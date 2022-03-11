What's happening in Ottawa the first weekend of March Break

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at activities and events happening in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec during the first weekend of March Break.

OTTAWA SENATORS

The Ottawa Senators host the Chicago Blackhawks Saturday night at Canadian Tire Centre.

Puck drop is 7 p.m.

You can also catch all the action on TSN 1200.

For ticket information, visit nhl.com/senators.

OTTAWA 67s

The Ottawa 67's are home twice this weekend.

Friday night, the 67's host the Peterborough Petes at the Arena at TD Place.

Sunday afternoon, the 67's host the Niagara Ice Dogs at 2 p.m.

For more information, visit https://ottawa67s.com/

HARLEM GLOBETROTTERS

The Harlem Globetrotters bring their newly reimagined Spread Game Tour to Canadian Tire Centre on Sunday afternoon.

Tip off is 2 p.m.

For more information, visit https://www.canadiantirecentre.com/event/harlem-globetrotters/

MUSEUMS

Museums are open across the national capital region this weekend.

For information on each museum in the region, visit the websites.

SKATING

Ottawa's four outdoor refrigerated skating rinks are open for skating.

Rink of Dreams at Ottawa City Hall

Daily 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Lansdowne Park Skating Court

Daily: 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Ben Franklin Place Skating Rink

Daily: 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Jim Tubman Chevrolet Rink

For skating times, visit https://ottawa.ca/en/jim-tubman-chevrolet-rink#schedule

For a list of outdoor rinks in the city of Ottawa, visit https://ottawa.ca/en/recreation-and-parks/skating/outdoor-rinks.

THE LITTLE PENGUIN TRAIL

The skating season continues at Little Penguin Trail outdoor skating rink at Touraine Golf Club.

Located just 25 minutes from downtown Ottawa on Chemin Tache in Gatineau, enjoy skating on over 5 kilometres of icy path in the middle of nature. The rink is closed on Friday but reopening on Saturday.

A daily pass starts at $15.

For more information, visit https://thelittlepenguintrail.com/

COUNTRYSIDE ADVENTURES

Skate through the woods on a three kilometre trail at Countryside Adventures.

There's also three kilometres of snowshoe and cross-country ski trails, along with a tubing hill.

Countryside Adventures is located at 16495 Sixth Rd. in Moose Creek, 45 minutes north of downtown Ottawa.

For more information, visit https://www.countrysideadventures.ca/.

GATINEAU PARK

You can go cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, snow biking and winter hiking in Gatineau Park this weekend.

For more information and winter passes to access the park, visit https://ncc-ccn.gc.ca/places/gatineau-parkhttps://ncc-ccn.gc.ca/places/gatineau-park

WINTER TRAILS IN OTTAWA

Over 100 kilometres of trails are groomed in Ottawa for winter recreational activities.

The National Capital Commission invites you to get out cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, fat biking and walking. Access is free.

Locations include the Mer Bleue conservation area and the Rideau Winter Trail along the Rideau River.

For information on winter trails in Ottawa, visit https://ncc-ccn.gc.ca/places/groomed-multi-use-winter-trails

MOONEY'S BAY SKI CENTRE

The Mooney's Bay Ski Centre at Terry Fox Athletic Facility features 5 kilometres of groomed trails for cross-country skiing, including lit trails for night skiing.

For more information, visit https://ottawa.ca/en/recreation-and-parks/sports#mooneys-bay-ski-centre

PINHEY FOREST TRAILS

You can go for a winter hike on two trails in the Pinhey Forest in the city of Ottawa.

Year-round parking access available behind the Nepean Sportsplex.

For more information, visit https://www.ontariotrails.on.ca/index.php?url=trails/view/pinhey-forest-trails

SKIING

Ski resorts are open across eastern Ontario and western Quebec. Visit each resort's website for details.

SWIMMING

Ottawa's indoor swimming pools are open.

For information on swim times and reservations, visit https://ottawa.ca/en/recreation-and-parks/swimming#public-swimming

OTTAWA FARMERS' MARKET

The Ottawa Farmers Market Winter Market is open every Sunday at Lansdowne Park.

The market is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Aberdeen Pavilion.

FRIDAYS AT THE FOURTH

The National Arts Centre presents Fridays at the Fourth with Rachel Bobbitt Friday night.

For tickets, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/30102

CHELSEA HANDLER

Chelsea Handler performs at the National Arts Centre on Sunday evening.

For tickets, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/29829

OTTAWA FIRE VIRTUAL TOURS

The Ottawa Fire Service is inviting you to tour two fire stations virtually.

The service has teamed up with a local videographer to create two high-quality virtual station tours of Fire Station 53 in Orleans and Fire Station 73 in Vars.

The virtual station tours are in English with French subtitles.

For Station 53, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fx6dyMNVkLE

For Station 73, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s3hqBTnW29k

PARC OMEGA

Parc Omega is open in Montebello, Que.

For more information, visit https://www.parcomega.ca/en/.