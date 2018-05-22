West end stabbing sends teenage boy to hospital
Published Tuesday, May 22, 2018 12:30AM EDT
A teenage boy was taken to hospital after being stabbed in the west end Monday night.
Police say it happened around 7:30 p.m. in Bayshore Park, off Woodridge Cres. Witnesses say there was an altercation between two people when one of them pulled out a knife.
The boy suffered non-life threatening injuries. No charges have been laid.
Police continue to investigate.