What a September! Last work day of the month ends with warm, sunny temperatures

OTTAWA -

Beautiful, sunny skies are in store for the final work day of September.

After a week of gorgeous and warm temperatures, Friday will be much of the same according to Environment Canada.

You will need a jacket to start the day, with single digit temperatures, but it will warm up quickly. The high is expected to be 22 C.

Overnight there will be a few clouds and fog patches developing after midnight with a low 8 C.

Saturday will be sunny and a high of 25 C.

Sunday is expected to exactly the same- sunny and a high of 25 C.