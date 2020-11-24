OTTAWA -- Environment Canada is advising commuters in the capital that a band of heavy snow is expected to move into the region Wednesday morning, impacting the morning commute.

A weather advisory warns of snowfall that could affect road conditions and visibility.

"Amounts of 5 to 10 centimeters are possible with the heaviest snow falling on Wednesday morning. The snow is expected to end early on Wednesday afternoon," the advisory says.

Once the snowfall ends, expect a switch to freezing drizzle.

"A risk of freezing drizzle will follow the snow into Wednesday evening, predominantly for locations in the vicinity of the Ottawa River," Environment Canada says.

On Sunday and into Monday, the city was blanketed by more than eight centimeters of snow in the first major snowfall of the season.