OTTAWA -- The capital region is under a rainfall warning and a freezing rain warning today as a winter storm makes its way through the capital region.

Rain throughout today will turn to freezing rain late this afternoon as the temperature falls from a high of 9C to just 1C later in the day. Ottawa should expect anywhere from 15 to 25mm of rainfall today.

Freezing rain will continue into tonight, when ice pellets will start to fall as well. We'll have an overnight low of -5C with a wind chill of -13C.

Waking up tomorrow morning, Ottawa will see a combination of ice pellets, freezing rain, and snow. Between 2 to 4cm of snow and ice will fall before that mixture clears up in the afternoon and skies will change to a mix of sun and cloud. Tomorrow's temperature should hold around -5C with a wind chill of -13C.

Looking ahead to Monday there is a 30% chance of flurries with a high of -7C.