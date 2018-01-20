

CTV Ottawa





Young hockey players in West Carleton are learning to love Canada's game the way it was meant to be played; outdoors.

The West Carleton Outdoor Hockey League is believed to be one of the few remaining outdoor leagues in Canada and the only one in Ontario. Nobody knows exactly when the league began, with some members dating the league back at least 40 to 45 years.

"It's a league where the kids come out and just learn to love hockey. They don't necessary learn how to do any plays or play any positions," said Len Russell, one of the league's longest volunteers. "Some play indoors, some play competitive and some do not play at all. They just come out, enjoy the game and they laugh and the parents cheer and the coaches stay quite. It's a totally different kind of hockey."

There are roughly 200 hockey players ages 5 to 17 who play weekly at outdoor rinks in Constance Bay, Fitzroy Harbour, Dunrobin and Carp.

Allison Davis has four children involved and said the league, which costs less than $100 per season, is a great opportunity for kids to try something new.

"Instead of paying the price for indoor hockey and having them hate it, we just put them in here and then they learn how to play<' Davis said.

Her daughter, Hayley, joined up to play with her brothers and has loved every cold minute.

"We are skating a lot and warming up and all this equipment makes you really hot."

The league is run by volunteers and it puts an emphasis on the game and fun rather than on skill and plays.

"It's more fun," said 8-year-old Maxwell Henry. "It's like more Canadian."

"It's just kind of special because some people don't have cold Winters like this so you can enjoy it," said 8-year-old Colton Cavanagh."

The outdoor games start in mid-December and run until the end of February. Games are weather dependent, but the skaters usually get 10 to 12 games in per season, as well as practices once a week.

You can find out more information here: