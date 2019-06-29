

As residents enjoy the first long weekend of the summer, weather watches and warnings are in place for much of the region. A tornado warning has been issued for areas including KIngson while Ottawa and Gatineau remain under a severe thunderstorm warning.

Environment Canada says thunderstorms could bring strong winds and toonie-size hail.

The agency says with the humidex, the temperature in Ottawa will feel closer to 32 degrees.

Due to high E.coli counts and excessive rainfall, Ottawa Public Health says there’s no swimming at Britannia, Mooney’s Bay, Westboro, Petrie Island River beaches and Petrie Island East Bay.