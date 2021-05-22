OTTAWA -- A local business owner says she is devastated after someone hurled rocks through her brand new Westboro shop's windows, causing thousands of dollars in damage the same day it opened.

Justyna Borowska, the owner of Wedel - Touch of Europe, opened her Westboro location at 9 a.m. Friday. On Saturday morning, she received a call telling her the grocery store and gelato shop's windows had been smashed overnight.

"My heart is in pieces. We put so much effort and work towards making this place successful," she told Newstalk 580 CFRA. "All the hard work has been broken. A very difficult time for us."

Kitchissippi ward Coun. Jeff Leiper told Newstalk 580 CFRA the estimated cost to replace the windows alone is $14,000. Borowska said there would be further costs to replace or fix a seriously damaged gelato fridge. Anything that was in the fridge, she said, will now go to waste.

"To get a new fridge or to fix that one, it will take a long time," she said. “We cannot serve ice cream. We cannot sell our product.”

Leiper says this is especially discouraging to see at a time where small businesses are already struggling.

"Small businesses, locally-owned businesses, are struggling so hard to keep up with the pandemic," he said. "That kind of a bill is something no one needs."

Leiper said the previous tenant at the same location experienced a similar event. He added that the Westboro Village BIA has stepped in to assist and Ottawa police are investigating.

Borowska has launched a GoFundMe page to help with costs. She says neighbours have stopped by to help board up the broken windows and to offer support.

"I'm so grateful for that," she said.

--With reporting from Newstalk 580 CFRA’s Cassie Aylward.