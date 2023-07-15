Westbound lanes of Hwy. 401 near Mallorytown, Ont. remain closed following collision

The westbound lanes of Highway 401 near Mallorytown, Ont. remain closed Saturday evening as the investigation continues into a serious collision.

Ontario Provincial Police initially closed all eastbound and eastbound lanes of Hwy. 401 between County Road 5 and County Road 2 near Mallorytown because of the crash Saturday morning. The eastbound lanes reopened just after 7:30 p.m. Saturday, while the westbound lanes remained close for the investigation and cleanup, according to the OPP.

The crash involved a car and a tractor-trailer. It happened at around 10:30 a.m.

Serious injuries have been reported and an Ornge air ambulance was called to the scene, but police could not provide any additional information.

Detours are in effect. It’s not known when the highway will reopen.

Witnesses who might have dash cam footage of the collision are asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.