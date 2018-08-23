

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





The Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit says West Nile Virus has been found in mosquitoes in Perth.

So far, no human cases of West Nile Virus have been reported by health officials in Lanark County.

The City of Ottawa also says West Nile Virus has been spotted in local mosquitoes. Again, no human cases have been identified.

The virus is spread to humans who are bitten by an infected mosquito. The risk of illness is low, officials say, but they advise you to watch out for flu-like symptoms, including fever, headache, muscle aches, and rash. Most people will not experience symptoms.

You’re advised to reduce standing water on your property to eliminate mosquito breeding grounds, and to protect yourself through long-sleeved, light-coloured clothing and the use of mosquito repellent containing DEET or Icaridin on exposed skin.