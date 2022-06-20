Week two begins at Ottawa's light rail transit public inquiry

Week two begins at Ottawa's light rail transit public inquiry

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Prince William at 40: A milestone birthday in a life under scrutiny

The world watched as Prince William grew from a towheaded schoolboy to a dashing air-sea rescue pilot to a balding father of three. But as he turns 40 on Tuesday, William is making the biggest change yet: assuming an increasingly central role in the Royal Family as he prepares for his eventual accession to the throne.

Bodychecking at early age doesn't prevent hockey injuries, study finds

Introducing young hockey players to bodychecking at an early age doesn't protect them from injury as they move into older, harder-hitting leagues, new research has concluded. In fact, the opposite may be true, said Paul Eliason of the University of Calgary, lead author of a new paper in the Canadian Medical Association Journal.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina