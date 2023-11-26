West-end bus route detours ending Monday

Bus riders in the west end of the city will be back to their regular routes after detours this weekend for work on the temporary Roosevelt Bridge.

Thirty bus routes were detoured this weekend between Westboro and Lincoln Fields stations because of the work, and OC Transpo warned of delays as a result.

In a memo Sunday, transit services general manager Renée Amilcar said repairs to the Roosevelt Bridge near Dominion Station are almost complete, and normal bus operations will resume on Monday.

"Buses travelling between Westboro and Lincoln Fields stations will continue to be on detour via Churchill Street, Richmond Road and Carling Avenue until the end of service day today, Sunday, Nov. 26. The detour will be lifted prior to the start of service on Monday, Nov. 27, and buses will go back to operating on the Roosevelt Bridge," Amilcar wrote.

Amilcar says the contractor expects repairs to the bridge will conclude Sunday evening with the pouring of cold weather concrete. Once that is done, the repairs will be thoroughly inspected and the bridge will undergo regular inspections to ensure its continued safe operation.

"OC Transpo recognizes the impact this detour has had on travel times and thanks customers for their patience while we worked to return to normal bus operations," Amilcar wrote.

The following routes have been affected by the detours: 57, 61, 62, 63, 64, 66, 67, 73, 74, 75, 82, 87, 252, 256, 257, 258, 261, 262, 263, 264, 265, 267, 268, 270, 271, 272, 277, 278, 282, 283.