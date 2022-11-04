What's happening in Ottawa and eastern Ontario this weekend: Nov. 4-6
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at activities and events happening in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec during the first weekend of November.
Just a reminder, Daylight Saving Time ends at 2 a.m. on Sunday, and clocks go back one hour.
CANADA ARMY RUN
Thousands of runners will hit the streets of Ottawa this weekend for the Canada Army Run.
The start line is at Laurier Avenue and Elgin Street, while the finish line is at the National War Memorial.
The 5 km race starts at 9 a.m., while the 10 km run begins at 10 a.m.
For information on the event and road closures, visit armyrun.ca.
OTTAWA 67's
The Ottawa 67's play two games at TD Place this weekend.
On Friday, the 67's host the Barrie Colts at 7 p.m.
On Saturday, the 67's face Peterborough at 7 p.m.
For tickets, visit ottawa67s.com.
OTTAWA SENATORS
The Ottawa Senators host the Philadelphia Flyers Saturday night at Canadian Tire Centre.
Puck drop is 7 p.m.
For tickets, visit ottawasenators.com.
THE NAC GALA
The NAC Gala is Saturday night at the National Arts Centre.
Jann Arden is live in concert with the NAC Orchestra. The first NAC Gala since 2019 will celebrate women leading in the arts.
Proceeds from the NAC Gala will be directed to the Adrian Burns Fund for Women Leaders in the Performing Arts.
For tickets and information, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/31489.
FRIDAYS AT THE FOURTH WITH SEBASTIAN GASKIN
The National Arts Centre presents Fridays at the Fourth with Sebastian Gaskin.
See the multi-instrumentalist R&B singer-songwriter on Friday at 8:30 p.m.
For tickets, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/31476.
SUZIE VINNICK
Roots and Blues singer Suzie Vinnick takes the stage at the National Arts Centre Saturday night.
For tickets, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/31478.
OTTAWA CANADIAN FILM FESTIVAL
The Ottawa Canadian Film Festival continues until Saturday at the Bytowne Cinema.
This year's festival program features 12 Canadian-made films that will make you cry, laugh, and leave you thinking.
For more information, visit ocanfilmfest.ca.
MUSEUMS
For information on each museum in Ottawa, click on the websites.
- Canadian Museum of Nature open Friday, Saturday, Sunday
- Canada Agriculture and Food Museum open Friday, Saturday, Sunday
- Canada Science and Technology Museum open Friday, Saturday, Sunday
- Canada Aviation and Space Museum open Friday, Saturday, Sunday
- Canadian War Museum open Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
- Canadian Museum of History open Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
- National Gallery of Canada open Friday, Saturday, Sunday
- The Diefenbunker open Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
OTTAWA FARMERS' MARKET
The Ottawa Farmers Market is open every Sunday at Lansdowne Park.
The market is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Aberdeen Pavilion.
NEPEAN SPORTSPLEX CHRISTMAS CRAFT SHOW
The 47th annual Nepean Sportsplex Christmas Craft Show runs all weekend at the Nepean Sportsplex.
Over 100 vendors will be on display with a wide variety and unique craft items.
The show is open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
ALL SAINTS CRAFT FAIR
The All Saints Craft Fair is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at All Saints Catholic High School.
Over 150 vendors will be selling a variety of crafts and goods.
For more information, visit https://ash.ocsb.ca/.
OTTAWA VALLEY WEAVERS' AND SPINNERS' GUILD
The Ottawa Valley Weavers' and Spinners' Guild hosts its exhibition and sale Saturday and Sunday at the Glebe Community Centre on Third Avenue.
Admission is free.
For more information, visit https://www.ovwsg.com/sale/.
HOLIDAY CRAFT FAIR
The Kanata Central BIA presents the Holiday Craft Fair on Sunday at the Holiday Inn and Suites on Kanata Avenue.
The event is free, but you are asked to donate a non-perishable food item or a cash donation at the door in support of the Kanata Food Cupboard.
For more information, visit https://kanatacentral.com/events/kanata-holiday-bizzar-art-s-and-craft-gift-ideas--2
UNIVERSITY SPORTS
The University of Ottawa women's soccer team hosts York University in the OUA Championship Game Saturday. Game time is 12 p.m.
The University of Ottawa Gee-Gees face Queen's University in the OUA football semi-finals on Saturday in Kingston. Kick-off is 1 p.m.
The University of Ottawa women's basketball team hosts McMaster Friday night. Game time is 6 p.m. at Montpetit Hall.
The uOttawa men's basketball team hosts McMaster Friday night. Tip off is 8 p.m. at Montpetit Hall.
The University of Ottawa men's hockey team hosts Concordia Friday night. Game time is 7 p.m. at the Minto Sports Complex.
The University of Ottawa Gee-Gees men's hockey team hosts McGill Saturday afternoon. Game time is 3 p.m.
The University of Ottawa Gee-Gees face York University in OUA basketball action on Saturday. The women's game starts at 6 p.m., with the men's game tipping off at 8 p.m.
The University of Ottawa women's volleyball team hosts UQAM on Sunday at Montpetit Hall. Game time is 1 p.m.
The Carleton Ravens women's basketball team hosts York University on Friday night at the Ravens Nest. Game time is 6 p.m.
The Ravens men's basketball team hosts York on Friday night. Game time is 8 p.m. at the Ravens Nest.
The Carleton Ravens men's hockey team hosts McGill Friday night at the Ravens Ice House. Game time is 7 p.m.
The Carleton Ravens face McMaster Saturday night in OUA basketball action. The women's game starts at 6 p.m., followed by the men's game at 8 p.m.
The Carleton Ravens host Concordia in men's hockey action Saturday night at the Ravens Ice House. Game time is 7 p.m.
The Carleton Ravens women's hockey team hosts Concordia Sunday at the Ice House. Game time is 3 p.m.
