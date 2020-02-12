Wet’suwet’en supporters briefly block downtown traffic
CTVNewsOttawa.ca Staff Published Wednesday, February 12, 2020 5:43PM EST Last Updated Wednesday, February 12, 2020 6:37PM EST
OTTAWA -- Protesters supporting the Wet’suwet’en First Nation blocked traffic in downtown Ottawa for about an hour Wednesday evening.
They started in front of the War Memorial, then moved slowly down Wellington Street towards Sussex Drive.
The Wet’suwet’en Hereditary Chiefs are opposed to a gas pipeline moving through their territory in British Columbia. Protestors in B.C. have been arrested by RCMP, sparking other protests across the country.
One of the largest protests is the blockade of rail lines near Belleville that has been going on for more than a week, and disrupting VIA rail service. Other protest groups have also occupied the B.C. legislature.
