Wellington Street traffic 'working well' after reopening last spring, Ottawa says
The city of Ottawa says traffic operations are "working well" on Wellington Street, as traffic volumes approach pre-pandemic levels on the road in front of Parliament Hill following its reopening last spring.
Meantime, a new study suggests the city would need to spend between $4.6 million and $26 million to modify nine downtown intersections to accommodate increased traffic if a section of Wellington Street is permanently closed to vehicles.
The city reopened Wellington Street to vehicle traffic on April 28, 2023, after the road was closed for more than a year following the so-called 'Freedom Convoy' demonstration in downtown Ottawa. Wellington Street currently has one traffic lane in each direction and one bike lane eastbound and westbound.'
- Sign up now for daily CTV News Ottawa newsletters
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
A report for the Transportation Committee shows there were 11,969 light vehicle and motorcycle trips a day on Wellington Street, between Metcalfe and O'Connor streets, in December, up from 9,457 trips a day in September and 7,882 daily trips in July. In July 2018, the city recorded 12,362 trips a day by vehicles and motorcycles on Wellington Street.
"The collected data indicates that light vehicle and motorcycle traffic volumes have been steadily increasing since the re-opening of Wellington Street," staff said. "The December volumes are approaching pre-COVID volumes."
The number of heavy vehicle trips on Wellington Street west of Elgin Street has decreased from pre-pandemic levels since it's no longer a truck route.
"The current operation of Wellington Street is working well from a traffic operations perspective," staff say.
The future of Wellington Street has been a hot debate since it was closed in February 2022, with the federal government expressing an interest in buying a section of the road in the Parliamentary Precinct with the goal of keeping it closed to traffic. Staff say the city and Public Services and Procurement Committee continue to have "regular meetings," with staff noting security for the Parliamentary Precinct "remains a primary concern for the PSPC."
Modifications required at downtown intersections
Council directed staff to work with Public Services and Procurement Canada and the NCC on a transportation study to assess the impacts of a proposed permanent closure of Wellington Street between Elgin and Bank streets.
A report for the Transportation Committee, submitted by Traffic Services director Phil Landry, warns that a permanent closure of Wellington Street to vehicle traffic would require modifications to up to nine intersections in downtown Ottawa to accommodate increased traffic, costing up to $26 million.
The study, conducted by engineering firm Parsons Corporation, concludes that if there was no change in traffic volumes compared to pre-pandemic levels, three downtown intersections would require modifications to mitigate "traffic operation deficiencies," costing between $4.6 million and $10.6 million. The three intersections would be Bank Street and Laurier Avenue, O'Connor Street at Laurier Avenue and O'Connor Street at Slater Street.
An additional six intersections in downtown Ottawa would require modifications to accommodate increased traffic if traffic increased 10 per cent compared to pre-pandemic levels, according to the report. Staff say the total estimated cost to modify the nine intersections would be between $10 million and $26 million, with the six additional intersections requiring work at Bank and Slater streets, Kent and Slater streets, Lyon and Slater streets, Lyon and Queen streets, Lyon and Wellington streets and Elgin and Queen streets.
If there was a 25 per cent reduction in traffic volumes compared to pre-pandemic levels, the city would not need to modify downtown intersections, staff say.
A report for the city of Ottawa says up to nine downtown intersections would require modifications if Wellington Street is permanently closed to traffic. (City of Ottawa/report)
The study warns the closure of Wellington Street would cause delays for public transit and emergency services on streets around Wellington Street, create navigation challenges for tour buses and taxis, and result in an "overall decrease in pedestrian comfort" due to increase traffic.
"The proposed closure of Wellington Street would offer an exceptional environment to those walking within the closed segment," the report says about the potential closure of Wellington Street for pedestrians. "For the remainder of the transportation network within the study area, there is an overall decrease in pedestrian comfort and safety due to an increase in vehicle-pedestrian conflicts at study area intersections which have limited mitigation opportunities."
The study by Parsons focused on identifying the network traffic impacts and associated mitigation, and addressed the implications of the proposed closure of Wellington Street in front of Parliament Hill on pedestrians, cyclists, transit, the movement of goods, emergency services, loading zones and maintenance.
Staff looked at Albert Street and Slater Street serving as the primary east-west detour routes, while Queen Street and Laurier Avenue would function as secondary detour routes.
"The proposed closure of Wellington Street would result in an overall increase in driver stress due to additional turn requirements, decrease in network resiliency and increase in challenges for vehicles when navigating the one-way street system within the Downtown Core," the report says.
The report by Landry says the impact of the proposed closure on Wellington Street and the associated mitigation measures will be "dependent on the level of traffic."
