Two west Quebec men have been fined more than $6,000 for breaking curfew and committing driving-related offences.

MRC des Collines police officers spotted a vehicle speeding around 1:40 a.m. Monday near Cantley. When they turned around to pull the driver over, the car sped up, police said in a news release.

Officers pulled the car over on Montée de la Source. When they asked the 20-year-old driver from Lac-des-Plages why he was out after curfew, he said he was going to his girlfriend’s house.

Police said an 18-year-old passenger from Notre-Dame-du-Laus also didn’t have a valid reason for being out after curfew.

Both men were fined $1,558 for breaking curfew.

The driver was fined an additional $3,500 for speeding, driving the wrong direction and crossing over a double line.

Quebec’s curfew came into effect on Friday, forbidding people from leaving their homes between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. People who break curfew can face fines from $1,000 to $6,000.

“The moral of this story: STAY AT HOME!” police said.