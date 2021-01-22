Advertisement
Weekend cooldown ahead in Ottawa
Elly Pergant Johnson, 10, left, and Elsie Sutherland, 10, right, play under the snow-laden branches of a bush during a snowstorm in Ottawa, on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021. (Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
OTTAWA -- After a mild start to the day on Friday, expect things to cool down ahead of the weekend.
Friday will be mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries, according to Environment Canada. The temperature will fall to -7 C in the afternoon, with a wind chill near -14.
The real burst of cold starts Saturday. The high temperature will be a brisk -12 C, with the wind chill making it feel more like -20.
Sunday will see a high of -11 C with sunny weather.
High temperatures will hover around -9 C on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday with a mix of sun and cloud.