"The study demonstrates that traffic impacts through all three scenarios can be mitigated through targeted intersection modifications," staff say. "The range of potential costs to implement the identified conceptual mitigation measures is from no cost associated with the Low Vehicle Traffic Scenario, to $26 million associated with the High Vehicle Traffic Scenario."
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Canada increasing student loan forgiveness for rural doctors and nurses
The federal government says it will be increasing student loan forgiveness for rural doctors and nurses by 50 per cent, in an effort to attract more medical professionals to smaller and under-served Canadian communities.
WATCH Have a cough that won't go away? This could be why
Amid a tough respiratory virus season, many Canadians have developed a lingering cough that they can't seem to shake. One infectious disease specialists explains what's behind the post-viral symptom.
Canadian senior with Alzheimer's sexually assaulted while on vacation, family says
Allegations are emerging of a sexual assault against a Canadian senior who was on vacation with her family in the Bahamas last month.
Winter storms in U.S., Maritimes cancel flights at Toronto Pearson Airport
Several flights in and out of Toronto Pearson International Airport have been cancelled Tuesday as ‘powerful’ winter storms are expected to sweep across parts of the United States and Canada.
Canadians trapped in Gaza as Israeli Rafah invasion appears more likely
Expectations of an impending ground invasion are mounting in Rafah in the south of Gaza, following a wave of air attacks that provided cover for an Israeli hostage rescue mission.
No need to 'overreact' to Trump's NATO comment, says Canada's defence minister
Canada's defence minister chose his words carefully when asked to respond to Donald Trump's suggestion the U.S. might not protect those NATO allies not spending enough on defence from Russia.
Minister was warned lifting international student work limit could undermine program
Allowing international students to work more than 20 hours a week could distract from their studies and undermine the objective of temporary foreign worker programs, public servants warned the federal government in 2022.
Head of UN's nuclear watchdog warns Iran 'not entirely transparent' on atomic program
The head of the United Nations' nuclear watchdog warned Tuesday that Iran is 'not entirely transparent' regarding its atomic program, particularly after an official who once led Tehran's program announced the Islamic Republic has all the pieces for a weapon 'in our hands.'
WWII-era shipwreck found in Lake Superior
A WWII-era shipwreck was found in over 183 metres of water in Lake Superior, about 56 kilometres north of the Keweenaw Peninsula, the Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society announced.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
Residents at Halifax encampments begin leaving as municipality's deadline approaches
Homeless advocate Stephen Wilsack does a daily tent count at Halifax’s Grand Parade encampment.
-
Nova Scotia auditor critical of province's $34.5 million purchase of unfinished hotel
Nova Scotia's auditor general says the province did not exercise appropriate due diligence when it bought an unfinished hotel for $34.5 million last year in order to convert it into a health facility.
-
Woman speaks out about heart health after she missed signs of heart attack
Heart disease is the second leading cause of death for both men and women in Canada, but if you dive into it deeper, women are actually at a greater risk
Toronto
-
Winter storms in U.S., Maritimes cancel flights at Toronto Pearson Airport
Several flights in and out of Toronto Pearson International Airport have been cancelled Tuesday as ‘powerful’ winter storms are expected to sweep across parts of the United States and Canada.
-
Man from Montreal charged after allegedly installing tracking devices on SUVs parked at Toronto mall
A man from Montreal has been charged after he allegedly installed tracking devices on vehicles parked at a Toronto mall.
-
WATCH LIVE @ 9:30
WATCH LIVE @ 9:30 Ontario Premier Doug Ford to hold press conference with finance minister
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is set to hold a press conference this morning alongside his finance minister.
Montreal
-
Wizz: A Tinder-style app for teens could pose sextortion danger
A Tinder-style app used by teenagers is causing major concerns after numerous reports of potential sextortion have been made to Canada's national tip line.
-
Springlike weather ending in Montreal as temperatures get ready to drop
After a stretch of warm weather across southwestern Quebec, temperatures are set to drop this week.
-
Pilot project hopes to take care of women's health after giving birth
A pilot project by the CHUM and Pharmaprix is hoping to offer some 100 women greater care post-birth, particularly when it comes to cardiovascular risks.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canada increasing student loan forgiveness for rural doctors and nurses
The federal government says it will be increasing student loan forgiveness for rural doctors and nurses by 50 per cent, in an effort to attract more medical professionals to smaller and under-served Canadian communities.
-
Ontario man shocked to find he owed $5,700 after losing credit card
An Ontario man was shocked to find he was on the hook for $5,700 in fraudulent charges made to his lost credit card.
-
What gender-affirming care is and how it can be life-saving
With so much misinformation circulating online about gender-affirming care, CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca took a look at what experts have to say about it.
