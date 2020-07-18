Advertisement
Weekend heat warning: humidex of 40 in the forecast for Ottawa Saturday
OTTAWA -- A heat warning is in effect for Ottawa and much of eastern Ontario.
Environment Canada is warning of daytime highs in the low to mid 30s, with humidex values in the high 30s to low 40s. Overnight temperatures are in the low 20s this weekend.
"Hot and humid air can also bring deteriorating air quality and can result in the Air Quality Health Index approaching the high risk category," the heat warning says. "Watch for the effects of heat illness: swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions."
The forecast for Ottawa calls for a sun/cloud mix Saturday with a high of 32°C and a humidex of 40. The UV index is 9, or very high.
Overnight, expect a mainly clear sky with a low of 21°C.
Sunday starts off sunny, but clouds move in by the afternoon bringing a 60 per cent chance of showers and the risk of a thunderstorm. Sunday's forecast high is 34°C with a humidex of 43.
Temperatures dip back into the 20s on Monday, with a forecast high of 29°C under an overcast sky. Overnight temperatures return to the mid to high teens during the week.
Tuesday's outlook is cloudy with a high of 26°C.
Staying cool during the heat wave
Ottawa Public Health offers tips to stay cool during the heat wave
- Drink plenty of water and avoid alcohol and caffeine
- Avoid heavy outdoor activity
- Wear a hat, light and loose-fitting clothing, sunscreen and sunglasses when outside
- Bring an umbrella and water when you leave home
- Cool off in an air-conditioned space
- Cool off in the shade or at a park or greenspace
- Use a fan and mist your skin with water
- Take cool baths and showers as often as needed
- Keep your home cool by closing blinds and curtains on any windows facing the sun