OTTAWA -- Protesters supporting the Wet’suwet’en First Nation blocked traffic in downtown Ottawa for about an hour Wednesday evening.

#BREAKING Supporters of the Wet-suweten first nation are blocking traffic in downtown Ottawa. @ctvottawa pic.twitter.com/lnVuohP5W4 — Saron Fanel CTV (@saronfanel) February 12, 2020

They started in front of the War Memorial, then moved slowly down Wellington Street towards Sussex Drive.

Demonstrators are currently blocking the intersection of Rideau St and Sussex Dr. All directions affected. @OttawaPolice are on scene assisting with #otttraffic . Detours in effect, avoid the area at this time.#ottnews — OPS Duty Inspector (@DutyInspector) February 12, 2020

The Wet’suwet’en Hereditary Chiefs are opposed to a gas pipeline moving through their territory in British Columbia. Protestors in B.C. have been arrested by RCMP, sparking other protests across the country.

One of the largest protests is the blockade of rail lines near Belleville that has been going on for more than a week, and disrupting VIA rail service. Other protest groups have also occupied the B.C. legislature.