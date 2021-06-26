OTTAWA -- The first full weekend of summer is threatening to be a rain out.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Ottawa, calling for "significant rainfall" Saturday and Sunday.

"An area of showers or thunderstorms have entered the region and will last through much of the weekend. Plenty of moisture in the atmosphere will allow rain to fall heavy at times," said the weather agency, adding 40 to 60 mm of rain could fall this weekend.

Since 8 p.m. Friday, 28 mm of rain has been recorded at the Ottawa Airport, while 29 mm of rain has been recorded at the Central Experimental Farm.

Environment Canada says it will be cloudy this afternoon with a chance of showers. Local amounts of 15 to 25 mm of rain. A high today of 24 C, with the humidex it will feel like 30.

Showers will begin this weekend, with a risk of a thunderstorm. Another 30 to 40 mm of rain is possible. A low of 19.

Sunday will be mainly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning and afternoon. Showers beginning in the afternoon. A high of 29 C.

The forecast calls for cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.