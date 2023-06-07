Westbound lanes of Highway 174 to close this weekend for LRT work

The city of Ottawa says a portion of Highway 174 westbound will be closed this weekend for work on Stage 2 of LRT.

Westbound lanes will be closed to regular traffic between Jeanne d'Arc Boulevard and Montreal Road from 7 p.m. Friday to 5:30 a.m. Monday.

A detour will be in place that takes drivers between Jeanne d'Arc and Montreal Road via St. Joseph Boulevard.

The closure is required for Stage 2 LRT work to carry out bridge waterproofing, utility work, storm sewer crossings, and roadworks including concrete pouring and paving, the city says. It was originally scheduled for the last weekend of May but was rescheduled.

The city says there will be additional closures on the 174 to complete Stage 2 work and residents will be notified in advance.

The eastern extension from Blair Station to Trim Road is scheduled to be complete in early 2025.