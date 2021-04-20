OTTAWA -- Showers Tuesday morning will end but strong wind gusts will stick around throughout the day ahead of snow on Wednesday.

The daytime high is 9C with wind out of the southwest at 30km/h gusting to 50 km/h.

The temperature will drop to the freezing mark overnight with a high of just -1C on Wednesday. Environment Canada is also forecasting 5 to 10 cm of snow for parts of Eastern Ontario.

The average temperature for this time of year is 13C.