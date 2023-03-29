Weather advisory ends for Ottawa after burst of heavy snow

It will be a cold night in Ottawa, after Mother Nature delivered a quick blast of snowy weather.

Environment Canada lifted the winter weather advisory for Ottawa after a cold front moving through Ottawa brought a mix of heavy, wet snow and gusty winds over the dinner hour.

The weather advisory ended at approximately 8:40 p.m.

It will be mainly cloudy this evening with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. Skies will clear overnight and temperatures will fall to -11 C, but the wind chill will make it feel more like -15.

The record for coldest March 30 in Ottawa is -12.8 C, set back in 1941

It will be cooler in the capital tomorrow. Thursday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 1 C. The wind chill will make it feel more like -14 in the morning.

Skies will clear Thursday evening and the overnight low will be -6 C.

On Friday – cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries and a high of 3 C.