London
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Three-vehicle collision claims two lives Tuesday morning
Emergency responders are currently on scene of a fatal three-vehicle collision in Middlesex Centre Tuesday morning.
-
One person hospitalized after school bus collision in St Thomas, Ont.
One person was injured Monday afternoon in St. Thomas following a collision involving a school bus.
-
WATCH LIVE @ 9:30
WATCH LIVE @ 9:30 Ontario Premier Doug Ford to hold press conference with finance minister
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is set to hold a press conference this morning alongside his finance minister.
Winnipeg
-
First-degree murder charges laid in deaths of five family members in Manitoba
A 29-year-old Manitoba man has been charged with five counts of first-degree murder after he allegedly killed five members of his family, including his three children in and around Carman Sunday.
-
3 officers shot with shotgun pellets after suspects barricaded themselves inside apartment: WPS
Winnipeg police released new details of a lengthy standoff in the North End that led to three officers being shot with shotgun pellets.
-
Sinkhole shuts down Elmwood street for ‘foreseeable future’
Elmwood commuters may have to find a new route after a sinkhole opened up on a roadway in the area.
Kitchener
-
Guelph, Ont. man unknowingly buys stolen vehicle, loses almost $12K
A Guelph, Ont. man says he lost thousands of dollars after falling for an online stolen vehicle scam.
-
Grand River Collegiate Institute closed due to water main break
A Kitchener high school has been shut down for Tuesday.
-
Why a tracking number mix-up has people across Canada asking Ont. woman where their Stanley cups went
An Ontario woman got more than she bargained for after buying a pair of Stanley tumblers - other customers started calling her to ask where their cups were.
Calgary
-
2-alarm fire destroys northwest Calgary restaurant
Officials are looking into the cause of a fire that tore through a northwest Calgary restaurant on Monday night.
-
Search-and-rescue recruitment drive draws huge interest in Calgary
Dozens of people looking to help with search-and-rescue efforts in the Calgary area packed a recruitment session Monday night.
-
Alta. woman, convicted of murdering husband, given life sentence
A Suffield, Alta., woman who killed her husband in 2021 has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 12 years.
Saskatoon
-
Emotions run high at Saskatoon shelter meeting
It was standing room only as over 300 people crammed into a small gym in Sutherland to hear what Councillor Darren Hill had to say about a planned emergency shelter.
-
This Sask. couple's inside joke became a bestselling children's book
What started as a prank became a popular children’s book called Flowman and the Magic Mullet.
-
Security video captures aftermath of Saskatoon killing
Saskatoon home security footage captured the aftermath of Saskatoon's latest homicide.
Edmonton
-
'This is not a joke': Edmonton man says object dropped onto his truck from Whitemud overpass
An Edmonton man says his pickup was damaged after someone threw something off an overpass over Whitemud Drive over the weekend.
-
Beacon Heights house scene of early Tuesday fire
Firefighters were called to a house in Beacon Heights early Tuesday morning.
-
First Nation urges Obsidian Energy to address northern Alta. quake concerns
An Indigenous community in Alberta on Monday criticized Obsidian Energy OBE.TO for failing to address ongoing concerns about its operations after regulators said the Canadian oil and gas producer was responsible for a series of earthquakes.
Vancouver
-
2 crashes involving pedestrians in less than 2 hours under investigation in Surrey
Mounties in Surrey are investigating two crashes involving pedestrians that happened just 90 minutes apart Monday night.
-
Lululemon is 'greenwashing' as emissions rise, B.C. group says
A non-profit organization in British Columbia announced Monday it has asked Canada's Competition Bureau to investigate athletic-wear giant Lululemon, claiming the company is misleading customers about its environmental impacts.
-
'We're doing the best we can': Family with 1-year-old living in RV at rest area
The Cole Road Rest Area next to Highway 1 in Abbotsford is jammed with dozens of RVs. Sitting outside one of the trailers is a children’s tricycle. This is where Chris and his girlfriend live with their one-year-old boy.
Regina
-
'Public money is gone': Sask. coalition calls for auditors report into Communities of Tomorrow project
A coalition of Saskatchewan political parties are calling on the provincial auditor to investigate what exactly happened to $34 million in funding – which was granted to a research group more than two decades ago.
-
Sask. First Nation calls out Saskatoon MP over remarks on water plants
Piapot First Nation is demanding an apology from a Saskatoon MP over remarks made in the House of Commons last week.
-
Riders expected to be busy as 2024 free agency period approaches
Feb. 13 will mark the beginning of Canadian Football League (CFL) free agency and the Riders will look to round out their roster heading into the 2024 season.