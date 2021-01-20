Current conditions and forecast
Interactive traffic map: Plan your route
Environment Canada watches and warnings
School bus cancellations and school closures
Advertisement
Library at Parliament Hill from above, overlooking the Ottawa River on winter's day. (Photo by SGC on Unsplash)
OTTAWA -- Expect a crisp January day in Ottawa, with some sunshine in the afternoon.
Environment Canada's forecast calls for a few clouds and a 30 per cent chance of flurries Wednesday morning followed by a clearing sky in the late afternoon. The temperature should hover around minus 11°C all day, about five degrees cooler than the average high for this time of the year.
Clouds move back in Wednesday evening, bringing periods of snow overnight, with a low of minus 14°C.
Thursday's forecast includes about 5 cm of snow and a rapidly rising temperature, hitting a high of 0°C by the afternoon.
The unusual high won't last, as Friday's forecast sees a return to seasonal temperatures, with a few clouds, a 30 per cent chance of flurries and a high of minus 6°C.
The outlook for weekend is looking mainly sunny with highs of around minus 11°C.