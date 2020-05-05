OTTAWA -- Where’s the beef?

Customers in Ottawa and across Canada have complained on social media about burgers being removed from the menu at Wendy’s restaurants during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wendy’s Co. tells CTV News Ottawa that some menu items may be temporarily limited at some restaurants due to "production challenges" at beef suppliers across North America.

“We continue to supply hamburgers to all of our restaurants, with deliveries two or three times a week, which is consistent with normal delivery schedules,” said a Wendy’s spokesperson in a statement to CTV News Ottawa.

“However, some of our menu items may be temporarily limited at some restaurants in this current environment. We’re working diligently to minimize the impact to our customers and restaurants, and continue to work with our supplier partners to monitor this closely.”

According to BNN Bloomberg, North America’s meat supply chain has been impacted by the novel coronavirus shutting down slaughterhouses.

McDonald’s has also made changes its menu during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement on its website, McDonald’s says “due to supply issues related to COVID-19, we are temporarily serving a mix of Canadian and imported beef.”

Last week, McDonald's announced it will start importing beef due to limited processing capacity at Canadian suppliers.