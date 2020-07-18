OTTAWA -- A heat warning is in effect for Ottawa and much of eastern Ontario.

Environment Canada is warning of daytime highs in the low to mid 30s, with humidex values in the high 30s to low 40s. Overnight temperatures are in the low 20s this weekend.

"Hot and humid air can also bring deteriorating air quality and can result in the Air Quality Health Index approaching the high risk category," the heat warning says. "Watch for the effects of heat illness: swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions."

The forecast for Ottawa calls for a sun/cloud mix Saturday with a high of 32°C and a humidex of 40. The UV index is 9, or very high.

Overnight, expect a mainly clear sky with a low of 21°C.

Sunday starts off sunny, but clouds move in by the afternoon bringing a 60 per cent chance of showers and the risk of a thunderstorm. Sunday's forecast high is 34°C with a humidex of 43.

Temperatures dip back into the 20s on Monday, with a forecast high of 29°C under an overcast sky. Overnight temperatures return to the mid to high teens during the week.

Tuesday's outlook is cloudy with a high of 26°C.

Staying cool during the heat wave

Ottawa Public Health offers tips to stay cool during the heat wave