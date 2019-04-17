

CTV Ottawa





With the arrival of Light Rail Transit in Ottawa one of the west end councillors says developers are proposing heights for new builds well beyond what the current city plan calls for.

Referring to Westboro as Wild West for development councillor Jeff Leiper is calling for set guidelines.

“We need to achieve a balance between sky is the limit and the need to build more housing,” Leiper said.

The city is studying planning policies around the Westboro-Dominion area.

It includes:

West of Island Park Drive

North of Byron Avenue

East of Dominion Street, and

South of the Transitway and Lanark Avenue.

Leiper is hoping following this study there will be new and updated regulations on how high developers can build and where.

Leiper says a new 22-storey build on Scott St. near Clifton Rd. is “too high” to be placed next to single family homes.

In Ottawa’s current city plan it states “the city will manage growth by directing it to the urban area where services already exist or where they can be provided efficiently.”

“Growth in the existing designated urban areas will be directed to areas such as major transit stations where it can be accommodated in compact and mixed-use development, and served with quality transit, walking and cycling facilities.”