is every Sunday.

The market is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Memorial Centre.