OTTAWA -- We can expect a bit of sunshine and seasonal temperatures Wednesday with a small chance of a few scattered flurries before a cold snap sets in to end the week.

Environment Canada's forecast for Ottawa calls for a 30 per cent chance of flurries in the morning and then a mix of sun and cloud by the afternoon. Wednesday's high is minus 5°C with a wind chill around minus 13.

The typical average high for this time of the year is around minus 6°C.

Overnight, the temperature drops to minus 14°C with a wind chill of minus 22.

The temperature is expected to warm up to around minus 11°C Thursday morning before falling back to minus 14°C in the afternoon. Thursday's forecast is cloudy.

On Friday, expect a partly sunny sky with a high of minus 13°C.

Overnight lows near the end of the week are in the minus 20°C range.

Saturday and Sunday are looking mainly sunny with highs around minus 10°C.