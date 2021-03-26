Advertisement
WestJet introduces new Ottawa-Victoria service, starting this summer
Published Friday, March 26, 2021 11:59AM EDT
OTTAWA -- WestJet has cleared a new route out of the Ottawa International Airport for takeoff this summer.
The airline announced 11 new domestic routes across western Canada on Friday, including Ottawa-Victoria.
Starting June 26, WestJet will operate the Ottawa-Victoria flight once a week on a Saturday.
Other new routes include Toronto-Fort McMurray twice a week and Toronto-Comax, B.C. once a week.
Earlier this week, WestJet announced the return of previously suspended service to Atlantic Canada and Quebec City.