OTTAWA -- A fifth week begins without LRT service, Ottawa's top doctor has 'cautious optimism' for fall during the COVID-19 pandemic, and Canada's Olympic champion women's soccer team takes the pitch at TD Place.

ALL ABOARD? CITY REVIEWS RETURN TO SERVICE PLAN FOR LRT

Ottawa transit riders could find out this week when service will resume on the Confederation Line.

City staff spent the weekend reviewing the return-to-service plan submitted by Rideau Transit Group following the LRT car derailment near Tremblay Station on Sept. 19.

Sources tell CTV News Ottawa the RTM return to service plan has a specific date, but staff must review the entire plan to assess if it’s possible. Officials expect that when the trains resume, it will be a gradual return to service.

City Manager Steve Kanellakos told council last week that Rideau Transit Group has identified a loose gearbox as the issue that caused the derailment.

The Transit Commission is scheduled to receive an update on the Confederation Line on Wednesday, which could include details on the derailment and return to service plan.

Meantime, the new boss of OC Transpo arrives on Monday.

Renee Amilcar replaces John Manconi as Transportation Services General Manager after Manconi retired last month. Amilcar worked with Montreal's transit system as the director of bus maintenance.

QR CODES FOR COVID-19 VACCINE PASSPORT

Ontario's new COVID-19 vaccine verification app and QR code system will roll out this week for people to access non-essential restaurants and services.

Individuals can download their QR codes through the Ontario government's website, while businesses can download an app to check a vaccination status.

When a proof of vaccination QR code is scanned in the app, it will respond with either a green check, yellow caution sign or a red "X," which means the certificate is invalid.

The yellow caution sign could be issued because the vaccine certificate being scanned was issued outside of Canada, the app says.

You will still need to show a piece of ID with the QR code.

'CAUTIOUS OPTIMSIM' ON COVID-19 SITUATION IN OTTAWA

With Ottawa approaching a first dose vaccination rate of 90 per cent, medical officer of health Dr. Vera Etches says her outlook for fall is "one of cautious optimism."

However, Dr. Etches is concerned about the number of close contacts unvaccinated children under 12 currently have.

"The most common source of COVID-19 infections for children and youth are household members."

Etches is asking parents to limit extra curricular activities, sleepovers and other social activities outside of school for unvaccinated school to limit cases and help keep schools open.

Currently 89 per cent of Ottawa residents 12 and older have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 85 per cent of residents are fully vaccinated. Dr. Etches has set a goal of over 90 per cent of residents fully vaccinated to limit the spread of the virus.

As of Sunday, there are five outbreaks in Ottawa elementary schools. The number of active cases is at 258, and hospitalizations remain low.

MORE MONEY FOR THE OTTAWA PUBLIC LIBRARY

Ottawa's finance and economic development committee and the Ottawa Public Library Board will vote Tuesday on spending more money to build the new super-library at LeBreton Flats.

The price-tag for the new joint library between the Ottawa Public Library and Library and Archives Canada jumped by $131 million, plus another $10 million for the parking garage.

A report says the increase from the initial estimate of $193 million (including the parking garage) to $334 million can be directly attributed to an escalation in the construction market.

"Canada is experiencing a significant increase in construction costs due to COVID-19 impacts," said staff. "A combination of material shortages and commodity escalation, supply chain slowdowns and pressures, labour implications and a superheated construction market, have all been described by the Ottawa Construction Association and observed in recent city tenders."

The city of Ottawa must spend an extra $65 million for the new super library, which will be covered through borrowing, using surplus funds and development charges.

CANADA'S WOMEN'S SOCCER TEAM PLAYS IN OTTAWA

Canada's Olympic champion women's soccer team will play in Ottawa next weekend, the first match since winning a historic Gold medal at the Summer Games in Tokyo.

Canada faces New Zealand at TD Place as part of the Women's National Team Celebration Tour. Game time 3 p.m. Saturday.

The team includes Ottawa's Vanessa Gilles, who scored the decisive penalty shootout goal for Canada in the quarterfinals against Brazil.

For tickets, visit canadasoccer.com

EVENTS HAPPENING IN OTTAWA THIS WEEK

Tuesday

Ottawa Finance and Economic Development Committee meeting – 9 a.m.

Standing Committee on Environmental Protection, Water and Waste Management meeting – 1 p.m.

Ottawa Public Library Board meeting – 5 p.m.

Wednesday

Ottawa Transit Commission meeting – 9:30 a.m.

Atletico Ottawa vs. Valour FC. 7 p.m. at TD Place (TSN 1200)

Thursday

Ottawa Community and Protective Services Committee meeting – 9:30 a.m.

Ottawa Senators vs. San Jose Sharks. 7 p.m. at Canadian Tire Centre (TSN 1200 and TSN 5)

Saturday

Ottawa Senators vs New York Rangers. 1 p.m. at Canadian Tire Centre (TSN 5 and TSN 1200)

Canada's women's soccer team vs. New Zealand. 3 p.m. at TD Place

Ottawa Redblacks at Hamilton. 4 p.m. (TSN 1200 and TSN)