OTTAWA -- A soggy day is in store in Ottawa.

Environment Canada's forecast for the city includes rain all through the morning. In the afternoon, the rain tapers off, but there is still a 60 per cent chance of showers into the evening.

The afternoon high is 17°C, which is in line with seasonal norms.

By nighttime, expect some more rain until about midnight. There is a 40 per cent chance of showers overnight.

The low is 10°C.

Thursday's forecast is mainly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 16°C.

Another mainly cloudy day is in the forecast Friday, with a 40 per cent chance of showers, but the weekend is looking mostly sunny, though cooler than average with highs around 12°C.