Westbound lanes of Highway 174 to close this weekend for LRT work

Westbound lanes of Highway 174 will be closed between Jeanne d'Arc Boulevard and Montreal Road from 7 p.m. June 9 to 5:30 a.m. June 12. (City of Ottawa) Westbound lanes of Highway 174 will be closed between Jeanne d'Arc Boulevard and Montreal Road from 7 p.m. June 9 to 5:30 a.m. June 12. (City of Ottawa)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina